Bavuma’s Century vs Australia Has a Sachin Tendulkar Connection
Temba Bavuma went on to dominate the Aussies in the second Test with his brilliant century. He smashed 179 runs, coming at a time when the team faced a collapse. Following his knock, he talked about the techniques he took from Sachin Tendulkar, the God of the game.
Temba Bavuma continued his absolute dominance against the Aussies in the second Test. He has been doing well against them as a captain, but decided to take things to a whole new level, by doing well with the bat as well.
He stepped in to bat when Scott Boland had already ripped through the top order. Following this, he went on to score a massive total of 179 runs for the team, taking the Proteas to a strong total. His techniques matched a lot to that of Sachin Tendulkar, who used to dominate the best bowling line-ups in his time.
After the innings came to an end, Temba Bavuma was present in an interview where he talked about the same. He said, “I try to emulate my technique to Sachin Tendulkar. I'm obviously not a big guy, I'm not really going to get any big strides in. I try to be efficient in terms of my movement”.
Our Take
By looking at the way Temba Bavuma played against Australia, various fans were already reminded of Sachin Tendulkar. He didn't go for big shots either and was much shorter in height as compared to the other players. But this didn't stop him from scoring runs against the bowlers who were at their very best. The same even happened with Temba Bavuma, as he went on to dominate the Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins.