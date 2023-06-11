Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction NOT 45 % Chance of Winning WAR 55 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire will take on Warwickshire in their seventh match of the County Championship 2023 season at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from Sunday, May 11. Nottinghamshire were placed in Division Two. They topped the 10-team table last year with eight wins in 14 matches. Warwickshire could manage only two wins and finished eight on the ten-team table in the County Championship 2022.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Third-placed Warwickshire are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Nottinghamshire. Warwickshire have won their last two matches and momentum on their side. What will also hurt Nottinghamshire is that they will be without Ben Duckett and

Chris Broad who are with England team for Ashes 2023.

Duckett was the leading run-scorer for his side, while Broad picked 15 wickets in four matches. Their absence will reduce Nottinghamshire's strength considerably.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, will have the services of Hasan Ali, Chris Rushworth, OJ Hannon-Dalby and Sam Hains who have impressed and expected to hand their side their fourth season of the season.

Matthew Montgomery is the only Nottinghamshire batter now to score over 100 runs for the team in the ongoing season and carry an average in excess of 40. The onus of the bowling department will basically evolve around Dane Paterson and Brett Hutton.

Nottinghamshire chances of winning - 45%

Warwickshire chances of winning - 55%

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Team winning a match will be awarded 12 points in the County Championship 2023. In the case of a draw five points instead of eight will be awarded this year.

Nottinghamshire, who are without Duckett and Broad, will have to replan a lot of things from the upcoming match. The batting unit have to score run consistently to break into top three or stat intact in the top four.

Warwickshire have put themselves in a favourable condition after winning back-to-back to matches. They have a very fine pace trio which is expected to be available in the upcoming matches. However, Warwickshire will also have to look for consistency of their batting unit.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

Somerset won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match at the venue in County Championship 2023. However, Nottinghamshire won the match by 165 runs. In the second match here, Nottinghamshire opted to bowl and the match ended in a draw. Nottinghamshire opted to bowl in the last match in Nottingham as well. The match against Essex ended in a draw.

With overcast conditions on the cards, the team winning the toss is most likely to field first.

Weather Report

A couple of showers on the opening day of the match is on the cards with precipitation level of 55 percent. Warm with periods of rain on Day 2. Turning cloudy and warm on Day 3. The precipitation level would drop to 25 percent. A little rain again on final Day 4. The precipitation level will again go to 62 percent. The temperature will hover around 22-23 degree celsius on these four days.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Colin Munro, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Loten, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Fateh Singh, Jake Ball, James Hayes, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman

Nottinghamshire Predicted XI

Matthew Montgomery Batsman Haseeb Hameed Batsman Ben Slater Batter Joe Clarke WK-Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Steve Mullaney (C) All-rounder Tom Moores (WK) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Brett Hutton Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher All-rounder Dane Paterson Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have won two of their last five matches in the County Championship. In their last three encounters, they have registered one win and played two draws. The last five encounters have seen the team play a draw as well.

Warwickshire Player List

Warwickshire Squad

Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Hain, Liam Norwell, Robert Yates, Alex Davies, Jacob Bethell, Manraj Johal, Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard, Chris Rushworth, Hassan Ali (Pakistan - until the end of July), Glenn Maxwell (Australia - Vitality Blast)

Warwickshire Predicted XI

Rob YatesBatter

Alex Davies Batter Sam Hain Batter Will Rhodes (cap) All-rounder Dan Mousley Batter Ed Barnard Bowler Michael Burgess (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Chris Ruthworth Bowler O Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won their last two matches. They have won three of their last four matches. Overall, in the last five matches - Warwickshire have won three, lost one and played a draw.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have won each of their last three matches against Nottinghamshire. Warwickshire have beat Nottinghamshire in their last five matches against them.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to score over 300 runs in 1st innings

Warwickshire are on a two match unbeaten run and they would look to ride on that confidence in their upcoming match against Nottinghamshire. However, scoring over 300 runs in the first innings won't be easy against a bowling attack consisting of Dane Paterson and Brett Hutton who have picked 23 and 29 wickets each. Moreover, the overcast condition is very much expected to help the bowlers. Also, Warwickshire have crossed the 300-run mark only once in their last five innings. The batting unit has relied heavily on Sam Hains and that is one more reason why Warwickshire can find it difficult to score over 300.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

The opener has scored 357 runs in six matches at an average of 32.45. Three fifties have come off his blade so far. In his last outing against Essex, he scored 13 and seven runs in the first and second innings respectively. Earlier against Hampshire, the 26-year-old scored 97 runs in the first innings. Overall, he has scored 5942 runs in 109 first-class matches at an average of 34.95.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire's top batter

Sam Hain is currently the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire. He has scored 436 runs at an average of 72.66 in five matches. Two hundreds and a fifty has come off his bat this season already.

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Top Team Batsmen

Dane Patterson to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

The pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire at the moment. He has picked 23 wickets at an average of 18.47 in five matches this season. Paterson starred in his team's massive win in their second last match against Northamptonshire with five for 16 in the second innings. Overall, the South African has featured in 139 first-class matches and picked 513 wickets at an average of 22.84.

Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire's top bowler

The pacer registered a seven-wicket haul for just 38 runs in his second last match and fired his team to an innings and 84-run win over Hampshire. In the following match he picked four wickets in each of the two innings against Essex. In five matches so far, he has picked 30 wickets at an average of 14.20.