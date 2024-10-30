Auckland vs Canterbury Match Prediction AUCA 45 % Chance of Winning CKI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland take on Canterbury in the tenth game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 30 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Auckland had a phenomenal start to the campaign last season and once again they have dominated the proceeding after three matches winning two and with eight points are currently second on the table. In the last game against Otago, they managed to chase the target of 284 and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents Canterbury have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition and are currently at the top of the table. The last game against Northern Knights was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

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Auckland vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sean Solia struggled to make a mark last season as he scored 168 runs in nine matches with an average of 21. Even though Solia scored 30 in the last game we believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Henry Nicholls had a solid campaign last season as he scored 301 runs in six matches with an average of 75.25 which is brilliant in any format. Even though he has struggled thus far we believe Nicholls will score well in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter William O Donnell Batter Michael Sclanders All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Jock McKenzie Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Michael Rae, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Cole McConchie Batter Rhys Mariu All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Angus McKenzie Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Sean Davey Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with two wins in three games they are at the top of the table.

Auckland vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Auckland 41-38. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and it was Canterbury who won the championship.

Head to Head

Auckland: 38

Canterbury: 41

Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Canterbury and Auckland head into this game for the first time since the finals where Canterbury were dominant and were crowned champions. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and on both occasions Canterbury had a better opening partnership. This year once again Canterbury have had a brilliant start as they remain unbeaten after three matches. The last match was called off due to rain and in the first two games Canterbury had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Canterbury Top Batters

William O Donnell to be Auckland’ top batter

William O Donnell had a decent outing in the last game against Auckland as he scored 30 and has been consistent thus far. So far this season he has scored 160 with an average of 53.33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes had a brilliant campaign last season and has continued his form in this campaign as in the last game he scored 205 and is the leading run scorer thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns had an excellent game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for hsi side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes was sensational last season as he bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Canterbury. In the two games thus far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.