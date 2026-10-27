Match details Yas Lions vs Royal Champs T10 Abu Dhabi T10 19.11.2026

T10

YAS
YAS
ROY
ROY

Match Info

Match:Abu Dhabi T10 2026
Date:Saturday, November 07, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 19, 2026 01:45 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yas Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Royal Champs Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet