Lions vs Rocks 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction
Lions and Rocks are all set to go head to head against each other on 5th March 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl in the Division 1 group stage game of the ongoing 4-day franchise series 2022-23 in South Africa. Both of these teams will be taking on each other for the first time in this series on Wednesday. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Wednesday at Boland Park in Paarl.
This is going to be the 5th game for the Lions in this 4-Day Franchise Series and the second-last game as well. In their previous 3 games, they won 1 game and drew 2 matches. They are now in the 4th spot on the points table with 74 points in their bag.
Rocks will also be playing their 5th match in the 4-day franchise series against Lions on Wednesday. The Rocks haven’t won a single game in the previous 5 matches they’ve played and are out of the 4-Day Franchise Series. They are in the 7th position of the points table with zero wins, 2 losses and 3 draws. With just 38 points to their name, the Rocks will be looking forward to winning their last 2 games in the series
The Lions managed to win against the Western Province in their last game and still stand a chance to be at the top of the table by winning their remaining 2 fixtures.
The Rocks drew 3 back-to-back games in the series. The Rocks will be aiming to account for their first win in the 4-Day Franchise series against the Lions on the 5th of March 2023.
Facts
- Lions’ All-rounder, Bjorn Fortuin, led the team from the front in the previous game which helped the Lions to win the match against the Western Province. He scored 188 runs in the match against the Western Province on 26th February and is doing wonders for his team. He is in remarkable form with the bowl as well.
- Sisanda Magala was the best bowler for Lions as he picked more than 4 wickets in just 2 innings in the previous game of 4-day franchise series. He is their top choice to pick wickets in the early stage of the game.
- Rocks has played 5 matches till now but their performance in the series is degrading day by day and with their last 2 matches remaining their players will have to step up. Janneman Malan and Clyde Fortuin can be the top batsmen for the Rocks against the Lions.
- Hardus Viljoen from the Rocks panel might go for 2 wickets in each innings in the next fixture.
Lions vs Rocks Chance of Winning
If we take the current position of both these teams in to the matter, the Lions easily wins the battle on paper against the Rocks. The only mission for the Lions would be to crush the Rocks on 5th March 2023. It is quite easy for us to favour the winning team as we are pretty sure the Lions will win the 4-Day test match against the Rocks. We would like to rule this match in favour of the Lions with a winning chance of 85/15.
Lions vs Rocks Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- The Lions are coming into this match after winning against the Western Province team on 26th February 2022. The Rocks team on the other hand is coming from a no-result game as their match was abandoned due to rain. However, the Lions batters are in much greater form than the batters of the Rocks.
- If the Lions bat first expects the first innings score to be around 350-355 runs whereas if the Rock's bat is in the first innings of the match the score would be around 288-310 runs.
- Final Prediction of the match – Lions to win the upcoming match against the Rocks.
Lions vs Rocks Match Toss Prediction
The track at Boland Park, Paarl is going to be a beneficial surface for all the batters. It will assist the bowlers, at the start of the game, but the batters would just look to cruise through the first half of the game and take their time to settle on the crease. Both teams would like to put some huge runs on the board by batting first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
It is going to be a chilly and cloudy 4-day test match at Paarl when these two teams play against each other. Rain might be the reason for abandoning the game as we saw in a few of the games in the series. The wind is expected to blow and help the fast bowlers a lot more. Let us see if we can get a full spellbinding match between the Lions and the Rocks.
Lions Player List
Lions Squad – Kagiso Rapulana, Levert Manje, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Evan Jones, Glen Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Cameron Delport, Rassie van der Dussen, Joshua Richards.
Lions Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Dominic Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
All-rounder
|
Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Siboto ©
|
All-rounder
|
Sipamla
|
Bowler
|
Olivier
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Richards
|
Batter
|
Sisanda Magala
|
Bowler
|
Wandile Makwetu
|
Batsman
Lions Team Form
Lions are coming into this match after winning against the Western Province team on 26th February 2022. The lions were successful in defeating their previous opponent the Western Province team after they defended a low score in the second innings.
Rocks Player List
Rocks Squad – Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Stiaan van Zyl, Valentine Kitime, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Achille Cloete, Cebo Tshiki
Rocks Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Stiaan van Zyl
|
Batter
|
Ferisco Adams(C)
|
All-rounder
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Ruan Terblanche
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Batter
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Imran Maneck
|
All-rounder
|
Barmanye Xenxe
|
All-rounder
|
Khweze Gumede
|
Bowler
|
Hlomla Hanade
|
Wicket Keeper
Rocks Team Form
The Rocks franchise is coming from a abandoned game in the last match that they played in the 4-day franchise series which was played on 19th February 2023.
Lions vs Rocks Betting Odds
The odds in favour of the Lions winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of the Rocks winning the match are 2.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.
- Lions Betting Odds – 1.81
- Rocks Betting Odds – 2.85
Lions vs Rocks Top Team Batters
Lions’ All-rounder, Bjorn Fortuin, led the batting line-up in the previous game by being their best batsman. He scored 188 in just 2 innings.
- Top Batter Bets for Bjorn Fortuin – 4.72
Rocks have played 5 matches and not a single batsman from their panel is in the highest run-scorers list. Janneman Malan can be leading the batting attack and put some runs on the scoreboard against the Lions.
- Top Batter Bets for Janneman Malan – 4.55
Lions vs Rocks Top Team Bowlers
Bjorn Fortuin has also been the best bowler for Lions till now as he has taken more than 18 wickets in just 5 matches in the 4-day franchise series.
- Top Bowler Bets for Bjorn Fortuin – 5.75
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lions
Lions have 2 league matches left and would be desperate to be at the top of the table as they are the defending champions of the 4-Day Franchise series. Rocks also has 2 league matches left but are already out of the tournament and a win in the next match wouldn’t matter to them in the matter of the series. Seeing a stronger team panel of the Lions, we would like to favour the Lions to win this game rather than the Rocks on Wednesday.Bet Now!