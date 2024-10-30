NDS (Northern Knights) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction
NDS
40%
Chance of Winning
WFI
60%
List a
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 118 runs, Henry Cooper is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 72 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign as they were outplayed by Canterbury in the opening game who won the game with six wickets to spare. They bounced back in the second game against Auckland. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain.
Much like their opponents, Northern Knights have one win in three games and with six points thus far they are currently fourth on the table. They went head to head against Canterbury in the last game and the match was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 60%
Northern Knights vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Tim Robinson only played four games last season and scored 115 runs with an average of 28.75. With 72 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jeet Raval had a solid campaign last season as he scored 252 runs with an average of 36. He struggled to score in the opening game but in the next game he scored 47 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Fergus Lellman, Katene D Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Robert ODonnell, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Frederick Walker, Scott Johnston, Neil Wagner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katene Clarke
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Jeet Raval
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Brett Hampton
|
Batter
|
Robert O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Scott Johnston
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have one win in three games. The last game was called off due to bad weather and they are currently fourth on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Young-Husband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, Yahya Zeb, Gareth Severin, Logan van Beek, Adam Milne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nathan Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dudding
|
All-rounder
|
Yahya Zeb
|
Bowler
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Much like their opponents Wellington have one loss in three matches thus far and are currently third on the table.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Head to Head
Wellington dominated this fixture against Northern Knights 44-32. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Northern Knights : 32
Wellington: 44
Northern Knights vs Wellington Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Northern Knights head into this game after similar fortunes in this campaign thus far. Both sides have one win in two games so far and are currently third and fourth on the points table. One of the biggest differences between the two sides thus far has been consistency in the batting department. In the two games thus far Wellington has managed opening partnerships of 0 and 9 which clearly showcases their struggles. On the other hand in both matches Northern Knights had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington
List a
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Tim Seifert struggled for consistency last season as he scored 199 with an average of 28.42. The last game was called off but prior to that he scored 102 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Troy Johnson to be Wellington’ top batter
Troy Johnson has struggled to make an impact this term, regardless we are going to back him as he was brilliant last season and with 333 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke had a sensational campaign last season as he was the star of the show and with 18 wickets last term. In the last outing he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler
Liam Dudding did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled against Canterbury but in the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Northern Knights to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch