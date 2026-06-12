On This Day in Cricket - June 12

Moving to the day of June 12, there have been some brilliant moments that have taken place in the past. In 2025, the Indian team defeated the USA Team by 7 wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In 2022, the South African team defeated the Indian team by 4 wickets in the 2nd match of the T20I series. During the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2019, the Australian team defeated the Pakistan team by 41 runs and claimed the deserving points in the tournament.

On This Day - June 12, 1976 - Raymond William Price was Born Today

Being a left-arm spinner and playing for Zimbabwe, Raymond William Price was born on 12th June, 1976 in Salisbury (now Harare). Making his test debut, he went on to play a total of 22 matches and has picked up 80 wickets at an average of 36.06 and an economy rate of 2.82 while keeping the strike rate of 76.6.

(Raymond William Price was born on 12th June, 1976)

Talking about the ODI Format, Raymond William Price has been a part of 102 matches and has picked up 100 wickets at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 53.7 while keeping the economy rate of 3.99. In the T20I format, he was able to play 16 matches and picked up 13 wickets at an average of 29.07 and an economy rate of 6.14 while keeping the strike rate as 28.3 for the team.

On This Day - June 12, 2024 - India defeats USA by 7 Wickets

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Indian team played against the United States of America on 12th June, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. With the Indian team winning the toss, they elected to field first and the decision turned out to be a perfect one.

(India defeated USA by 7 wickets)

The United States of America got all out for 110 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs as only Steven Tyalor made 24 runs from 30 balls while Nitish Kumar got 27 runs from 23 balls for the team. In response to this, the Indian team lost Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early in the run chase, and the Indian team was 10/2 in just 3 overs. However, a partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube helped the Indian team cross the line as they got 111 runs with the loss of 3 wickets in 18.2 overs and won the game.

On This Day - June 12, 2022 - South Africa defeats India by 4 Wickets

As the South African team continued their strong start to the series, they defeated India by 4 wickets in the 2nd T20I at Cuttack and took a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series. Batting first, India struggled to build momentum and finished on 148/6 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 40 runs from 35 balls, while Ishan Kishan made a quick 34 off 21 deliveries. Dinesh Karthik provided a late boost with an unbeaten 30 from 21 balls.

(South Africa defeated India by 4 wickets)

South Africa's bowlers kept things tight, with Anrich Nortje taking 2 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, and Keshav Maharaj picked up 1 wicket each. In reply, South Africa lost 3 early wickets and were reduced to 29/3. However, Heinrich Klaasen turned the match around with a brilliant 81 from just 46 balls, hitting 7 fours and 5 sixes.

On This Day - June 12, 2019 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 41 Runs

For the 17th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Taunton, Australia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs in a high-scoring contest. Batting first, Australia posted 307 in 49 overs. The foundation was laid by Aaron Finch, who scored 82 off 84 balls, and David Warner, who played a brilliant knock of 107 from 111 deliveries. Their opening partnership of 146 runs gave Australia complete control. Pakistan fought back with the ball through Mohammad Amir, who claimed an outstanding 5 for 30, while Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 2 wickets.

(Australia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs)

Chasing 308, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early but recovered through Imam ul Haq's 53 and Babar Azam's quick 30. Mohammad Hafeez added 46, while captain Sarfaraz Ahmed contributed 40. However, regular wickets hurt the chase. Hasan Ali smashed 32 off 15 balls and Wahab Riaz hit 45, but the target remained out of reach. Pat Cummins starred with 3 for 33 as Pakistan were bowled out for 266 in 45.4 overs, giving Australia a deserved victory.