Australia's Nightmare Continues as Temba Bavuma Hits a Ton
Temba Bavuma could be named as the biggest headache for Australia. He already ended their streak of winning ICC finals, by bearing them in the WTC finals last year. And now in the second Test, he has gone to score a magnificent century, saving his team from a collapse.
Australia is known to be a team which has troubled a lot of captains. But there has been one skipper who has been able to trouble the Aussies to a great extent, and it is none other than Temba Bavuma. It all started when the Proteas faced them in the WTC 2025 finals, where Temba Bavuma led his side to the win.
Following this, Bavuma decided to go against Australia once again, as both teams faced off in a three match Test series. While the first game didn't favour the Proteas, the start was not good for them in the second game as well.
As the top order faced a collapse, the captain, Temba Bavuma, came to the rescue. And he went on to score a magnificent century for the team, being the first South African captain in 8 years to have scored a Test ton against South Africa.
Our Take
Temba Bavuma has managed to put South Africa much ahead of what they could have been in this game. With his magnificent captaincy and batting skills, he has been able to do so without any interruptions. Now he will have to look at the other aspects of the game as well, to ensure that the match goes their way eventually. Already several overs in this game have been lost due to the weather conditions.