SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction SYT 40 % Chance of Winning HOH 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 7th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 31. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women finished in 4th place with seven wins and six losses in the previous season of the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. The team had a poor start in this year’s campaign as they lost their first game against Hobart Hurricanes. The team is currently placed at the 8th place with a net run rate of -1.550. The team will be looking to get back at the Hurricanes in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women failed to give the best performance in the previous edition of this tournament. The team finished at the 6th place of the points table last year with six wins and seven losses. Hobart Hurricanes had a fantastic start in this season of the competition. They won their first game against Sydney Thunder in their first game and will meet them again in the reverse fixture. They sit at the top of the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.550.

Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 40%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up featured Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu and Phoebe Litchfield. However, there is a change in line-up this season. Athapaththu opened the innings with Georgia Voll in the current season. The pair scored no runs before Athapaththu ducked out. Voll soon followed her to the dugout with 8 runs in her pockets. The batters look out of form and will face a massive challenge against the Hurricane bowlers. Sydney Thunder should score low before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval, WBBL captains often choose to bat first if the pitch appears favourable for batting. This ground typically offers a high-scoring environment, with good bounce and pace early in the day. However, if conditions suggest early movement or moisture, captains might opt to bowl first to capitalise on the initial swing, which could be especially useful in morning games.

Weather Report

On October 31 in Sydney, conditions are expected to be sunny and warm. The temperature will range between 68°F (20°C) in the morning and peak around 82°F (28°C) in the afternoon. Winds may be moderate to strong, with speeds around 17-25 mph, providing a breezy atmosphere throughout the day.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Ella Briscoe Batter Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women finished in the 4th place of the standings last year. The team had a terrible start to their campaign and lost the first game against Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a poor season last season. However, the team started their campaign on a winning note this season. They will be looking to extend their winning form in this game as well.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 4-0.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women met in the first game of this season. The Thunder won the toss and opted to field first. Hobart Hurricanes scored 141/7 in the game. Nicola Carey scored 52 runs while Tabatha Saville posted an unbeaten 23 runs. Samantha Bates was the best bowler from Sydney and took 3 wickets. Chamari Athapaththu picked 2 wickets. It was a low score and the Hurricanes were not confident with the score.

However, Hurricanes boast a very strong bowling order. They bundled out Sydney Thunder Women at 110 runs to win the match by 31 runs. Phoebe Litchfield was the best batter from the Thunder as she scored 51 runs in the game. Anika Leoroyd also scored 29 runs. Heather Graham was the best bowler from Hobart Hurricanes with 3 wickets in the game. Lauren Smith and Chloe Tryon picked 2 wickets each.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 North Sydney Oval, null Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.713 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 552 runs in 14 games last season. She averaged at 42.46 last season. She bundled out very cheaply in the first game of this season. She is set to return in the next game.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Nicola Carey was the best batter from the Hurricanes in the first game of this season. She smashed 52 off 38 balls in the last game. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington is predominantly a bowler and picked 22 wickets last season for the team. She will be ready for another clash this season.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 16 wickets for the team last season in 12 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game and will be prepared for another game.