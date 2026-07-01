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T20 Series England vs India

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To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.

Social Media Explodes Over Prithvi Shaw, But Is the Narrative True?

Social Media Explodes Over Prithvi Shaw, But Is the Narrative True?

Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.

cricket06:15 PM, 06 July, 2026

Rohit Sharma Starts Intense Practice Before England Clash

cricket06:00 PM, 06 July, 2026

WTC Set for Biggest Overhaul? ICC Reviews 12-Team Proposal

cricket04:44 PM, 06 July, 2026

Twitter Goes Wild After Dasun Shanakas Historic Double Hat-Trick

cricket04:06 PM, 06 July, 2026

Bilateral ODI Series Could Be Limited Under New ICC Plan