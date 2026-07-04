Warriors vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors vs Lions Match Predictions.

Warriors vs Lions Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Warriors is 55% and of Rocks is 45%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the seventh game for the Warriors and the sixth game for Lions in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The warriors are currently at the bottom of the table with 4 points whereas the Lions are at the top of the table with 20 points.

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Warriors vs Lions Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are the favourites to win the game with odds of over 2.74 favouring them in this game.

Weather Report

With a 55% probability of precipitation and 39% cloud cover, the chances of rains are less at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. The fans will be hoping to witness a fantastic game of cricket.

Warriors Player List

Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Wihan Lubbe

Batting Allrounder

Joshua Chippendale

Batsman

Sinethemba Qeshile

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke

Batsman

Diego Rosier

Batting Allrounder

Tristan Stubbs

Batsman

Lesiba Ngoepe

Batting Allrounder

Alindile Mhletwya

Bowler

Dane Paterson

Bowler

Akhona Mnyaka

Bowler

Marco Jansen

Bowling Allrounder

Lions Player List

Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name

Role

Ryan Rickelton

Wicketkeeper

Wnadile Makwetu

Batsman

Reeza Hendricks

Batsman

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batsman

Wiaan Mulder

Bowling Allrounder

Sisanda Magala

Bowler

Evan Jones

Batting Allrounder

Malusi Siboto

Bowling Allrounder

Liam Alder

Bowler

Tladi Bokako

Bowler

Lutjo Sipamla

Bowler

Warriors vs Lions Head to Head

The last time Warriors and Lions faced each other was in the 2nd match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Lions win the match by 160 runs. The Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Rassie van der Dussen scored a wonderful 81 of 101 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 266/8. Mitchell Van Buuren (78) was the other pick of the batsman. In terms of bowling, Glenton Stuurman (10-0-47-3) and Marco Jansen (10-1-51-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Warriors. Diego Rosier (32) and Tristan Stubbs (31) set up a great chase for the Warriors but fell short as Sisanda Magala (10-1-55-6) and Bjorn Fortuin (4-1-6-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions who made sure they win.

  • Matches played between Warriors and Lions: 5 Matches
  • Matches won by Warriors: 1 Match
  • Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches
  • Matches won by Lions: 4 Matches

Warriors vs Lions Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 2.74 and Lions to win the match is at 1.44. The bookies clearly favour the Warriors in this game.