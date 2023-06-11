Sussex vs Worcestershire Match Prediction SUS 56 % Chance of Winning WOR 44 % Bet Now! Sussex will take on Worcestershire in their seventh match of the County Championship Division Two 2023 season at County Ground, Hove from Thursday, May 18. Sussex had finished seventh in the County Championship Division Two in the 2022 season. Worcestershire won four and lost three matches to finish fourth in the Division Two season last year.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Sussex will be without their three star players - Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith and Ollie Robinson - but still walk in the match as the favourites. The Sussex unit will look stronger on the paper as well as the field. If Sussex are without three of their players, Worcestershire are without two of their star pacer - Josh Tongue - both of them are part of the England squad for Ashes 2023.

Only two Worcestershire batters have scored over 300 runs. One of them is Azhar Ali who has scored 312 runs at a below-par average of 28.36.Four more batters have scored over 200 runs - three of them are averaging under 30.

For Sussex, six batters apart from Pujara have scored over 200 runs. Out of them, three are averaging over 40, two of them are averaging around 35 and only are averaging under 30. The pace unit consists of McAndrew, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Crocombe and Aristides Karvelas. They have picked 15, 15, 14 and 10 wickets respectively.

Sussex chances of winning - 56%

Worcestershire chances of winning - 44%

Sussex vs Worcestershire Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara, the leading run-scorer for Sussex in the season so far, will not be available for the upcoming match as he is featuring in the WTC final 2023. He scored 545 runs in six matches at an average of 68.12. Steve Smith, who played three matches for the side, will also not play due to the same reason. The other batters will have to step up in the absence of these two stars.

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali registered two ducks in his last outing against Leicestershire. He would be aiming to come back and deliver against Sussex who will also be without their star pacer Ollie Robinson. Azhar Ali has charisma to lift the morale of the team and he would be raring to that. Overall, he has scored 312 runs in six matches at an average of 28.36 in six matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the first match in Hove this season, Sussex won the toss and opted to bowl first and won the match by two wickets. In the following match here, Sussex opted to bat but the match ended in a draw. Sussex opted to bowl again in the third match here but another draw result followed. The trend of winning tosses and electing to bowl first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy on Day 1 on Sunday with a maximum temperature of 22 degree celsius. Similar weather on Day 2. The humidity level on both the days will be close to 70 percent. The temperature will go up to 25 degree celsius with bright sunshine on Day 3. Bright sunshine on Day 4 as well. The humidity level would drop to 50 percent on the final two days.

Sussex Player List

Sussex Squad

Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Jack Carson, JP Sarro, Jamie Atkins, Sean Hunt, Alastair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Will Beer, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Steven Finn, Tom Alsop, Steve Smith (Australia - three County Championship games in May), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Shadab Khan (Pakistan - Vitality Blast), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - April to July, County Championship and Vitality Blast)

Sussex Predicted XI

Ali Orr Batsman Tom Haines All-rounder Tom Aslop Batter James Coles All-rounder Oliver Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Clark All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Nathan Mcandrew Bowler FJ Hudson-Prentice Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have settled for a draw in each of their last five matches. In the County Championship Division Two, they won the first match and then played five draws.

Worcestershire Player List

Worcestershire Squad

Josh Baker, Jacques Banton, Ed Barnard, Pat Brown, Taylor Cornall, Ben Cox, Josh Dell, Brett D’Oliveira, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Jack Haynes, Joe Leach, Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Gareth Roderick, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Tongue, Zain-ul-Hassan

Worcestershire Predicted XI

Jake Libby Batter Ed Pollock Batter Azhar Ali Batter Jack Haynes Batter Adam Hose Batter Brett D’Oliveria (c) All-rounder G Roderick (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Matthew Waite All-rounder Ben Gibbon Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire defeated Leicestershire by three wickets in their last match. They lost by 10 wickets against Glamorgan in their second-last match. Overall, the team has lost two of their last five matches. Two matches during the period have ended in draws.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Worcestershire are unbeaten in each of their last five matches against Sussex. The last two matches between the two sides have ended in draws. Worcestershire won the earlier two matches by an innings and 34 runs and six wickets respectively.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Sussex's opening partnership to be over 22.5

The Sussex team is currently placed second in the 8-team County Championship Division Two table. They won their first match and have since played five consecutive draws. The Sussex opening pair has done well so far and scored over 22 runs in each of their last three matches. Ali Orr and Tom Haines opened in the first innings against Glamorgan in the last match and scored 76 runs together. In the innings prior to it, they scored 42 runs. In their third last match against Worcestershire, they partnered for 37 runs together.

Sussex vs Worcestershire Top Team Batsmen

Tom Aslop to be Sussex's top batter

In the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, Tom Aslop will have a big role to play for Sussex in the upcoming match. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his team currently. Aslop has scored 399 runs in six matches at an average of 57. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat so far.

Matthew Waite to be Worcestershire's top batter

Matthew Waite is the leading run-scorer for his team and the only batter to score over 300 runs for Worcestershire. In the six matches Waite has played till date, he has scored 354 runs in six matches at an average of 44.25. A hundred and a fifty has come off his bat this season. Waite is primarily a bowling all-rounder but has impressed massively with his bat.

Sussex vs Worcestershire top bowler

Nathan McAndrew to be Sussex's top bowler

The Australian pacer is the second-leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked 15 wickets in three matches at 20.60. The three matches have seen him pick two five-wicket hauls. The 29-year-old did not play the last few matches due to the arrival of Steve Smith. Overall, McAndrew has played 30 first-class matches at an average of 101 30.29.

Ben Gibbon to be Worcestershire's top bowler

Worcestershire's leading wicket-taker Jack Leach is not available now as he is on national duty now. Ben Gibbon will have a bigger role to play now. So far in the County Championship 2023, Gibbon has picked 15 wickets in five matches at an average of 33.86. Overall, Gibbon has picked 35 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 34.88.