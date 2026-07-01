Inter Provincial Cup
Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights
Inter Provincial Cup
LEI
NKN
Inter Provincial Cup
LEI
NKN
Matches not found
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.