Warriors vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors vs Lions Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Warriors is 55% and of Rocks is 45%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the seventh game for the Warriors and the sixth game for Lions in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The warriors are currently at the bottom of the table with 4 points whereas the Lions are at the top of the table with 20 points.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Warriors vs Lions Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are the favourites to win the game with odds of over 2.74 favouring them in this game.

Weather Report

With a 55% probability of precipitation and 39% cloud cover, the chances of rains are less at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. The fans will be hoping to witness a fantastic game of cricket.

Warriors Player List

Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wihan Lubbe Batting Allrounder Joshua Chippendale Batsman Sinethemba Qeshile Wicketkeeper Matthew Breetzke Batsman Diego Rosier Batting Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batsman Lesiba Ngoepe Batting Allrounder Alindile Mhletwya Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Marco Jansen Bowling Allrounder

Lions Player List

Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wnadile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutjo Sipamla Bowler

Warriors vs Lions Head to Head

The last time Warriors and Lions faced each other was in the 2nd match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Lions win the match by 160 runs. The Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Rassie van der Dussen scored a wonderful 81 of 101 balls to propel the Lions to a score of 266/8. Mitchell Van Buuren (78) was the other pick of the batsman. In terms of bowling, Glenton Stuurman (10-0-47-3) and Marco Jansen (10-1-51-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Warriors. Diego Rosier (32) and Tristan Stubbs (31) set up a great chase for the Warriors but fell short as Sisanda Magala (10-1-55-6) and Bjorn Fortuin (4-1-6-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the Lions who made sure they win.

Matches played between Warriors and Lions: 5 Matches

Matches won by Warriors: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Lions: 4 Matches

Warriors vs Lions Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 2.74 and Lions to win the match is at 1.44. The bookies clearly favour the Warriors in this game.