Lions vs Dolphins 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Lions and Dolphins are all set to go face to face against each other on 12th March 2023 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in Division 1 final game of the current 4-day franchise series 2022-23 in South Africa. Both of these teams will be clashing for the 1st time in this series on Sunday. The match will commence at 1:30 pm IST on Sunday at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

This is going to be the 7th game for the Lions in this 4-Day Franchise Series and the last game as well. In their previous 3 games against the Warriors, Western Province and the Rocks, they drew 2 matches and won 1 game. They are now sitting in the 4th position on the points table with 87 points in their bag and finish the series by being in the top 2 spots of the table.

The Dolphins will also be playing their 7th match in the 4-day franchise series against the Lions on Sunday. The Dolphins haven’t lost a single game in the previous 5 games they’ve taken part in and are the No.1 contender to win the 4-Day Franchise Series. They are in the 1st position of the points table with 4 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. With 109 points to their name, the Dolphins will be looking forward to winning their last game in the series and lifting the 4-Day Franchise trophy on 15th March 2023

The Lions struggled to win against the Rocks in their last match after performing remarkably in their first innings. The Rocks drew the game against the Lions on the final Day.

The Dolphins won 4 back-to-back matches in the series. The Dolphins will be eyeing to account for their 5th win in the 4-Day Franchise series against the Lions on the 12th of March 2023.

Lions vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Looking at the current status of both the teams in the 4-Day Franchise Series we can say that the Dolphins are clearly the favourites to win against the Lions in their 7th fixture. The only target for the Dolphins would be to dominate the Lions on 12th March 2023. It is quite easy for us to back the winning team as we are pretty sure the Dolphins will win the 4-Day test match against the Lions. We would like to predict this game in favour of the Dolphins with a winning chance of 65/35.

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Lions vs Dolphins Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Lions are coming into this match after drawing the game against the Rocks team on 5th March 2022. The Dolphins team on the other hand are coming from a big win against the North West by an inning and 71 runs. Moreover, the Dolphins’ batters are in much greater form than the batters of the Lions.

If the Dolphins bat first expects the first innings score to be around 340-345 runs whereas if the Lions bat in the first innings of the match the score would be around 308-325 runs.

Final Prediction of the fixture – Dolphins to win the upcoming match against the Lions.

Lions vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is a ground that favours the bowling team more especially on the first two days of the match. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bowl first. They would want to take some early wickets and put their opponent under pressure.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a little extra in this already bowlers-heavy ground and conditions. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

Lions Player List

Lions Squad – Levert Manje, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Evan Jones, Glen Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Cameron Delport, Rassie van der Dussen, Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulan.

Lions Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dominic Hendricks Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Mulder All-rounder Van Buuren Batter Siboto © All-rounder Sipamla Bowler Olivier Bowler Joshua Richards Batter Sisanda Magala Bowler Wandile Makwetu Batsman

Lions Team Form

Lions are coming into this match after drawing the game against the Rocks team on 5th March 2023. The Lions were successful in defeating the Western Province team after they defended a low score in the second innings and would want to do the same against the Dolphins.

Dolphins Player List

Dolphins Squad – Sarel Erwee, Keegan Peterson, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, J J Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Ottniel Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Andile Simelane, Odirile Modimokoane, Keshav Maharaj ©, M J Ackerman, Tshepang Dithole.

Dolphins Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarel Erwee(c) Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Jason Smith Batter M J Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Grant Roelofsen (wk) Batter Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

The Dolphins franchise is coming from a huge win against the North West in the last match that they played in the 4-day franchise series which was played on 5th March 2023.

Lions vs Dolphins Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Lions winning the match is 2.81 whereas the odds in favour of the Dolphins winning the match are 1.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Lions Betting Odds – 2.81

Dolphins Betting Odds – 1.85

Lions vs Dolphins Top Team Batters

Lions’ Opener, Joshua Richards, led the batting line-up in the previous game by being their best batsman. He scored 84 in 1 inning.

Top Batter Bets for Joshua Richards – 4.72

Dolphins have played 6 matches and even after being the table toppers of Division 1 they don’t have a single batsman in the highest run-scorers list. Jason Smith can be leading the batting attack and put some runs on the scoreboard against the Lions.

Top Batter Bets for Jason Smith – 4.55

Lions vs Dolphins Top Team Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin has also been the best bowler for Lions till now as he has taken more than 22 wickets in just 4 matches in the 4-day franchise series.

Top Bowler Bets for Bjorn Fortuin – 5.75