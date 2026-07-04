ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier Predictions and Tips 2026

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 is a huge global women’s cricket event. Last season was called off because of the covid-19, so the new edition of the competition is set to start on 9 April in Pakistan with 6 teams competing for the title. This event is going to attract a lot of attention from the viewers and provide spectacular opportunities for bettors. We specialize in providing the most accurate expert predictions for the WWCQ 2025! Get WWCQ final match prediction and use our free tips to maximize your betting!

Today`s ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier Predictions

View the most recent, finest predictions for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 matches, provided by knowledgeable cricket professionals who know betting in every aspect. We provide you with the most up-to-date information to help you make more educated wagers since we update our forecasts daily. Check the WWCQ prediction today matches!

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier

24 hours in advance, our team of specialists has produced accurate, data-driven forecasts for every ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 match. You may use the essential analysis in our forecasts to help you make wise wagering choices. To win, see the forthcoming schedule below.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier Brief

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 is a landmark fixture in the international cricket calendar, to be contested in Pakistan from 9 April. There are six dedicated teams vying for the final two places in the prestigious 50-over World Cup, and the stakes could not be greater. This tournament has not only new faces and fierce rivalry but is also a dress rehearsal for the actual event later this year in India. For serious bettors, it is an intriguing mix of unpredictability and value since teams tend to overachieve under pressure. The Qualifier can be compared to a battlefield where strategy and skill are everything. We’ve already created WWCQ cricket predictions to help you out.

Full Name of Championship ICC Womens World Cup Qualifier 2025 Schedule April 9 - April 19, 2025 Host Country Pakistan Administrator International Cricket Council Cricket format One Day International Tournament format Limited-overs (50 overs) Teams Pakistan, Ireland, Scotland, Bangladesh, Thailand, West Indies Matches 15 Last Champion - Match Venues Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Gaddafi Stadium

Teams List and Captains

The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier consists of six teams, including Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, Scotland, Thailand, and West Indies, competing for the remaining two World Cup positions. This year witnesses a few significant team transitions: Scotland boasts up-and-coming star Pippa Sproul on the back of her U19 World Cup victories, Ireland captain Gaby Lewis is accompanied by important players like Sophie MacMahon, and Pakistan is headed by Fatima Sana in place of veteran Nida Dar. A mix of seasoned players and up-and-coming stars constitutes each team, pointing towards a trend of more adaptable, youth-driven strategies. Understanding a team's greatest strengths, most impactful players, and tactical adjustments will be vital to bookmakers, and we have set out all the key squad information below.

Pakistan

Pakistan women's cricket team is a team to be feared in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. With the added bonus of playing at home in Lahore, under the able captaincy of Bismah Maroof, they possess a team replete with quality players like Nida Dar and Fatima Sana. One of the strongest sides at the tournament, Pakistan are best known for being resilient and also for their mixture of attacking batting and solid bowling. One of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier tips is to watch the team very closely.

Home ground: Lahore (Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association Ground)

Captain: Fatima Sana

Coach: Mohammad Wasim

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts

West Indies

West Indies is an extremely strong team that consists of champions and some young talent. They seek to inject their energy and passion into the game, with coach Shane Deitz at the helm and captain Hayley Matthews leading by example. Power batters like Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor offer a battle-hardened core, and the explosive batting line-up of the team presents a tough challenge to the opposition. The West Indies are likely to be one of the most powerful teams in the qualification.

Home ground: N/A

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Coach: Shane Deitz

Titles: 1

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Bangladesh

The Bangladesh women's cricket team has improved greatly over the past years and has come out as a competitive side in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier framework. With leaders such as Nigar Sultana, who provides dependability with the bat, and Rumana Ahmed, the team's top bowler, the side is poised to leave its mark at the 2025 qualifier. Even though their batting depth is on the rise, consistency remains a concern, especially against better sides.

Home ground: Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna

Captain: Nigar Sultana

Coach: Sarwar Imran

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Ireland

Ireland's women's cricket side has progressed over the last few years, yet they are still an underdog in events like the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. With a blend of up-and-coming talent and veteran performers such as Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany, Ireland has the potential to pull off surprises. Still, while they are full of potential, they also have their troubles, notably their bowling attack, which is still a work in progress. The hopes of Ireland in qualification will hinge on their ability to capitalize on small mistakes and continue being reliable in all areas.

Home ground:

Captain: Gaby Lewis

Coach: Ed Joyce

Titles: 1

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Scotland

Scotland's women's cricket team, while not quite as good as they need to be, continues improving and is now a side capable of troubling the top-ranked sides. Skipper Kathryn Bryce has led from the front with powerhouse all-round performances, but Scotland's overall depth, particularly in batting, could be a vulnerability at the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier. Even if their bowling lineup is capable of causing upsets, their batting lineup will have to be more reliable in the face of more competitive teams.

Home ground: N/A

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Coach: Craig Wallace

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Thailand

intro about the team and their standing in 2025 in ICC WWCQ

Home ground: N/A

Captain: Naruemol Chaiwai

Coach: Nitish Salekar

Titles: 0

Prediction: 6th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

Access the WWCQ final match predictions below. For the most accurate WWCQ prediction for today's games, our professionals analyze betting market trends and odds analysis. WWCQ tips suggest looking at the favorites for the competition to find out more information that can allow you to bet better. See which teams have the strongest possibilities of lifting the trophy in a table.

