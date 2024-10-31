WI (West Indies) vs ENG (England) Match Prediction WI 40 % Chance of Winning ENG 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR West Indies take on England in the first ODI match of the three game bilateral series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 31 at 11:30 PM IST.

West Indies vs England Chance of Winning

West Indies have been underwhelming in the ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost five of the six matches thus far. West Indies went head to head against Sri Lanka in a three game bilateral series and lost 2-1. They lost the first two games but bounced back in the last game as they beat Sri Lanka with eight wickets to spare.

England went head to head against their arch rivals Australia in the five game bilateral series. Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series but the home side bounced back and levelled the series 2-2. England were beaten by Australia in the final game as they won the series 3-2. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 40%

England’ chances of winning - 60%

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West Indies vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Phil Salt struggled for consistency in the last series against Australia prior to this series. Salt scored 96 in five matches with an average of 19.20 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Salt will score low in the upcoming game.

Even though West Indies won the last series against England they form has been in a rut in 2024. We expect England to dominate in all departments in this series and to hit most sixes in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five matches have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have struggled to make a mark in ODIs in this calendar year as they have lost five of the six matches in 2024.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner, Michael Pepper

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Michael Pepper Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

England Team Form

England went head to head against Australia in a five match ODI. England lost the series 3-2.

West Indies vs England Head to Head

England hold a slight edge over West Indies in this fixture 53-46. Both sides went head to head in a bilateral series back in 2023, West Indies won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

West Indies: 46

England: 53

West Indies vs England Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than England

England and West Indies head into this series after disappointing outings for both sides in ODIs prior to this three game series. West Indies went head to head against Sri Lanka in a three game ODI series which was dominated by the home side as Sri Lanka won the series 2-1. On the other hand England went head to head against Australia in the five game bilateral series which was dominated by the World Champions, Australia won the series 3-2. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the five matches England conceded a bigger opening stand. England lost the last series against West Indies 2-1 and considering the fact we will be seeing some new faces in the starting 11 for England we expect West Indies to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs England Top Batters

Sherfane Rutherford to be West Indies’ top batter

Sherfane Rutherford was the stand out player for West Indies in the last series against Sri Lanka as he scored 204 runs in three matches and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks to be England’ top batter

Will Jacks is one of the few England Batsmen included in the squad who also played against Australia in the ODI series. Jaacks scored two half centuries in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs England Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

West Indies struggled in the bowling department in the last series against Sri Lanka. Gudakesh Motie was the most consistent bowler for the visitors and was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Even though Adil Rashid did not have a great outing against Australia we are going to go with him as we expect spinners to play an important part at this venue. We believe Rashid to have a great game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.