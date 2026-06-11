On This Day in Cricket - June 11

With the day of June 11 taking over, the cricketing fans have some fond memories, as in 2023, the Australian team won the World Test Championship Finals by defeating India by 209 runs. In 1987, the former South African captain and opener, Dean Elgar, was born today, who played 86 test matches for the team. In 2017, the Indian team defeated the South African team by 8 wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy to gather the precious points in the tournament.

On This Day - June 11, 1987 - Dean Elgar was Born Today

Being the former captain and opener of South Africa, Dean Elgar was born on 11th June, 1987 in Welkom, Orange Free State and has played 86 test matches for the team. In those matches, he has scored 5347 runs at an average of 37.92 and a strike rate of 47.78. During this period, he has scored 14 centuries and 23 half-centuries and has got 684 boundaries for the team.

(Dean Elgar was born on 11th June, 1987)

In the ODIs, he has played just 8 matches for the team and was able to score 104 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 58.75. Coming to his first-class career, Dean Elgar was able to make 18859 runs at an average of 42.19 and a strike rate of 50.17. He was also able to get 55 centuries while having 76 half-centuries for the team.

On This Day - June 11, 1986 - Mitchell John McClenaghan was Born Today

The player with a lethal left-arm bowling action, Mitchell John McClenaghan, was born on 11th June, 1986 in Hastings, Hawke's Bay. Having played for the New Zealand team, he has represented the team in 48 ODIs and has got 82 wickets with an average of 28.20 and an economy rate of 5.94. He has also picked six 4-wicket-hauls in his ODI Career.

(Mitchell John McClenaghan, was born on 11th June, 1986)

Coming to the T20I format, he has been a part of 29 matches and took 30 wickets with an average of 26.30 and an economy rate of 7.78 and a strike rate of 20.2 for the team. Across the globe, he has been a part of different T20 teams such as Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Toronto Nationals and many more. Being a part of 203 matches, he was able to pick 241 wickets at an average of 25.60 and an economy rate of 8.53 while keeping the strike rate of 17.9.

On This Day - June 11, 2023 - Australia defeats India in the WTC Finals

After the five days of hard fought cricket at The Oval, Australia defeated India by 209 runs to win the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final. Australia built the foundation of their victory with a massive first innings total of 469. Travis Head played a match winning knock of 163 from 174 balls, while Steven Smith added 121. For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets. India replied with 296, thanks mainly to Ajinkya Rahane's fighting 89 and Shardul Thakur's valuable 51.

(Australia won the 2023 World Test Championship Finals)

Australia then declared their second innings at 270 for 8, with Alex Carey scoring an unbeaten 66 and Ravindra Jadeja taking 3 wickets. Chasing a challenging target of 444, India started well but could not build big partnerships. Virat Kohli scored 49, Rahane made 46 and Rohit Sharma added 43. Nathan Lyon starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets, while Scott Boland claimed 3. India were eventually bowled out for 234, handing Australia a memorable WTC title triumph.

On This Day - June 11, 2017 - India defeats South Africa by 8 wickets

In the final Group B match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, India produced a dominant performance to defeat South Africa by 8 wickets at The Oval and secure a place in the semi finals. After choosing to field first, India restricted South Africa to 191 in 44.3 overs. Quinton de Kock top scored with 53, while Hashim Amla made 35 and Faf du Plessis added 36. India’s bowlers kept things tight throughout the innings, with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 2 wickets each.

(India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets)

Several run outs also hurt South Africa's progress. Chasing 192, India lost Rohit Sharma early for 12, but Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took control of the game. Dhawan played an excellent knock of 78 from 83 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 76 from 101 deliveries. Yuvraj Singh finished unbeaten on 23 as India reached 193 for 2 in just 38 overs, winning comfortably with 12 overs to spare.