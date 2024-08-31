ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
ABF
41%
Chance of Winning
GAW
59%
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Facts:
- Jewell Andrews became the first Antigua and Barbuda Falcons batsman to score a half century in the last game.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors lost just one game in the group stages last season as they went on to win the championship.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors had a phenomenal campaign last season as they were the best side in the group stages and the went all the way in the playoffs and were crowned champions. In the finals they beat Trinbago Knight Riders with nine wickets in hand and would be hoping for a similar feat this time around.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost a close game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. SKNP managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with one wicket to spare. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 41%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We expected Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to struggle at the top which was the case in the last game as Teddy Bishop showcased his inexperience and got out early in the first over. We expect Bishop to struggle against the defending champions and to score low in the upcoming game.
With Guyana Amazon Warriors top order taking all the lime light, Shimron Hetmyer’s performance went under the radar last season as he scored 227 and was one of the key performers last season. We expect Hetmyer to have a good start to the season and to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Runs Over 311.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Most Fours: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 12% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Sam Billings (wk), Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green (c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua James, Kelvin Pitman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Teddy Bishop
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Kofi James
|
Batter
|
Jewel Andrew
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Roshon Primus
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against SKNP by one wicket.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Saim Ayub, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan (Wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Shamar Joseph
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Matthew Nandu
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the champions. They lost one game in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
This would be the first time Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors would go head to head in this competition.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons go head to head for the first time in this competition. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the tournament as they failed to defend the total and eventually lost the game against SKNP by one wicket. As we expected the top order struggled for the homeside as they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the game. Things get much harder as they take on the defending champions and we believe once again Antigua and Barbuda Falcons top order would struggle and Guyana Amazon Warriors would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
T20
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman had a brilliant start to the tournament as after Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost early wicket he managed to steady the ship and scored 43 off 32 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter
Shai Hope has been solid for West Indies thus far and would be hoping to replicate his form from last season when he scored 481 runs and was the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers
Mohammad Amir to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
Even though Mohammad Amir did not have a great game, we are still going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season as he ended the campaign with 16 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler
Dwaine Pretorius had a fabulous campaign last season as he was one of the most economical bowlers last term, he bagged 20 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win @ 2.20 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch