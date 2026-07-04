Lions vs Rocks 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Lions and Rocks are all set to go head to head against each other on 5th March 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl in the Division 1 group stage game of the ongoing 4-day franchise series 2022-23 in South Africa. Both of these teams will be taking on each other for the first time in this series on Wednesday. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Wednesday at Boland Park in Paarl.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

This is going to be the 5th game for the Lions in this 4-Day Franchise Series and the second-last game as well. In their previous 3 games, they won 1 game and drew 2 matches. They are now in the 4th spot on the points table with 74 points in their bag.

Rocks will also be playing their 5th match in the 4-day franchise series against Lions on Wednesday. The Rocks haven’t won a single game in the previous 5 matches they’ve played and are out of the 4-Day Franchise Series. They are in the 7th position of the points table with zero wins, 2 losses and 3 draws. With just 38 points to their name, the Rocks will be looking forward to winning their last 2 games in the series

The Lions managed to win against the Western Province in their last game and still stand a chance to be at the top of the table by winning their remaining 2 fixtures.

The Rocks drew 3 back-to-back games in the series. The Rocks will be aiming to account for their first win in the 4-Day Franchise series against the Lions on the 5th of March 2023.

Lions vs Rocks Chance of Winning

If we take the current position of both these teams in to the matter, the Lions easily wins the battle on paper against the Rocks. The only mission for the Lions would be to crush the Rocks on 5th March 2023. It is quite easy for us to favour the winning team as we are pretty sure the Lions will win the 4-Day test match against the Rocks. We would like to rule this match in favour of the Lions with a winning chance of 85/15.

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Lions vs Rocks Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Lions are coming into this match after winning against the Western Province team on 26th February 2022. The Rocks team on the other hand is coming from a no-result game as their match was abandoned due to rain. However, the Lions batters are in much greater form than the batters of the Rocks.

If the Lions bat first expects the first innings score to be around 350-355 runs whereas if the Rock's bat is in the first innings of the match the score would be around 288-310 runs.

Final Prediction of the match – Lions to win the upcoming match against the Rocks.

Lions vs Rocks Match Toss Prediction

The track at Boland Park, Paarl is going to be a beneficial surface for all the batters. It will assist the bowlers, at the start of the game, but the batters would just look to cruise through the first half of the game and take their time to settle on the crease. Both teams would like to put some huge runs on the board by batting first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is going to be a chilly and cloudy 4-day test match at Paarl when these two teams play against each other. Rain might be the reason for abandoning the game as we saw in a few of the games in the series. The wind is expected to blow and help the fast bowlers a lot more. Let us see if we can get a full spellbinding match between the Lions and the Rocks.

Lions Player List

Lions Squad – Kagiso Rapulana, Levert Manje, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Evan Jones, Glen Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Cameron Delport, Rassie van der Dussen, Joshua Richards.

Lions Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dominic Hendricks Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Mulder All-rounder Van Buuren Batter Siboto © All-rounder Sipamla Bowler Olivier Bowler Joshua Richards Batter Sisanda Magala Bowler Wandile Makwetu Batsman

Lions Team Form

Lions are coming into this match after winning against the Western Province team on 26th February 2022. The lions were successful in defeating their previous opponent the Western Province team after they defended a low score in the second innings.

Rocks Player List

Rocks Squad – Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Stiaan van Zyl, Valentine Kitime, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Achille Cloete, Cebo Tshiki

Rocks Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Stiaan van Zyl Batter Ferisco Adams(C) All-rounder Shaun von Berg All-rounder Ruan Terblanche Batter Janneman Malan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Maneck All-rounder Barmanye Xenxe All-rounder Khweze Gumede Bowler Hlomla Hanade Wicket Keeper

Rocks Team Form

The Rocks franchise is coming from a abandoned game in the last match that they played in the 4-day franchise series which was played on 19th February 2023.

Lions vs Rocks Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Lions winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of the Rocks winning the match are 2.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Lions Betting Odds – 1.81

Rocks Betting Odds – 2.85

Lions vs Rocks Top Team Batters

Lions’ All-rounder, Bjorn Fortuin, led the batting line-up in the previous game by being their best batsman. He scored 188 in just 2 innings.

Top Batter Bets for Bjorn Fortuin – 4.72

Rocks have played 5 matches and not a single batsman from their panel is in the highest run-scorers list. Janneman Malan can be leading the batting attack and put some runs on the scoreboard against the Lions.

Top Batter Bets for Janneman Malan – 4.55

Lions vs Rocks Top Team Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin has also been the best bowler for Lions till now as he has taken more than 18 wickets in just 5 matches in the 4-day franchise series.

Top Bowler Bets for Bjorn Fortuin – 5.75