Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder are all geared for their first battle in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on 4th January at the Perth Stadium, Perth in match number 29th of the Big Bash League.

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After starting the season with a win, Sydney Thunder lost 3 consecutive matches but soon redeemed themselves by winning 3 back to back matches and being in the top two of the points table. They now have 4 wins from 7 matches and stand 2nd on the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.019.

Sydney Thunders is slowly climbing up in the head-to-head stats against Hobart Hurricanes as they against them in the previous fixture by 62 runs. Batting first, Alex Hales and Oliver Davies made a partnership of 105 runs to get their team to a total of 228 runs on the scoreboard. While Hobart Hurricanes gave a tough fight, Brendan Doggett’s exceptional spell of 4-35 did the magic for Sydney Thunders. Eventually, Sydney Thunders won the match by 62 runs after bowling the opposition all out at 166 runs in 17 overs.

Perth Scorchers is the only team in this edition of the Big Bash League to lose just one so far. They are at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name.

Perth Scorchers defeated Melbourne Renegades in an average-scoring thriller. Bowling first, Perth Scorchers restricted Melbourne Renegades at 155 runs by taking 6 wickets in 20 overs. Andrew Tye was the reason for Melbourne Renegades’ fall in the powerplay as he picked 3 wickets in 4 overs. With the combined effort of Cameron Bancroft and Josh Inglis, Perth Scorchers chased the target in 19.4 overs and won the game. They also registered their 4th consecutive win in the season.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Both teams have complimented each other in every season of the Big Bash League. Even now these two are the top 2 teams of the current Big Bash League. Considering past performances and gameplay of the team we are backing Perth Scorchers with a 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

The winning rate from the last 4 games is expected to put this game in favour of Perth Scorchers and make it five in five.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers’ win in the next game.

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Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers looks great and in form as they do in almost every season. The team has performed well in all the departments of cricket in the past 4 matches and we are expecting them to show the same in the match against Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder on the other hand has won 4 of the seven games after facing a downfall in 3 consecutive matches. They will surely put on some fight against Perth Scorchers in the 29th match.

Irrespective of which team bats first, expect a score between 135 to 145 runs in the next fixture.

We expect an enthralling contest between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers

Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the game

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Perth Stadium, Perth has hosted 3 matches so far in this edition of the Big Bash League. The team winning the toss has always chosen to bat first and defend the target. We expect nothing is going to change in the upcoming game. The batsmen are struggling to score runs on this surface. Even a total of 145 or fewer can be defended.

Toss win Prediction - Sydney Thunder

Match Win - Perth Scorchers

Weather Report

The weather at the Perth Stadium will be pleasant which is considered perfect weather to play cricket in. The temperature is expected to vary around 27°c / 81°f. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the match day. Hence, no chance of precipitation. The wind current will offer some swing to the seamers.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner.

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Aaron Hardie Bowler Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers have played 6 matches in the tournament so far and won 5 off it. Perth Scorchers has maintained more than 80% winning rate thus far in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

They won an easy contest against Melbourne Renegades in the last match. Overall, the team is performing well in every department be it batting or bowling.

Perth Scorchers won’t be looking to break their 4-in-4 winning streak in the 29th match.

Players to watch out for - Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis and Kane Richarson

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©, Chris Green.

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Ross Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Chris Green Captain Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunders would be on cloud 9 as they managed to win 3 consecutive matches after 3 back to back losses. Chris Green has led his team fabulously in the previous 3 fixtures against Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat.

There was an all-around contribution in the match against Hobart Hurricanes. All the players are playing their part with batters scoring big runs and bowlers taking crucial wickets at important times. This puts Sydney Thunder in a commanding position.

Alex Hales has been outstanding and we expect him to put his best again in the forthcoming game.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder have played 15 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 8 games and Perth Scorchers has 7 wins

Matches between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder - 15 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 8 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 7 Matches

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Perth Scorchers. The odds for Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.62, while for Sydney Thunder it's 2.21. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis can be the top batsman for Perth Scorchers with the odds of @4.74

Alex Hales performed out of the park in the previous match and showed his explosive batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Sydney Thunders with the odds of @4.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Andrew Tye being the best bowler for Perth Scorchers is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Kane Richardson has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the forthcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.