T20 Series England vs India
England vs India
T20 Series England vs India
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
IND
T20 Series England vs India
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
IND
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
BEL
GIB
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
ROM
SER
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
DEN
EST
T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B
NOR
HUN
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.