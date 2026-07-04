Warriors vs Titans 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Warriors and Titans will face each other in their 4-day Franchise Series Division 1 Group game in St George's Park, Gqeberha. The match will be played on Sunday 5th March 2023 to Wednesday 8th March 2023 from 1:30 pm IST. The Warriors are in top form but lost their previous match and might make a comeback in the upcoming fixture.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Warriors team are in top form and currently at the first position in the points table with 85 points in just 5 matches. They will be playing their 6th match in the 4-day Franchise series against the Titans. The Warriors lost their previous match against the Knights by 161 runs. They have won 3 matches out of 5 so far in this tournament. Till now it's been a good series for the Warriors.

On the other hand, Titans will also be playing their 6th match in this tournament. Titans are currently in the 4th position in the points table with 73 points. They have won 2 matches out of 5 so far in this series. They will try hard to win the next match against the Warriors which will boost their confidence. It is going to be the 6th match for the Titans team as well in the 4-day Franchise Series. The Titans lost their previous match by 7 wickets against the Dolphins.

The Warriors are in the top form in Division 1 and have no 1 team in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

The Titans, on the other hand, are coming from a loss against the Dolphins, so we can witness a close encounter game

Warriors vs Titans Chance of Winning

While considering the form, both the teams are in top form but the Warriors have an upper hand due to home advantage. If we see the current standings of both these teams, there's not much of a difference. Both the teams have lost their previous matches so will work hard to win the upcoming match. The Warriors have the winning momentum and looking up at all the parameters Warriors are more likely to win the game with a chance of 60/40.

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Warriors vs Titans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Warriors are coming into this match with a loss against the Knights where they lose the game by 161 runs. The Titans are also coming from a loss against the Dolphins.

If the Warriors team bats first the first innings score would be around 300 to 320 runs whereas if the Titans franchise decides to bat in the first innings, the score would be around 200-250 runs.

Final Prediction of the match – The Warriors team is to win the game on the 5th of March 2023.

Warriors vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

The surface at St George's Park is going to be a decent track for batting in the first innings. It will be difficult for the bowlers in the beginning, but the pitch will favour the bowlers in the 4th innings. Both teams would like to put some runs on the board and pressure also. After winning the toss the teams might like to bat first and put some score on the board.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a nice and pleasant 4-day test match at St George's Park when these two teams play against each other. Rain is not expected to play a spoilsport and is expected to stay away from the ground throughout the game. The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the daytime but will get better as the day passes. Both teams will be hoping for a complete match and an exciting one for the fans as these two teams are in top form and equal in abilities.

Warriors Player List

Warriors Squad – Ahmad Zubaidi, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (c), Saleh Shadman, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (Wk), Wan Muhammad (Wk), Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Sachinu Hettige, Vijay Unni, Ishaq Muzamil

Warriors Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Breetzke Batter Diego Rosier All-rounder Rudi Second © Batter Kyle Jacobs Batter Abrahams Bowler Jordan Hermann Batter Ngoepe Batter Nabe All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors are in the best form as they are leading the points table but lost the previous match against the Knights by 161 runs. They are the favourites to win this match.

Titans Player List

Titans Squad – Dean Elgar, Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Simon Harmer, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Boast, Musa Twala.

Titans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dean Elgar Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Jiveshan Pillay Batter Theunis de Bruyn All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Batter Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans have won their last match on 24th November and are coming from a big break as they did not get to play their match before last match. They lost their previous match against the Dolphins by 7 wickets. They will be hoping to win the upcoming match and be in the top 3.

Warriors vs Titans Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Warriors franchise winning the match are 1.508 whereas the odds in favour of the Titans franchise winning the match are 2.512. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Warriors to win Betting Odds – 1.508

Titans to win Betting Odds – 2.512

Warriors vs Titans Top Team Batters

The Warriors have Jordan Hermann who can bat amazingly well in the game. The Warriors will need his excellence against the Knights on Sunday.

Top Batter Bets for Jordan Hermann - 4.74

Heinrich Klaasen will have a lot of added responsibility in this match as he is the best batter from the Titans franchise. He would have the support of Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, and other batters but the team will be dependent on him to score big runs.

Top Batter Bets for Heinrich Klaasen - 4.32

Warriors vs Titans Top Team Bowlers

Simon Harmer is the best bet for the Titans franchise as far as their bowling department is concerned. He has taken around 18 wickets for them in this 4-day franchise series and is expected to take a lot more in this upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Simon Harmer - 5.5

Warriors has Beyers Swanepoel who is their best bowler in the series. Beyers Swanepoel picked up 3 wickets in the previous match. He will be the key bowler for the Warriors.

Top Bowler Bets for Beyers Swanepoel - 4.52