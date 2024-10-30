OVO (Otago) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction OVO 45 % Chance of Winning CST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago take on Central Districts in the 11th game of the 2024-25 Ford Trophy at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 30 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Otago did not have a great start to the campaign last season and once again have struggled for consistency this term. They won the opening game against Northern Knights but since then have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Auckland.

Central Districts struggles from last season have continued in this campaign as they remain the only side who is yet to bag a single win thus far. They went head to head in the last game against Wellington and the game was called off due to bad weather. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’ chances of winning - 45%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 55%

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Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Luke Georgeson was one of the most consistent batsman for Otago last season and has looked great thus far as he scored 40, 34 and 40 in the three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Curtis Heaphy had a solid season last term as he scored 277 with an average of 39.57. In the last outing Heaphy scored 41 off 71 balls before the game was called off due to rain which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Luke Georgeson (c), Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Zac Cumming

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Dale Phillips All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Matthew Bacon Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have struggled to make a mark this season as they have one win in three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Brad Schmulian, Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox (c), Raymond Toole, Angus Schaw, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark Batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Blair Tickner Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Ray Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts remain the only side in this tournament who are yet to register a single win thus far. They are currently sixth on the table.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts hold a slight edge over Otago in this fixture 34-31. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Otago: 31

Central Districts: 34

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Otago head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark thus far. Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season and in this campaign they remain the only side yet to register a win thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Central District has lost the match and have conceded a bigger opening partnership. Otago have one win in three games thus far and in the last game they were beaten by Auckland but they still managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Otago would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts List a University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now!

Otago vs Central Districts Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips has had a brilliant start to the campaign this season as he has scored 165 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for Otago. In the last game he scored 72 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’ top batter

Brad Schmulian had a great campaign last season and has continued his form into this season as he has scored 134 and is the leading run scorer for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Matthew Bacon to be Otago’ top bowler

Matthew Bacon continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner has been the shining light in what has been a struggle for Central Districts thus far. Tickner has bagged seven wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.