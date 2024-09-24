ECL (Eastern Cape) vs LIM (Limpopo) Match Prediction ECL 55 % Chance of Winning LIM 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Eastern Cape and Limpopo are poised to go up against each other in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition 2024 on September 24. They will be hosted at Buffalo Park, East London, and the match is going to begin at 4:30 P.M IST.

Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

Limpopo have begun their campaign in the tournament and they played their first game of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. They were by no means off to a flying start as they allowed the latter to rack in 162 runs while batting first. Morne Venter, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe and Kgaudisa Molefe took one wicket each during the innings but it was not enough to restrict the total. This made life difficult for the batters and, surprisingly, they showed absolutely no resolve at all. With the top four dismissed for virtually nothing, Daniel van der Merwe stepped up with a knock of 34, the highest of the team, but the rest of the batting order collapsed before making any substantial contribution. After an absolutely dismal showing, Limpopo conceded defeat by 73 runs, having been bowled out for a measly 89.

Eastern Cape are yet to commence their run in the tournament and this will be their first fixture. However, they enter this match on the back of a defeat against Limpopo in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. The sides met in the semi-final and unfortunately for Eastern Cape, they did not advance into the final. Limpopo’s target of 160 was enough to get them over the line and make it to the final as Eastern Cape managed to score 142 by the end of 20 overs, losing by a margin of 17 runs.

Eastern Cape chance of winning - 55%

Limpopo chance of winning - 45%

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Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Eastern Cape to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Jason Niemand and Eben Botha were the openers for Eastern Cape during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. Together, they forged a stellar partnership towards the end of the season as they scored 55, 47 and 2 runs before the first dismissal in the last three matches. Skipper Jason Niemand is set to constitute the first wicket this time as well and he was averaging at 30.14 in the previous tournament. With him leading from the front, Eastern Cape’s opening wicket is in safe hands.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eastern Cape Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Limpopo Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park has served as host to 13 T20I matches in the past and there is a near-equal record between the teams batting and fielding first. The chasing side edged out six wins while those batting first won on five occasions; however, the average first innings total of 128 is not convincing in the slightest and fielding first will be the option that is sought after in the next match.

Weather Report

Although partially overcast conditions are predicted at East London, a minimal 20% chance of rainfall is not expected to cause a disruption. The temperature is likely to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Cape Player List

Jason Niemand (c), Jerome Bossr, Marco Marais, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Thabile Hlatuka, Christopher Gleaves, Mncedisi Malika, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Marco Marais Batter Jason Niemand (C) All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Jade de Klerk All-rounder Christopher Gleaves Wicket-keeper Mathew Fourie Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Sinovuyo Ntuntwana Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Eastern Cape Team Form

Eastern Cape won three of their last five matches in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024, and all three victories were meritorious.

Limpopo Player List

Liam Peters (c), Louren Steenkamp, Ludwig Kaestner, Daniel van der Merwe, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sello Seing, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Maphekgola Pootona.

Predicted Playing XI

Sizwe Masondo Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Louren Steenkamp Batter Heinrigh Pieterse Bowler Daniel van der Merwe All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Wicket-keeper Liam Peters (C) Batter Don Radebe Bowler Atwell Mokgoloboto Bowler Eldred Hawken Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo were dominant in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 with four wins in their last five outings while the remaining one ended without a result. Despite that, their batting and bowling alike were severely lackluster in the previous game versus KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

Eastern Cape and Limpopo are tied with two wins apiece in their last five head-to-head matches in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Eastern Cape - 2

Limpopo - 2

Abandoned - 1

Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than Eastern Cape

Sizwe Masondo and Morne Venter opened the innings for Limpopo in their first outing of the season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, having added 25 runs to the first wicket before the latter lost his wicket in the fourth over. Eastern Cape are yet to take part in their first match and since Limpopo have already hit the ground running, it will be easier for them to make headway in their second game. Although the last time the sides met during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Eastern Cape’s openers were superior with a knock of 55 against Limpopo’s opening stand of three runs, the bookmakers believe this is not going to be the case this time around.

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Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Best Batters

Marco Marais to be Eastern Cape’s Best Batter

Marco Marais was the leading batter for the team during the CSA Provincial T20 Cup wherein he amassed 241 runs in seven innings. He had one half-century under his belt and his average of 48.20 was quite impressive. The middle-order batter is the top choice for the upcoming match.

Louren Steenkamp to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Louren Steenkamp was the third highest run-getter for Limpopo in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup earlier this year with 160 runs in six innings. He was among the top batters in their previous outing against Eastern Cape, having scored 33 runs, and will be anticipated to come out on top once again in the upcoming fixture.

Eastern Cape vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be Eastern Cape’s Best Bowler

During the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Jade de Klerk was the top wicket-taker for Eastern Cape with 12 wickets in seven innings. He was the leading bowler by some margin and his average of 16.33 was stunning. He picked three wickets in their last game against Limpopo during the tournament, making him the top pick for the next game, too.

Don Radebe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Don Radebe was beyond sensational in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, having taken a grand total of 20 wickets in seven innings with a remarkable bowling average of 9.00. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last match of the present season against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he took a single wicket. Despite that, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler against Eastern Cape.