Auckland vs Canterbury Match Prediction
AUCA
45%
Chance of Winning
CKI
55%
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, Benjamin Lister was the leading wicket taker for Auckland in the last campaign.
- With 253 runs, Chad Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Auckland vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Auckland had a phenomenal start to the campaign last season and once again they have dominated the proceeding after three matches winning two and with eight points are currently second on the table. In the last game against Otago, they managed to chase the target of 284 and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.
Much like their opponents Canterbury have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition and are currently at the top of the table. The last game against Northern Knights was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%
Auckland vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Sean Solia struggled to make a mark last season as he scored 168 runs in nine matches with an average of 21. Even though Solia scored 30 in the last game we believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Henry Nicholls had a solid campaign last season as he scored 301 runs in six matches with an average of 75.25 which is brilliant in any format. Even though he has struggled thus far we believe Nicholls will score well in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Sean Solia, Finn Allen (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Simon Keene, Bevon Jacobs, Adithya Ashok, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
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Batter
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Finn Allen
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Batter
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William O Donnell
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Batter
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Michael Sclanders
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All-rounder
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Cam Fletcher
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Wicket-keeper
|
Jock McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Bevon Jacobs
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All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
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Bowler
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Louis Delport
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Bowler
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Danru Ferns
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Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Rhys Mariu, Mitch Hay (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matthew Boyle, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Michael Rae, Matt Rowe, Fraser Sheat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
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Matthew Boyle
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Batter
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Henry Nicholls
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Batter
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Michael Rippon
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All-rounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
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Rhys Mariu
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All-rounder
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Zakary Foulkes
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All-rounder
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Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
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Michael Rae
|
Bowler
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Sean Davey
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Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with two wins in three games they are at the top of the table.
Auckland vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Auckland 41-38. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and it was Canterbury who won the championship.
Head to Head
Auckland: 38
Canterbury: 41
Auckland vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Auckland
Canterbury and Auckland head into this game for the first time since the finals where Canterbury were dominant and were crowned champions. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and on both occasions Canterbury had a better opening partnership. This year once again Canterbury have had a brilliant start as they remain unbeaten after three matches. The last match was called off due to rain and in the first two games Canterbury had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Canterbury
List a
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Canterbury Top Batters
William O Donnell to be Auckland’ top batter
William O Donnell had a decent outing in the last game against Auckland as he scored 30 and has been consistent thus far. So far this season he has scored 160 with an average of 53.33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes had a brilliant campaign last season and has continued his form in this campaign as in the last game he scored 205 and is the leading run scorer thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns had an excellent game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for hsi side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes was sensational last season as he bagged 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Canterbury. In the two games thus far he has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Auckland to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Canterbury