Team Weaknesses Strong sides Probability of winning Pakistan Batting collapses in tight chases Has extensive experience performing internationally, home advantage Very high West Indies The team relies on their captain too much Legendary players and a history of winning international competitions Very high Bangladesh Can struggle when performing in foreign conditions Recent success in Asia Average Ireland Dosn’t have enough experience performing against top-tier teams Talented young players Low Scotland Limited international exposure Strong team unity Very low Thailand Lacks skills in both batting and bowling Strong fundamentals, a close-knit team, and the ability to cause upsets in slow conditions Very low

Main Clashes in WWCQ 2025

The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier would see some of the most thrilling and intense battles in women's cricket. Historic rivalries between strong teams like West Indies and Pakistan will be the highlight for sure, both teams being known for their tough competitiveness and previous rivalries. With Thailand and Ireland also competing in the qualification, expect a series of suspenseful matches that may determine the fate of the tournament. As the struggle gets tougher, stay ahead of the game and team clashes with our WWCQ live prediction, WWCQ cricket prediction, and expert advice for these decisive matches. Use our free WWCQ tips to profit from the rivalry matches.

Pakistan vs. West Indies

The April 14, 2025, Pakistan-West Indies match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is guaranteed to be an exciting contest. Both teams have a history of aggressive rivalry in women's cricket, with the West Indies having a narrow edge of late. Pakistan's powerhouse squad, led by its big guns, will be eager to prove themselves on home soil. It's a crucial match as the outcome could decide whether the side qualifies to the ICC Women's World Cup. Win for Pakistan could be the motivation required for them to cement their position, but the West Indies will play it as a game they must win in order to remain in the contest.

Bangladesh vs. West Indies

The match between Bangladesh and West Indies, scheduled for April 17, 2025, at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, is very important. Historically, the West Indies have held the upper hand, but Bangladesh has made great progress in recent years, emerging as a serious force in women's cricket. With both countries fighting for a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup, this match might be crucial in terms of qualifying. A win for Bangladesh would significantly increase their chances of progressing, whilst the West Indies will look to underline their supremacy and sustain their World Cup prospects.

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh are promising to perform quite a show in front of millions of spectators. The game that is set on April 19, 2025 is going to be crucial for both sides as they are fighting for a spot in the World Cup. Bangladesh's recent performance makes them a dangerous opponent, although Pakistan benefits from playing at home thanks to their well-rounded team. Fans of cricket and bettors alike should not miss this match since the winner has a strong chance of making it to the World Cup.

Venues

Lahore City Cricket Association Ground and Gaddafi Stadium, both of which are iconic grounds in Lahore, Pakistan, both renowned for their special features and rich cricketing past, will host the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup qualifier. The 8,000-seat smaller stadium was founded in 1980. The ground is especially renowned for having the optimum pitch conditions with the ball and bat getting an even playing surface. Since the stadium is tiny, the supporters tend to be right in front of the action, which increases the drama of the game and creates a frenetic atmosphere. Contrast that with Gaddafi Stadium (built in 1959), which remains one of Pakistan's most famous cricketing landmarks with a much larger capacity of 27,000. Renowned for its large grounds and usually spin-friendly pitch, it is the home to thrilling cricketing spectacles. Having played iconic games in the past, the ground is a suitable home for some of the top women cricketers in the world in the qualifier. Each with their own unique characters, both grounds provide the ideal platform for what is set to be a fun encounter.

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for WWCQ Matches (number) Lahore Lahore City Cricket Association Ground 8,000 1980 Hosts domestic cricket events 3 Lahore Gaddafi Stadium 27,000 1959 An iconic venue that hosts global events 5

WWCQ 2025 Sponsors

The sponsors list for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2025 (WWCQ) reflects its increasing status as one of the flagship events in the international cricket calendar. The tournament has strong support from top global partners like Nissan, OPPO, MRF Tyres, Booking.com, BYJU'S, and Emirates, who will provide comprehensive media coverage and brand visibility across broadcast, online, and social media channels. This alliance shows the tournament's international standing and provides it with a strong presence in core markets, which is important for punters who rely on international visibility and recognition. Official Partners like Bira91, Coca-Cola, Upstox, Postpe, FTX, and NIUM all contribute their own distinct value to the tournament through compelling consumer promotions and interactive fan experiences, further increasing the tournament's popularity. These partnerships provide a mass event with ample room for smart wagering for punters. Additionally, with tailor-made offers that engage cricket fans, Category Partners like Royal Stag, Jacob's Creek, and Dream11 add more excitement. The WWCQ 2025 will present not just class-cricket but also a memorable gambling experience because of this wonderful mix of international and local partners.

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In-Depth Statistical Analysis

SportsCafe processes huge quantities of data in order to provide accurate cricket predictions. We process past performances of games, team composition, player performance, and even the psychological factor such as team wear. We make our estimates based on advanced data such as head-to-head records, economic rates, and strike rates. Our AI-driven systems help identify trends, which influence match results. The gamblers and fans are rewarded with our extremely accurate forecasts, which are created by combining the previous history and current facts.

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You can rely on our specialists to deliver the most trustworthy and up-to-date betting analysis. We scrutinize every element that influences a match, going deeper than surface-level analysis. Our forecasts are based on detailed analysis of individual form and fitness, team strategy, and important statistics like bowling strength and batting stability. With these findings, we present a comprehensive, fact-driven approach that gives our users an advantage, whether they are betting or closely following the game.

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