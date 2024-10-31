WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction
WI
40%
Chance of Winning
ENG
60%
Odi
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Facts:
- England lost the series against Australia 3-2 prior to this game.
- West Indies and England last played an ODI series back in 2023, West Indies won the series 2-1.
West Indies vs England Chance of Winning
West Indies have been underwhelming in the ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost five of the six matches thus far. West Indies went head to head against Sri Lanka in a three game bilateral series and lost 2-1. They lost the first two games but bounced back in the last game as they beat Sri Lanka with eight wickets to spare.
England went head to head against their arch rivals Australia in the five game bilateral series. Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series but the home side bounced back and levelled the series 2-2. England were beaten by Australia in the final game as they won the series 3-2. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 40%
- England’ chances of winning - 60%
West Indies vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Phil Salt struggled for consistency in the last series against Australia prior to this series. Salt scored 96 in five matches with an average of 19.20 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Salt will score low in the upcoming game.
Even though West Indies won the last series against England they form has been in a rut in 2024. We expect England to dominate in all departments in this series and to hit most sixes in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jewel Andrew
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have struggled to make a mark in ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost five of the six matches in 2024.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Michael Pepper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England went head to head against Australia in a five match ODI. England lost the series 3-2.
West Indies vs England Head to Head
England hold a slight edge over West Indies in this fixture 53-46. Both sides went head to head in a bilateral series back in 2023, West Indies won the series 2-1.
Head to Head
West Indies: 46
England: 53
West Indies vs England Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than England
England and West Indies head into this series after disappointing outings for both sides in ODIs prior to this three game series. West Indies went head to head against Sri Lanka in a three game ODI series which was dominated by the home side as Sri Lanka won the series 2-1. On the other hand England went head to head against Australia in the five game bilateral series which was dominated by the World Champions, Australia won the series 3-2. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the five matches England conceded a bigger opening stand. England lost the last series against West Indies 2-1 and considering the fact we will be seeing some new faces in the starting 11 for England we expect West Indies to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs England
Odi
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
West Indies vs England Top Batters
Sherfane Rutherford to be West Indies’ top batter
Sherfane Rutherford was the stand out player for West Indies in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 204 runs in three matches and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Will Jacks to be England’ top batter
Will Jacks is one of the few England Batsmen included in the squad who also played against Australia in the ODI series. Jaacks scored two half centuries in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs England Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
West Indies struggled in the bowling department in the last series against Sri Lanka. Gudakesh Motie was the most consistent bowler for the visitors and was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Even though Adil Rashid did not have a great outing against Australia we are going to go with him as we expect spinners to play an important part at this venue. We believe Rashid to have a great game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- West Indies to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
- England to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch