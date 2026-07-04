County Championship Predictions and Tips 2026

The County Championship 2025 is a fiercely contested red-ball competition that brings together the best international cricket players. 18 counties from Division One and Two compete in the competition, which runs from April 4 to September 27. We offer helpful insights to assist you in making well-informed betting selections with our data-driven research and professional recommendations. Keep abreast of the most recent points table, live results, statistics, and free predictions for a complete picture of the season.

Today`s County Championship Predictions

Check out today's latest top predictions for County Championship 2025 matches, brought to you by cricket betting specialists who breathe the game. We update our predictions every day, so you'll always receive the most accurate information upon which to make your more informed bets. Check out the table below for today's most reliable match predictions!

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for County Championship

Our team of experts has provided correct, data-driven predictions for all the future County Championship 2025 matches, available 24 hours ahead of time. Our predictions provide you with key analysis to guide you in making the right betting decisions. Check out the upcoming schedule below and win.

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County Championship Brief

The County Championship 2025 is another chapter in England's long-standing cricket rivalry, with counties competing for the greatest honor in first-class cricket. Surrey, the defending champions, are pursuing a historic fourth successive championship, paving the way for fierce rivalry. This season, the introduction of Kookaburra balls in summer matches is intended to provide a new level of unpredictability, forcing players to adjust. The 2025 Championship, including both budding talents and seasoned stars, promises to be a riveting blend of tradition, skill, and strong competition. Sportscafe offers the most accurate CNC cricket predictions to improve your game.

Full Name of Championship County Championship 2025 Schedule April 4 - September 27, 2025 Host Country UK Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board Cricket format First-class cricket format Tournament format League system Teams Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey, Sussex, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire Matches 126 Last Champion Surrey Match Venues Lord’s Cricket Ground, Headingley, Edgbaston, Kia Oval, Trent Bridge, Emirates Old Trafford, Seat Unique Stadium, The Spitfire Ground, Uptonsteel County Ground, County Ground (Northamptonshire), Cooper Associates County Ground, 1st Central County Ground, Visit Worcestershire New Road, Sophia Gardens

Teams List and Captains

The 2025 County Championship is made up of 18 teams in two divisions, battling it out for the most prestigious English domestic cricket title. Surrey, under Rory Burns, is gunning for a record fourth consecutive title, and Yorkshire, under the guidance of Jonny Bairstow now, is seeking to reclaim the Division One dominant narrative after last year's promotion. The continued use of Kookaburra balls during June and July will add an extra dimension, testing both batters and bowlers in untested conditions. As a bettor, knowledge of team capabilities, most important players, and tactical switches will be paramount and we’ve compiled all the crucial info about squads below.

Division 1

Surrey

Surrey goes into the 2025 County Championship as the team to beat, with an even mix of battle-hardened internationals and up-and-coming talent. Their recent championship triumph, backed by a highly talented batting lineup and dangerous bowling arsenal, makes them heavily tipped to keep winning. With seasoned heads and the advantage of home soil at The Oval, Surrey is a top favorite for CNC betting. One of the County Championship tips is to thoroughly research the squad to bet on individual performance as well.

Home ground: The Oval, London

Captain: Rory Burns

Coach: Gareth Batty

Titles: 23

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts

Essex

Essex is one of the most dependable teams in County Cricket, with a potent lineup that includes veteran Alastair Cook and world-class spinner Simon Harmer. They are a credible contender for the title with their depth and experience, but they may not be able to depose Surrey.

Home ground: Chelmsford

Captain: Tom Westley

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Titles: 9

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Hampshire

Hampshire possesses a mature squad with players like James Vince and Kyle Abbott. They have the potential to challenge the top teams, but their inconsistency might jeopardize their aspirations to win the trophy.

Home ground: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Captain: Ben Brown

Coach: Giles White

Titles: 7

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Yorkshire

Yorkshire is generally difficult to beat, with Jonny Bairstow leading the charge and players like Harry Brook in top form. Their mix of experience and youth might get them close to the top, whereas Surrey and Essex might be assisted by depth.

Home ground: Headingley, Leeds

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Coach: Anthony McGrath

Titles: 33

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Warwickshire

Warwickshire do have decent players like Chris Woakes and Dom Sibley, but their squad depth as a whole might become a limitation, and it will be difficult for them to match Division One's top teams on a consistent basis.

