Shreyas Iyer Reveals What Makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar So Special
Shreyas Iyer has made a big statement on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Swing King will be making his international return after almost four years, as fans wait to watch him play. Ahead of the New Zealand series, Iyer talked about his greatness with the ball.
The time is almost here when fans are able to watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar, showcasing his skills with the ball in the Indian jersey. He has already played for the Indian team before, but following a poor run in 2022, he was dropped from the team and ignored for almost four years.
But with his performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, the Swing King was able to find his way back to the Indian side. As the team now prepares for the T20I series against New Zealand, he has been picked in the line-up with the series starting from tomorrow.
Ahead of the series, the Indian skipper, Shreyas Iyer, had something to say about Bhuvi. He said, “Bhuvi brings a lot of experience. We were lacking that a bit, especially after the IPL. We had a lot of new bowlers but if you see his T20 career graph over the last 4 years, he has won the IPL twice & has a good idea about how to dominate this format.”
Our Take
Bhuvneshwar Kumar making his return to the Indian side after four years is a fairy tale story. And this story will be having a new chapter written to the same when he plays for the team tomorrow in the first T20I. Fans expected him to bowl in the series decider against the West Indies, but the match was affected due to the weather conditions.