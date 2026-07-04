Dolphins vs North West 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Dolphins and North West will see each other in their 4-day Franchise Series Division 1 Group game in Kingsmead, Durban. The match will commence on Sunday 5th March 2023 to Wednesday 8th March 2023 from 1:30 pm IST. The game between these teams will be a solid affair as the Dolphins are in the form of their life and the North West is degrading day by day.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Dolphins team will be playing their 6th match in the 4-day Franchise series against the North West team from Sunday to Wednesday. The Dolphins are currently in the 3rd rank in the points table, just 7 points behind the 1st-placed team i.e. the Warriors. They have won- 3 out of their 5 matches and have drawn and lost one match each in the series. The points they have with them are 78 points and recently conquered a milestone of winning 3 back-to-back matches in the series.

It is going to be the 6th match for the North West team as well in the 4-day Franchise Series. The North West have currently in the last spot in the points table with 35 points, 3 points behind the second-last-placed team. They are still in search of their first victory in the series as they have lost two out of their 5 matches and have drawn the other 3 games.

The Dolphins are in the best form in Division 1 and soon can dominate all the teams to be the No.1 team in the 4-Day Franchise series.

The North West on the other hand is coming from another draw game against the Western Province on 22nd February 2023.

Dolphins vs North West Chance of Winning

If we see the current standings of both these teams, the Dolphins clearly are the best choice to win the game against the North West. There is a 43 points difference between the teams in the series. It is really easy to pass judgement on who could win this match as both the team's performances are evidently shown in the points table. The Dolphins have the momentum of 3 consecutive wins while the North West still haven’t been on the winning side. We would like to rule this match in favour of the Dolphins team with a winning chance of 70/30.

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Dolphins vs North West Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Dolphins are coming into this fixture with a win against the Titans where they won the game by 7 wickets. The North West is coming from a draw game against the Western Province.

If the Dolphins team bats first the first innings score would be around 210-225 runs whereas if the North West franchise decides to bat in the first innings, the score would be around 190-205 runs.

Final Prediction of the match – The Dolphins team is to win the match on the 5th of March 2023.

Dolphins vs North West Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Kingsmead, Durban is going to be a decent track for batting in the first innings. It will give assistance to the bowlers, in the beginning, a bit but once the batsmen are set they can get to a big score for their teams. Both teams would like to put some monstrous runs on the board after winning the toss after assessing all the conditions. The Dolphins, being the home franchise, would want the pitch to assist fast bowlers a bit as well.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a nice and pleasant 4-day test match at Kingsmead when these two teams play against each other. Rain is not expected to play a spoilsport and is expected to stay away from the ground throughout the match. The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the daytime but will get better as the day progresses. The fans of both these teams would be praying for a complete match and an exciting one as these two are very strong teams and very equal on paper.

Dolphins Player List

Dolphins Squad –Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Peterson, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, J J Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Ottniel Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Andile Simelane, Odirile Modimokoane, Keshav Maharaj ©, M J Ackerman

Dolphins Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarel Erwee(c) Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Jason Smith Batter M J Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Grant Roelofsen (wk) Batter Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

The Dolphins are in the best form as they are coming on the back of an excellent win against the Titans by 7 wickets. They are high on confidence and are favourites in this match.

North West Player List

North West Squad – Heino Kuhn (c), Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthusamy, Khanya Cotani (Wk), Nicky van den Bergh (Wk), Taheer Isaacs (Wk), Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo

North West Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Yassar Cook © Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Alexander Kok Batter Nhlanhla Dlamini Batter Tumi Koto Batter Blake Schrader All-rounder Muhammed Mayet All-rounder Hinrichsen Bowler Kieran Kenny Bowler Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

North West Team Form

The North West are coming from a big break as they did not get to play their last match. They only got 1 day to play against the Western Province and the match ended with a draw. They will be hoping to get a full game this time around and move upward on the points table.

Dolphins vs North West Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Dolphins franchise winning the match are 1.508 whereas the odds in favour of the North West franchise winning the match are 2.512. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Dolphins to win Betting Odds – 1.508

North West to win Betting Odds – 2.512

Dolphins vs North West Top Team Batters

Sarel Erwee will be the batter to look forward to in this match as far as the Dolphins team is concerned. He has scored the most runs for his team till now in the 4-day franchise series and also hit a century in the previous match. He will have a lot of responsibility for providing the Dolphins franchise with a good start in the match.

Top Batter Bets for Sarel Erwee - 5

Lesego Senokwane will have a lot of added responsibility in this match as he is the best batter from the North West franchise. He would have the support of Shaylen Pillay and other batters but the team will be dependent on him to score big runs.

Top Batter Bets for Lesego Senokwane - 4.32

Dolphins vs North West Top Team Bowlers

Prenelan Subrayen, the ex-captain, will be the bowler everyone will be looking forward to. He has performed brilliantly in the 4-day franchise series till now and is expected to do the same in this match. He has taken around 18 wickets for the Dolphins franchise in this series yet and also took 11 wickets in both innings combined in the previous match.

Top Bowler Bets for Prenelan Subrayen - 4.74

Renaldo Meyer is the best bet for the North West franchise as far as their bowling department is concerned. He has taken around 15 wickets for them in this 4-day franchise series and is expected to take a lot more in this upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Renaldo Meyer - 5.5