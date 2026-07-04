Warriors vs Western Province 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Both Warriors and Western Province will play their last fixture of the 4-Day Franchise Trophy and clash against each other for the first time in the Series on 12th March 2023 at Newlands, Capetown. Division 1 includes 6 other teams out of which only the Dolphins stand a chance in emerging as the winners of the 4-Day Franchise Series. Both teams have played 6 fixtures each in the Series and both teams ended their previous match of the 4-Day Franchise Series with a loss.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Warriors are currently in the 3rd spot on the points table with 89 points. They lost their previous match against the Titans. The Warriors last won a game on 24th November 2022 in the series. The Warriors on batting first played slowly but nicely scoring 281 runs in the first innings while the Titans ended up chasing the target of 274 runs which resulted in a loss for the Warriors. Matthew Breetzke was amazing with the bat as he scored 68 runs in their first innings.

Western Province played their previous game against the Lions and lost the game by 28 runs as they couldn’t chase a target of 215 runs in their second innings. Western Province scored 423 runs in the first innings in response to the Lions’ 323 in their first innings. Zubayr Hamza scored 129 runs with a strike rate of 72.88. Kyle Verreynne also scored 68 runs in that game. Beuran Hendricks was the only man fighting for the Western Province with the ball. He picked 6 wickets in both the innings of Western Province. Western Province is currently in 5th position on the points table with 86 points.

The Warriors will be looking to bounce back after 2 back-to-back losses while the Western Province has also not won a game in their past 2 games. Both teams will look forward to being on the winning side in the upcoming match on the 12th of March 2023.

Warriors vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Warriors have played 6 matches in the tournament so far and have managed to win 3 games during the initial stage of the series. Meanwhile, Western Province till now has won just 2 games in the series and has 86 points. Therefore, we favour the Warriors to register their 4th win against the Western Province by defeating them on 12th March 2023.

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Warriors vs Western Province Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Western Province lost their previous match against the Lions by 28 runs. Meanwhile, the Warriors also lost their last game against the Titans. Western Province would like to be in the top 3 spots by defeating the Warriors on 12th March.

If Warriors bats first, they will score around 325-355 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 310-360 on this ground.

Final Prediction of the fixture– Warriors to win against the Western Province.

Warriors vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Newlands, Capetown is going to be a batting paradise for all the batsmen in the game. It will help the pacers during the initial stage of the match but once the batsmen are set they will rule this match on all 4 days of the match. Both teams would like to elect to bat first and post huge runs on the scoreboard after winning the toss. The Warriors have to keep in mind that the Western Province has never lost a game on this venue in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a cloudy day in Capetown on 12th March. The pleasant breeze could support the pacers a little bit but it would not make much difference to the conditions. Let us see how the event between the Warriors and the Western Province takes place.

Warriors Player List

Warriors Squad – Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Jade De Klerk, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Marais, Edward Moore, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Tsepo Ntuli, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait, Basheer Walters, Yaseen Vallie.

Warriors Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Breetzke Batter Diego Rosier All-rounder Rudi Second © Batter Kyle Jacobs Batter Abrahams Bowler Jordan Hermann Batter Ngoepe Batter Nabe All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors will aim to defeat Western Province in their last match of the series and achieve their 4th win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The Warriors are now in the 3rd position in the points table with 89 points. They have to win this game to end the tournament in the second spot on the Division 1 points table.

Western Province Player List

Western Province Squad: Jonathan Bird, Lwando Tywaku, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi (c), Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Dane Vilas (Wk), Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Basheer Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatjie, Tshepo Moreki, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan

Western Province Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Onke Nyaku All Rounder Blayde Capell Batter Mathew Christensen All Rounder Jhedli van Briesies Batter Hanno Kotze Batter Keenan Vieira All Rounder Andre Malan Batter Sean Whitehead Bowler Pheko Moletsane Bowler Marcello Piedt Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western province was in their top form winning back-to-back matches in November 2022 but soon lost track and didn’t win a single game this month. Western Province has played 6 matches in the series so far and has managed to win two out of them. The Western Province is in the 5th position on the points table with 2 wins and 2 draws.

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Warriors winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of Western Province are 2.43. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Warriors Betting Odds - 1.81

Western Province Betting Odds - 2.43

Warriors vs Western Province Top Team Batters

Warriors have 2 batsmen to watch in the upcoming game Matthew Breetzke and Rudi Second. Matthew Breetzke can exhibit his experience in the next game to make his team win against the Western Province. Rudi Second can show an all-round performance with the bat and his captaincy in the upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Matthew Breetzke - 4.5

Western Province has many batsmen who can perform well like Moore, George Linde and Kyle Verreynne.

Kyle Verreynne is the second-leading run-scorer in this tournament with 443 runs in 6 matches with an average of 63.29.

Top Batter Bets for Kyle Verreynne - 4.74

Warriors vs Western Province Top Team Bowlers

Warriors has Beyers Swanepoel who is their best bowler and player to watch out for in the upcoming contest. Swanepoel has picked up 33 wickets in the series.

Top Bowler Bets for Beyers Swanepoel - 4.32

Beuran Hendricks and Kyle Simmonds are the two main bowlers for the Western Province. Beuran Hendricks has 17 wickets so far in this tournament. Beuran Hendricks has the best bowling average.