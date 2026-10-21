Hardik Pandya’s Possible IPL Return Sparks Reactions Online
Hardik Pandya has not made it to an international return for the Indian team since the IPL. With his recurrent injuries, his comeback plans for the World Cup keeps on getting delayed. But reports suggest that he will be coming back for IPL 2027.
Cricket fans have been missing out on the availability of Hardik Pandya. He last played for Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL season, following which he was ruled out of international cricket due to injuries. Each time he tried to return to the team, he was thwarted by an injury.
This eventually led to Hardik missing out the major series for the Indian team. As of now, he was a part of the India A team for the ODI series against Australia A, but got ruled out of the same due to another injury.
Several serious doubts have been raised regarding his availability for the Indian side in front of the World Cup 2027. But reports suggest that Hardik Pandya would be back in action during the IPL 2027 edition. This means fans will have to wait for a few more months to ensure that he is back in the game.
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Bid for Bro
@CricCrazyJohns No franchise is bidding for Hardik....!?🤣 https://t.co/zW34ZJOQUh— 45_ iz_ crazxy.terrifierman (@naira_45) October 21, 2026
The IPL auction is coming close and it is less than two months away. And till now, there is no team which has decided to bid for him and get a trade done.
IPL 2027 Spoilers
@CricCrazyJohns CSK 💛 https://t.co/8Ix2k4YaES— GANESH (@GANESH07A) October 21, 2026
Chennai Super Kings have been active to trade Hardik Pandya in their lineup. Maybe that’s the reason he is planning to make an IPL return.
Perfectly Defined
#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND 1) Hardik Pandya during IPL 2) Hardik Pandya during an international matches https://t.co/nfNRzhTeVz— Vijay 🇮🇳 (@bijjuu11) October 21, 2026
Hardik Pandya remains fully fit when it comes to the Indian Premier League. But when it comes to the international matches, he gets injured.