Home ground: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Captain: Alex Davies

Coach: Ian Westwood

Titles: 8

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Division 2

Lancashire

Lancashire, 9 times County Championship winners, possess a fine mix of experienced pros and youngsters. The team, led by Keaton Jennings, is well served in the pace bowling department through James Anderson and Tom Bailey, with Liam Livingstone making valuable contributions with bat and ball. Luke Wells adds solidity to the batting order.

Home ground: Old Trafford, Manchester

Captain: Keaton Jennings

Coach: Dale Benkenstein

Titles: 9

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts

Middlesex

Middlesex is an established County Cricket team with a rich history of success. The squad has a combination of seasoned internationals and emerging young talent. Middlesex, with its strong batting line-up and balanced bowling attack, has the ability to compete with the best of Division 2.

Home ground: Lord's, London

Captain: Kane Williamson

Coach: Richard Johnson

Titles: 7

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Kent

Kent has increasingly been a force to be considered in Division 2 of the 2025 County Championship, with a side with firepower and determination to be among the best. They hope to be serious promotion contenders with an intriguing mix of experienced internationals and young guns.

Home ground: Canterbury

Captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond

Coach: Adam Hollioake

Titles: 7

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire enters 2025 with a squad that is full of young enthusiasm but lacks the polish of some of their opponents. They are known for their battling spirit and refusal to give up, making them an unexpected force in Division 2.

Home ground: County Ground, Northampton

Captain:

Coach: John Sadler

Titles: 1

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Glamorgan

Glamorgan starts the 2025 County Championship campaign with a side that appears to be ready for a breakout season. While they've always been competitive, the 2025 season might be their year to shine and catch the top clubs in Division 2 off guard.

Home ground: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Captain: Sam Northeast

Coach: Richard Dawson

Titles: 1

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

See the CNC final match predictions below. Our experts take into consideration betting market trends and odds analysis to provide the most accurate CNC prediction today matches. CNC tips recommend checking the tournament favorites to get additional insights that might improve your betting. Explore a table with teams that have the best chances to win the competition.

Team Weaknesses Strong sides Probability of winning Surrey Limited depth in spin bowling. Players like Ollie Pope and Rory Burns are at the top of Surrey's impressive batting order. They have one of the best pace attacks in the league, spearheaded by Kemar Roach and Sam Curran. Very high Lancashire The middle-order for Lancashire has been patchy, with individuals like Steven Croft and Dane Vilas occasionally finding it difficult to accumulate innings under duress. Lancashire are a powerful side due to their class-calibre pace attack, headed by Saqib Mahmood and Richard Gleeson. Recently, their top order with Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings has been extremely consistent. Very high Essex Essex's dependence on important players like Simon Harmer and Alastair Cook may occasionally be a liability. One of the most balanced sides in the CNC. The stability that Cook and Dan Lawrence's experience lend it is an excellent asset, coupled with Harmer's spin bowling. High Middlesex Lower-order batting has been a concern, with the likes of Toby Roland-Jones and James Harris not making regular contributions. The seam attack, led by Roland-Jones and Harris, is aggressive as much as it is consistent. High Hampshire Consistency in performances of key players, especially James Vince and Liam Dawson, has not been easy. Hampshire's opening combination of Vince and Ian Holland is solid. Their pace bowling attack by Abbott and Mohammad Abbas is a force to be reckoned with. Average Kent Kent's batting is highly reliant on outstanding performances like Daniel Bell-Drummond and Heino Kuhn, and they may be costly if they fail to perform. Bell-Drummond's aggressive batting is high in energy. All-rounders like Jack Leaning and Darren Stevens add balance. Average

Main Clashes in CNC 2025

The 2025 County Championship will see a lot of team clashes, with historic rivalries fueling the drama of the season. Clubs that have enjoyed centuries of intense battles, including Lancashire against Yorkshire and Surrey against Middlesex, are set to clash in tough encounters. The supporters can expect high-pressure rivalry matches where team form, strategy, and personal performances will play a pivotal role. Tune in to live updates and expert analysis through CNC live prediction and CNC cricket prediction to keep up with the action. Our CNC tips will help you get ahead of other bettors.

