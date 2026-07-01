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Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers
Shpageeza Cricket League
BAD
SPE
Amo Sharks vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights
Shpageeza Cricket League
AMS
MIS
Matches not found
Shpageeza Cricket League
BAD
SPE
Shpageeza Cricket League
AMS
MIS
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.