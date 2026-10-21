Ahead of the series, the Indian skipper, Shreyas Iyer, had something to say about Bhuvi. He said, “Bhuvi brings a lot of experience. We were lacking that a bit, especially after the IPL. We had a lot of new bowlers but if you see his T20 career graph over the last 4 years, he has won the IPL twice & has a good idea about how to dominate this format.”