Essex vs. Surrey

The season kicks off with a fiery opening match when the defending champs Surrey meet Essex at Chelmsford. Surrey, spearheaded by dependable Rory Burns, is seeking a fourth consecutive title—a feat unheard of in today's cricket. But Essex are not pushovers either. They have a solid squad and home turf to call upon, so they'll try to make some noise early on and surprise the champs. This is a game that could be an indicator of things to come for the rest of the season, with both sides eager to start off well.

Hampshire vs. Yorkshire

Yorkshire, promoted for the first time, are presented with a tough test by last season's runners-up Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl. Yorkshire are captained by Jonny Bairstow as they seek to prove they are capable of remaining among the elite. Hampshire, hungry after falling so short of claiming the title last season, will be guns blazing. It's a game that both teams must win if they're going to have an early shot at the championship, and it will be an exciting game full of high drama and hot rivalry.

Surrey vs. Somerset

While Surrey and Somerset clash in what promises to be a most thrilling midseason meeting, the pressure will be on. With the support of the talented Archie Vaughan, Somerset will seek to upstage Surrey's dominance. This game can turn the championship race on its head as both teams possess strong teams. The main question is whether Somerset will step up to the challenge and prove themselves to be competitive, or will Surrey's experience prove to be too strong? There will be a lot of drama and tension-filled moments in this one.

Venues

The 2025 County Championship will take place at 15 grounds across England and Wales, with varied conditions for playing. The players will be challenged by a range of pitches, ranging from the fast, bouncy ones to those that are more conducive to spin, challenging them to adjust their plans and skills. New innovations, like intelligent LED replay screens at Seat Unique Stadium, will enrich the supporter experience while adding a bit of contemporary flair to the ageless pitches. The mix of traditional venues like Headingley and Lord's with the newest technology highlights expansion of the tournament and greater economic influence. With so many various situations and fresh developments, the 2025 County Championship will be a thrilling and competitive season for players and spectators. The most notable venues for the CNC are below:

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for CNC Matches (number) London Lord's Cricket Ground 30,000 1814 Widely referred to as the "Home of Cricket". Iconic Victorian-era Pavilion and hosts international matches. 5 Birmingham Edgbaston Cricket Ground 25,000 1882 Elite venue for international matches. 6 London The Oval (Kia Oval) 25,500 1845 Known for hosting the inaugural Test match in England in 1880. 6 Nottingham Trent Bridge 17,500 1838 Regularly hosts international events. 6 Leeds Headingley 18,350 1890 Hosted for historic matches, like 1981 Ashes Test. 6 Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Ground 26,000 1857 One of the oldest and most prestigious cricket grounds in England. 6 Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground 17,000 1995 Renowned for its scenic beauty and has hosted international matches since 1999. 6 Cardiff Sophia Gardens 15,600 1858 Home to the Glamorgan County Cricket Club, Sophia Gardens became an international venue in 1999 and hosted its inaugural Ashes Test in 2009. 6 Bristol County Ground, Bristol 8,000 1889 The Gloucestershire County Cricket Club is based at the County Ground, which is well-known for its cozy atmosphere and has played host to several One Day Internationals. 6 Worcester New Road 4,500 1896 New Road is well-known for its attractive position beside the River Severn and the backdrop of Worcester Cathedral, but it is also prone to flooding in the winter. 6

CNC 2025 Sponsors

The 2025 County Championship has seen significant sponsorship shifts, with Rothesay taking over the title sponsorship role, replacing Vitality under a highly sought-after three-year deal. This move demonstrates the increasing commercial value of the County Championship, which is attracting top-level sponsorships and the solidity of its financial health. The introduction of Rothesay adds greater credibility and publicity to the competition, allowing for more promotion possibilities and global exposure.

In addition to the title sponsorship, Gloucestershire Cricket has agreed to a deal with LED Studio, who will become the front-of-shirt sponsor. This is not solely a brand partnership; LED Studio is also making a significant investment in the matchday experience of the tournament by installing the newest next-generation LED replay screens at Seat Unique Stadium. The new screens will improve the fans' experience through high-quality replays and additional content in-match.

