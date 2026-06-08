On This Day in Cricket - June 8

As we move to the day of June 8, there are a series of cricketing events that have come under. In 2022, India’s star women cricketer, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of the game. In 2018, the New Zealand women’s team scored 491 runs with the loss of 4 wickets against Ireland in an ODI match. In 2019, the England team defeated the Bangladesh team by 106 runs in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

On This Day - June 8, 2022 - Mithali Raj announces her Retirement

On the day of June 8, 2022, India’s former captain and the lady who broke multiple records, Mithali Dorai Raj announced her retirement from all forms of the game. In her career, she went on to play 12 Test matches and scored 699 runs at an average of 43.68 while scoring a century and 4 half-centuries for the team. Coming to the ODI Format, she went on to play 232 matches and was able to score 7805 runs at an average of 50.68.

(Mithali Raj announced her retirement on 8th June, 2022)

She even scored 7 centuries and 64 half-centuries while taking 64 catches too. Even as a bowler, she picked up 8 wickets at an average of 11.37 and an economy rate of 3.19. Coming to the T20I Format, Mithali Raj was able to play 89 matches and she scored 2364 runs at an average of 37.52 while making 17 half-centuries for the team.

On This Day - June 8, 2019 - England defeats Bangladesh by 106 Runs

Starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, June 8, 2019 saw the England team playing against the Bangladesh team at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Batting first, the England team started well as Jason Roy scored 153 runs from 121 balls played and had a strike rate of 126.44 while Jonny Bairstow made 51 runs from 50 balls from the team.

(England defeated Bangladesh by 106 runs)

In the middle order, Jos Buttler got 64 runs from 44 balls with a strike rate of 145.45 while Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett gave a late finish to take the score to 386 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in their 50 overs. Chasing such a big target, the Bangladesh team needed a strong start, but they failed as only Shakib Al Hasan made 121 runs from 119 balls with a strike rate of 101.68, while the rest of the batters failed to put up a show. With this, the Bangladesh team finished at 280 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 48.5 overs played.

On This Day - June 8, 2018 - New Zealand Women makes 491 Runs in an ODI Match

As the New Zealand Women’s team arrived in Dublin for the opening ODI of the 2018 series, they produced one of the most remarkable batting displays in cricket history. After choosing to bat first, New Zealand piled up a record-breaking 491 for 4 in 50 overs. Captain Suzie Bates led from the front with a stunning 151 off 94 balls, while Maddy Green smashed 122 from just 77 deliveries. Jess Watkin added 62, and Melie Kerr finished unbeaten on 81 from 45 balls as the visitors scored at almost 10 runs per over.

(New Zealand women made 491 runs in an ODI Match against Ireland Women)

Facing a massive target of 492, Ireland Women struggled from the start and lost wickets regularly. Laura Delany fought hard with 37, while Jennifer Gray contributed 35, but the hosts were bowled out for 144 in 35.3 overs. Hannah Rowe claimed 2 wickets, while Leigh Kasperek was the star with 4 for 17. New Zealand completed a dominant 347 run victory and took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

On This Day - June 8, 2017 - India defeats Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

For the Indian team, it looked like a winning day after posting a strong 321/6 in 50 overs at The Oval. Shikhar Dhawan led the batting with a brilliant 125 off 128 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 78. MS Dhoni also played an important hand, scoring 63 from 52 deliveries to push India beyond the 320 mark. However, Sri Lanka produced one of the finest chases in ICC Champions Trophy history.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 7 wickets)

After losing Niroshan Dickwella early, Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis changed the game with a 159-run partnership. Gunathilaka scored 76, while Mendis made a match-winning 89 from 93 balls. Kusal Perera contributed 47 before retiring hurt, and captain Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 52. Asela Gunaratne finished the chase in style with an unbeaten 34. Sri Lanka reached 322/3 in 48.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 8 balls to spare.