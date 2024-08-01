LON (London Spirit) vs WELF (Welsh Fire) Match Prediction LON 58 % Chance of Winning WELF 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.927 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sitting at the two contrasting ends of the spectrum, London Spirit and Welsh Fire will take on each other in the 10th match of the Men’s Hundred competition at the Lord's, London, on August 1, 2024 (Thursday), 7:30 PM IST. While Welsh Fire have won one and lost one, London Spirit are yet to open their account in the ongoing Men’s Hundred competition.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

With a rather incomplete squad that lacks experience, London Spirit have yet to hit the ground running in the ongoing Men’s Hundred competition. At the core of it is their skipper Daniel Lawrence, who hasn’t been at his best. The bowling unit doesn’t cut a very inspiring figure. With all that not going their way, you could figure out how they are moving currently.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire are firing on all cylinders. Even though they fizzled out against defending champions Oval Invincibles, overall, they have a squad that can challenge on their day. With Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jonny Bairstow doing their thing at the top, you can be confident in their strengths.

LNS’s chance of winning is 58%

WEF’s chance of winning is 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Betting Tips

If you’re serious about winning and making money in the market, betting on Tom Kohler-Cadmore is no longer an option. Similarly, David Willey has made it a habit of picking wickets, and it’s imperative that we have a significant amount of stake on him. Jake Ball picked three wickets in the previous game, and I am certain that he will continue to perform at the same level in the upcoming games as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, Lord’s has hosted 32 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 20 games compared to nine wins by the chasing side. The average first-innings score in this time frame is 164/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 175/6.

Weather Report

AccuWeather predicts only a 9% chance of precipitation in London on the match day, but there will be a 37% cloud cover. That doesn’t pose a huge challenge for your team.

London Spirits Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Daniel Lawrence (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, MD Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Daniel Lawrence Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirits Team Form

London Spirits, who won just a couple of games in the 2023 edition of the Men’s Hundred competition, have failed to win a single game in the ongoing edition so far. There is nothing to feel good about—apart from the fact that they are going to play the next match at home.

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, David Willey, David Payne, Mason Crane, Joshua Little, Jake Ball, Stephen Eskinazi, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Chris Cooke

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Joe Clarke Batter Tom Abell Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Luke Wells All-rounder David Willey All-rounder David Payne Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

After finishing mid-table in last year’s Men’s Hundred competition, Welsh Fire have started the 2023 campaign on a good note. They won one and lost one so far, but they seem well-poised to take things forward on a positive note.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Head-To-Head

London Spirit and Welsh Fire have faced each other three times in the Men’s Hundred competition, in which the former have won one game, with the latter securing two wins. The last time both sides faced each other was at Sophia Gardens, in which the Fire won by six wickets with seven balls remaining.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

London Spirits opening partnership to be under 18.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

I have always been optimistic about top-order batting success in T20s, but placing faith in London Spirits seems challenging. For London Spirit, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Adam Rossington have been consistently disappointing over the past few seasons, with opening averages of just 16.91 and 14.59, respectively. There’s no big hope here.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Great Britain Lord's, null London Spirit Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.907 Bet Now!

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Best Batters

Daniel Lawrence to be London Spirit’s best batter (Parimatch)

Daniel Lawrence remains a valuable utility player in the shortest format of the game, having amassed 2700 runs at an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 140.99. With 18 fifties to his name, he provides a solid foundation for his performance. Place your bet on him to excel.

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jonny Bairstow’s credentials are beyond dispute—he has accumulated 5,053 runs in his career, averaging 30.43 with a strike rate of 138.02. With 27 fifties and four centuries to his name, Bairstow has an exceptional ability to take any team’s challenge on the head, without compromising on quality. He provides an interesting option for us to make money.

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire Best Bowlers

David Willey to be Welsh Fire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

David Willey excels at taking wickets in T20s. With 315 wickets at an average of 22.84 and an economy rate of 7.89, his record speaks volumes about his effectiveness. His impressive strike rate of 17.3 further bolsters his credentials. In the first game, he showcased his devastating form by claiming three wickets and backed that up with a couple of wickets in the next game.

Nathan Ellis to be London Spirit’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nathan Ellis is London Spirit’s biggest hope to turn their fortunes around. The Australian pacer boasts 172 T20 wickets at an average of 23.5 and an economy rate of 8. His strike rate of 17.6 further underscores his efficiency in the shortest format of the sport, which made him such an integral part of Australia’s pre-World Cup plans. You can make a lot of money by betting on him.