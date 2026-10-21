By looking at the way Temba Bavuma played against Australia, various fans were already reminded of Sachin Tendulkar. He didn't go for big shots either and was much shorter in height as compared to the other players. But this didn't stop him from scoring runs against the bowlers who were at their very best. The same even happened with Temba Bavuma, as he went on to dominate the Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins.