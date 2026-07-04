Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take on each other for the first time in the BBL on 1st January at the Gabba, Brisbane in match number 25th in the current edition of the Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers registered a win in their previous match against Melbourne Renegades and became the first team to win 4 back to back matches in Big Bash League 2022-23. They now have 4 wins and 8 points in the six matches played. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, is struggling and is currently at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win in 5 matches.

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Sydney Sixers won their previous game quite easily against Melbourne Renegades as they chased down the target in just 17.5 overs. Bowling first, Sydney Sixers bowlers shared the spoils and restricted Melbourne Renegades to just 124 runs in a coordinated effort. James Vince top-scored for Sydney Sixers with 39 runs in the second innings. Chris Jordan was the top bowler for Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane Heat lost their previous match by 11 runs against Sydney Thunder. Sydney Thunder posted a target of 183 runs for Heat to chase in 20 overs. James Bazley took 4 wickets in the first innings for Brisbane Heat. Colin Munro did his best to chase the target by scoring 98 runs off 53 balls but fell short of 11 runs in the last over.

Will the Sydney Sixers make it five in five this season against the Brisbane Heat? Let us analyse the forthcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat has been continuing to show poor performance in this edition of the Big Bash League. They are at the bottom of the points table and would be hoping to climb up by winning the next game.

Sydney Sixers on the other hand seem to have found some momentum this season after winning 4 consecutive matches. They have dominated 3 out of 7 teams and we expect them to continue with their winning momentum.

We are backing Sydney Sixers with an 80/20 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the last four matches and overall past performances in the Big Bash League backed us to side with Sydney Sixers to win the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers seems to be back on a winning track after losing their first 2 games against Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers. The team performed well as a unit in the last match and will anticipate doing the same in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers' bowlers such as Hayden Kerr and Ben Dwarshuis can be lethal for Brisbane Heat.

If Sydney bats first, we expect a score of more than 160 runs. If Brisbane Heat bats first, the score can be around or below 155 runs.

We expect nothing less than a cracking match in the upcoming fixture. However, we do not expect it to be as one-sided as Sydney Sixers fans might think it will be.

Final Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the next game

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Brisbane Heat hosted five matches at the Gabba stadium, Brisbane last edition of BBL. They won two out of the five games here and also won their only match of this season on this pitch. The pitch at the Gabba stadium generally supports spinners. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first and defend the target.

Thus, anything above 155 should be a good score at this venue.

Toss win prediction - Sydney Sixers

Match win - Sydney Sixers

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be bright and windy. It will be an ideal day for a match of cricket. The seamers will get some help from the wind and we can see some movement off the surface. The chances of rain are almost 0.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder Max Bryant Batsman Sam Billings Batsman Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat could not win a single game after they won against the Adelaide Strikers on 23rd December.

Nic Peirson and his men need to work on their strategy to bounce back stronger in the tournament. Colin Munro was the stand-out performer in the previous game as expected. Skipper Nic Peirson has played some amazing knocks in the past matches. We expect him to play a crucial role in this game.

Players to watch out for - Nic Peirson, Micheal Neser and Colin Munro.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the upcoming game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Daniel Christian All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Todd Murphy Batting All-rounder Jordan SIlk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Moises Henriques and his men are playing every match to win the tournament and life the Big Bash League trophy. The bowlers were right on the mark and delivered perfection in the previous match. Kurtis Patterson and James Vince did what was expected of them as the Sixers registered their 4th win of the season.

The bowling attack will once again be led by Hayden Kerr who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Sixers in the last edition of the BBL.

Sydney Sixers have been in terrific form in the Big bash league this season and this is just another chance to destroy another team in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers have played 16 matches against each other of which Sydney Sixers have won 13 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers - 16 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 3 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 13 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Sixers. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.30, while for Sydney Sixers it's 1.57. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsmen

Opener Colin Munro got off to a good start but could not convert it into a winning score in the last game. He can be the top batsman for Brisbane heat in this game with the odds being @4.20

James Vince is an explosive opener and he proved what he is capable of in the last match. We expect him to be the highest scorer yet again with the odds of @4.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Hayden Kerr being the best bowler for Sydney Sixers is @5.5. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Daniel Sams is expected to pick at least two wickets in this match and be the best bowler for his team with the odds of @6.