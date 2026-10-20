Kohli Could Achieve Something Never Seen Before in ODI Cricket.

New Zealand ODIs Could Make Virat Kohli the ONLY Player to Do This
Virat Kohli could be on the brink of creating a record in the series against New Zealand. No player has managed to average more than 50 in all SENA countries. As of now, Kohli averages 49.66 in New Zealand, with five games coming up in a few days.
Virat Kohli has been the King of the game, already having various records to his name. But as of now, he has started to look at the records which no player has ever thought of achieving. And one such record could be achieved by him in the upcoming India tour of New Zealand.
It should be noted that no player in the history of the game has managed to average more than 50 in all SENA nations. Various greats have stepped in this format, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, and many more. But only one has managed to come close to it, Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli in New Zealand in ODIs:
- Innings: 13
- Not Out: 1
- Runs: 596
- Average: 49.66
- Strike Rate: 91.41
- 50s/100s: 4/1
He is already having an average of more than 50 in three out of the four SENA nations. And the only country left in the list is none other than New Zealand, where he will be getting a total of five ODI games to complete this record.
Our Take
If Virat Kohli manages to accomplish this record, it would be a new benchmark in the ODI format of the game. The SENA nations are known for offering the most challenging conditions for the batsmen in the game. And with Kohli being close to achieve this record, it shows the fact that he has been a key factor for the Indian team when it comes to the overseas conditions.