Knights vs Rocks 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Rocks and Knights both are in the bottom 3 of Division 1 in the 4-Day Franchise Series. They will go against each other for the 1st time in this series on 12th March at Boland Park, Paarl. Both teams played 6 matches in the Series respectively and the Rocks are one of the 3 teams in the entire 4-Day Franchise Series who haven’t registered their first win. This will be the last game of the series for both teams and the only chance for the Rocks to at least win one game.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Rocks are currently in the 2nd last position in the points table with 46 points just below the Knights. After their 2 consecutive losses against the Warriors and Western Province, they drew all their remaining 4 games in the series. In the last encounter against the Lions, they scored 421 runs in the first innings and the Rocks responded to it with just 93 runs in their first innings. Team Rocks Stiaan van Zyl scored a half-century and a century in the 1st and 2nd innings. Clyde Fortuin was the stand-out player for the Rocks with 83 runs in the second innings which helped the Lions draw the game against the Lions. Shaun von Berg and Imran Manack took 5 and 3 wickets each in the first innings of the Lions.

On the other hand, the Knights played their previous match against the Warriors and won by 161 runs. While batting first Knights put up a huge score of 422 runs. The Warriors scored 134 runs in their first innings and then got a target of 445 runs in their second innings. Patrick Kruger and Gihahn Cloete were the top batsmen for the Knights with 81 and 93 runs. Migael Pretorius scored 46 runs in the second innings.

With the 4-Day Franchise Series ending on 15th March it will be their last game in the series which both the teams will look out to win and end the series on a high note.

Knights vs Rocks Chance of Winning

Rocks are one of the 3 teams in the 4-Day Franchise Series who haven’t accounted for their first win after playing 6 matches in the series. The Knights will be playing their last match and will be aiming to win their last game of the series. They are currently in the 6th rank of the points table with 50 points. Considering the team's past performances in the series and analysis, the Knights are the favourites to win the fixture on the 12th of March 2023.

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Knights vs Rocks Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Knights are coming from a big win against the Warriors by 161 runs. Meanwhile, the Rocks also grappled to win their previous game against the Lions but drew the game. The Rocks would like to win one game by defeating the Knights on 12th March. The knights have played 6 matches in the series and could win one game against the Warriors.

If the Knights bat first, they will score around 320-325 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 285-310 if the Rocks bat first in the match.

Final Prediction of the game – Knights to win or draw the match.

Knights vs Rocks Match Toss Prediction

The track at Boland Park, Paarl is going to be a beneficial surface for all the batters. It will assist the bowlers, at the start of the game, but the batters would just look to cruise through the first half of the game and take their time to settle on the crease. Both teams would like to put some huge runs on the board by batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is going to be a chilly and cloudy 4-day test match at Paarl when these two teams play against each other. Rain might be the reason for abandoning the game as we saw in a few of the games in the series. The wind is expected to blow and help the fast bowlers a lot more. Let us see if we can get a full spellbinding match between the Knights and the Rocks.

Rocks Player List

Rocks Squad – Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Stiaan van Zyl, Valentine Kitime, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Achille Cloete, Cebo Tshiki, Christiaan Jonker

Rocks Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Stiaan van Zyl Batter Ferisco Adams(C) All-rounder Shaun von Berg All-rounder Ruan Terblanche Batter Janneman Malan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Maneck All-rounder Barmanye Xenxe All-rounder Khweze Gumede Bowler Hlomla Hanade Wicket Keeper

Rocks Team Form

Rocks will eye to defeat the Knights in their last match of the series and account for their 1st win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The Rocks are now in the second-last position in the points table with 46 points. They haven’t won a single game out of 6 matches played so far.

Knights Player List

Knights Squad: Farhaan Behardien, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Wandile Makwetu, Jacques Snyman, Jason Raubenheimer, Matthew Kleinveldt, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Mangaliso Mosehle (Wk), Pite van Biljon (c) & (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, CP Klijnhans

Knights Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Isaac Dikgale All Rounder Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Pite van Biljon All Rounder Gihahn Cloete Batter Van Tonder Batter Swanepoel All Rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Heerden Bowler Budaza Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler Snyman Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights played 6 matches in the series so far and have managed to achieve victory in their last outing. They are in the 6th position of the points table with 50 points in their pocket. They need to win the upcoming match to end the tournament with a win.

Knights vs Rocks Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Rocks winning the match are 2.8 whereas the odds in favour of the Knights are 1.74. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Knights Betting Odds - 1.74

Rocks Betting Odds - 2.8

Knights vs Rocks Top Team Batters

The Knights have 2 stand-out players in their squad. Patrick Kruger and Pite van Biljon are the prime batsmen for the knights. Patrick Kruger can play an opener’s knock against the Rocks on 12th March 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Patrick Kruger - 4.4

The Rocks have Stiaan van Zyl who can bat amazingly well in the game. The Rocks will need his excellence against the Knights on Sunday.

Top Batter Bets for Stiaan van Zyl - 4.74

Knights vs Rocks Top Team Bowlers

Rock has Shaun von Berg who is their best bowler in the series. Shaun von Berg picked up 5 wickets in the previous match. He will be the key bowler for the Rocks.

Top Bowler Bets for Shaun von Berg - 4.52

Nealan van Heerden is the prime bowler for the Knights. He picked up 4 wickets in the previous game against the Warriors. Heerden also did well in the second game, picking five wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Nealan van Heerden - 3.56