Match details Royal Champs vs Emirates Eagles T10 Abu Dhabi T10 07.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Abu Dhabi T10 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 07, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 07, 2026 01:45 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Royal Champs Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Emirates Eagles Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet