Titans vs North West 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Titans and North West will lock horns in their final game of the 4-day Franchise Series Division 1 Group game in SuperSport Park, Centurion. The fixture will commence on Sunday 12th March 2023 to Wednesday 15th March 2023 from 1:30 pm IST. The match between these teams will be an enthralling one as the Titans are currently in the 2nd spot and the North West are in the last rank of the points table.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Titans team will be playing their last match in the 4-day Franchise series against the North West team from Sunday to Wednesday. The Titans are currently in the 2nd rank in the points table with 16 points behind the 1st-placed team i.e. the Dolphins. They have won 3 out of their 6 matches and have lost and drawn one game each in the series. The points they have with them are 93 points and recently conquered the Warriors in their previous game as they won the game by 4 wickets.

It is going to be the last match for the North West team as well in the 4-day Franchise Series. The North West are currently in the last spot in the points table with 39 points, 7 points behind the second-last-placed franchise. After playing 6 games in the series the North West still hasn’t been able to win a single game in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

The Titans are in great shape in Division 1 and can dominate the North West to be in the top 2 of the 4-Day Franchise series.

The North West on the other hand is coming from another loss against the Dolphins on 5th March 2023.

Titans vs North West Chance of Winning

If we see the current standings of the Titans and the North West, the Titans have an upper hand on paper. There is a 54 points difference between the teams in the 4-Day Franchise Series. Hence it is no rocket science on who will be the winner of the next game. The Titans have the momentum of winning their last outing while the North West still haven’t been able to win a game in the series. We would like to put this match in the bag of the Titans team with a winning chance of 80/20.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Titans vs North West Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Titans are coming into this fixture with a win against the Warriors where they won the game by 4 wickets. The North West is coming from a loss against the Dolphins.

If the Titans team bats first the first innings score would be around 310-325 runs whereas if the North West franchise decides to bat in the first innings, the score would be around 290-305 runs.

Final Prediction of the match – The Titans team is to win the match on the 12th of March 2023.

Titans vs North West Match Toss Prediction

The surface at SuperSport Park, Centurion is going to be a decent track for batting in the first innings. It will give assistance to the bowlers, in the beginning, a bit but once the batsmen are set they can get to a big score for their teams. Both teams would like to put some monstrous runs on the board after winning the toss after assessing all the conditions. The Titans, being the home franchise, would want the pitch to assist fast bowlers a bit as well.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a nice and pleasant 4-day test match at Centurion when these two teams play against each other. Rain is not expected to play a spoilsport and is expected to stay away from the ground throughout the match. The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the daytime but will get better as the day progresses. The fans of both these teams would be praying for a complete match and an exciting one as these two are very opposite teams.

Titans Player List

Titans Squad – Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Simon Harmer, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Boast, Musa Twala, Dean Elgar.

Titans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dean Elgar Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Jiveshan Pillay Batter Theunis de Bruyn All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Batter Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans are in the best form as they are coming on the back of an excellent win against the Warriors by 4 wickets. They are high on confidence and are favourites in this match.

North West Player List

North West Squad – Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthusamy, Khanya Cotani (Wk), Nicky van den Bergh (Wk), Taheer Isaacs (Wk), Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo, Heino Kuhn.

North West Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Yassar Cook © Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Alexander Kok Batter Nhlanhla Dlamini Batter Tumi Koto Batter Blake Schrader All-rounder Muhammed Mayet All-rounder Hinrichsen Bowler Kieran Kenny Bowler Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

North West Team Form

The North West are coming from a big loss against the Dolphins and lost their 3rd game in the series. They will be hoping to get a full game this time around and win their first game in the 4-Day Franchise Trophy 2022-23.

Titans vs North West Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Titans franchise winning the match are 1.508 whereas the odds in favour of the North West franchise winning the match are 2.512. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Titans to win Betting Odds – 1.508

North West to win Betting Odds – 2.512

Titans vs North West Top Team Batters

Dewald Brevis will be the batter to look forward to in this match as far as the Titans team is concerned. He scored the most runs for his team last game of the 4-day franchise series. He will have a lot of responsibility for providing the Titans franchise with a good score in the match.

Top Batter Bets for Dewald Brevis - 5

Lesego Senokwane will have a lot of added responsibility in this match as he is the best batter from the North West franchise. He would have the support of Shaylen Pillay and other batters but the team will be dependent on him to score big runs.

Top Batter Bets for Lesego Senokwane - 4.32

Titans vs North West Top Team Bowlers

Lizaad Williams, the lead bowler of the Titans, will be the pacer everyone will be looking forward to. He has performed brilliantly in the 4-day franchise series till now and is expected to do the same in this match.

Top Bowler Bets for Lizaad Williams - 4.74

Eldred Hawken is the best bet for the North West franchise as far as their bowling department is concerned. He has taken around 12 wickets for them in this 4-day franchise series and is expected to take a lot more in this upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Eldred Hawken - 5.5