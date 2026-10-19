Twitter Reacts as West Indies Bring Back Their Iconic Champion Dance After a Decade
West Indies Champions have won the WCL, defeating England Champions in the finals. After the win, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle did the famous Champion celebration. This moment reminded the fans about the 2016 T20 World Cup, where they managed to defeat England.
A champion team has won the WCL, to revive their memories with the Champion celebration. This has been the case with the West Indies Champions, who faced England Champions in the finals of the WCL 2026.
The final match was being played at Sharjah, where the West Indies managed to restrict England for just 158/7 in 20 overs. Eventually, they managed to chase down the target with 18 balls remaining, as all the players charged towards the ground after the victory.
One of the moments which caught the attention was the Champion celebration done by the team. Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle danced together, as it reminded the fans of 2016, when they had won the T20 World Cup together by defeating England in the finals.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
DJ Dance
BRAVO & GAYLE WITH DJ DANCE AFTER WINNING WCL 2026 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/cm3Y7XVwlh— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2026
The DJ Bravo dance is officially back in the trend. And this time, the singer of the song has been able to replicate it, along with the Universe Boss.
Tides are Turning
I can’t but think that the tides are turning. This win feels like a reminder of who WI are, and what’s still possible.— T (@teecha_) October 18, 2026
We’ve had enough lean days. WI deserve bigger investments, and a future as rich as WI history.
May WI cricket get richer, and the good days keep coming! pic.twitter.com/5tnN6lxhKJ
With this win, it can be said that the tides are turning for the West Indies. The team had a T20I series draw against India, and the senior most players went on to win a title.
England Hates it
England hate seeing Windies in finals 😂 https://t.co/WAERTtiEv7— McNamee Sports Media (@McNameeSports) October 18, 2026
England will not be eager to see when they are in the finals and the opposition is the West Indies. Decades have changed but them losing to the Caribbean side remained consistent.