The inundation of funds through these sponsorships is the hallmark of the County Championship's growing prestige in the cricketing fraternity. These deals not only are driving the league's commercial worth but also increasing its popularity as visibility and media coverage improve, thereby setting the stage for further growth and success in the years ahead.

Why SportsCafe is the Best CNC Cricket Prediction Site?

At SportsCafe, we're committed to serving you the most accurate and reliable cricket predictions. We use in-depth analytics and live feeds to provide you with expert County Championship tips that help you stay ahead of the game. We're determined to make sure that you're always informed and ready to make your next move with confidence.

Exceptional Accuracy Rate (Over 85%)

Our accuracy percentage for cricket recommendations is more than 85%. We do this by conducting a thorough investigation and integrating in-depth knowledge of the game, professional analysis, and sound statistics. To generate the most accurate projections possible, our skilled staff carefully examines previous patterns, player performance, pitch conditions, team chemistry, and live events. We provide our bettors valuable knowledge that gives them an advantage by staying ahead of the game with terms like injuries, weather, and tactical tactics. Use our CNC win predictions with absolute confidence.

Online Updates and Live Notifications

We at SportsCafe make sure to keep you one step ahead of the game. For both live games and future games, our CNC live predictions are updated regularly to provide you with the most accurate and latest information. To inform you, you would get the latest team updates, odds movements, and facts. You will have in your possession all the information that you require to remain ahead of the game and make intelligent, well-informed betting decisions with real-time updates and expert advice sent directly to you.

In-Depth Statistical Analysis

SportsCafe analyzes a variety of statistics to provide precise cricket predictions. We consider previous game outcomes, team makeup, player performance, and even psychological aspects like team uniforms. We base our projections on sophisticated statistics such as head-to-head records, economic rates, and strike rates. Our AI-powered algorithms assist in spotting patterns that influence match results. Fans and bettors benefit from our extremely accurate forecasts, which are produced by fusing historical data with current information.

Worldwide Recognition and Trusted Community

We are trusted by millions of players all over the world. We are #1 online cricket prediction platform that you can trust. We are proud to have won several industry awards and positive feedback for our outstanding performance, which has established us as the best source for accurate cricket betting information.

Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights

We examine every detail that affects a match, going beyond superficial analysis. Our forecasts are based on in-depth analyses of individual form, fitness, team strategy, and important measures like bowling efficiency and batting consistency. With these insights, we offer a thorough, data-driven strategy that offers our users a competitive edge, whether they are betting or intently watching the game.

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FAQ

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of an County Championship 2025?

Yes. Bettors can predict the outcomes of the CNC matches. To do that, follow our expert CNC final predictions and use our strategies and tips.

Who Will Win County Championship 2025?

Surrey are generally expected to be amongst the favorites to triumph in the 2025 County Championship, although it is never a good idea to be too sure. They possess an excellent team with the likes of Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, and skipper Rory Burns, and they have dominated the recent years. They are superior because they possess greater depth in batting and bowling.

How to Determine the Winner of County Championship 2025 Using a Prediction?

To easily place a winning bet on the CNC winner, use our free predictions made by cricket betting professionals. Combine them with our County Championship 2025 tips to maximize your betting.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2025 County Championship 2025?

Surrey's dominant team and history of success have made them the favorite to win the 2025 County Championship. With top players like Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, and Rory Burns, they are able to successfully combine experience and youth. They have the best supporters going into the new season because of their consecutive championships and home advantage at The Oval.

Who Won the 2024 County Championship?

Surrey won the 2024 County Championship, making it a hat-trick of trophies for the London club. Surrey's supremacy was obvious throughout the season, thanks to a strong lineup of international talents like Ollie Pope and Gus Atkinson, as well as seasoned captain Rory Burns. Their ability to execute under duress, along with depth in both batting and bowling, made them the side to beat.

How Do You Make Predictions for CNC Matches?

We produce incredibly exact projections based on previous performance data, current form, team assets, individual player efficiency, weather, and sophisticated measures. Make use of our CNC winner prediction to profit from the competition.

How Often CNC Predictions are Updated?

We update our predictions as soon as we get new crucial information. You can fully rely on our CNC predictions for each match in the competition.