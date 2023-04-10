RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) Match Prediction RCB 55 % Chance of Winning LSG 45 % Bet Now! The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is a cauldron for everything magical about batting in the shortest format of the sport; hence it is perhaps ironical that a team that had once possessed the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Virat Kohli simultaneously have never won the championship. But if their performance in the first encounter against Mumbai Indians are anything to go by, we have an interesting game in our hands on April 10, 2023 (Monday), 7:30 PM IST against an in-from Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Chance of Winning

Lucknow Super Giants have won two games on the might of their bowling, with Mark Wood taking charge with eight wickets from two games, but that’s not all. If you’re in Chinnaswamy, your batting needs to run deep. While Kyle Mayers has been the pick of the batter, the same can’t be said about everyone else. On the other hand, despite the Eden hiccup, Bangalore have a settled squad to put one past the Lucknow-based side. Melbet hence provides odds of 1.805 for RCB to win this encounter whereas the same is 2.005 for LSG.

RCB’s implied probability of winning 55.40 %

LSG’s implied probability of winning 49.88 %

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Tips

In T20s, especially the Indian Premier League, the ability to grasp all the information is paramount to the cause, and that defines the quality of conversation and betting you are going to make. And that becomes even more important when your two sides are so different in ideologies as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Teams have opted to bowl first in most of the games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru since 2018, and the chasing side have had more success at this venue in this time period in T20s. In 18 T20s since 2018, the batting first team have won six games against 10 matches won by the chasing side. The average first innings score at this venue is 180, while the average first-innings winning score has been 192 in T20s since 2018.

Weather Report

Bengaluru is the best place to be when it comes to summer time, but there is always an impending chance of rain as well. There is no humidity, hence playing cricket would be fun. According to accuweather.com, there is an 8% rain during the match time, but it will mostly remain clear.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player List

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Mahipal Lomror, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Virat KohliBatter

Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Dinesh Karthik (WK) Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Harshal Patel All-rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Karn Sharma Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Form

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured three wins from the last five games and notwithstanding the result of the last game, they would wish to make sure that in the home match against Lucknow Super Giants, they will come out on top.

Lucknow Super Giants Player List

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul (C) Batter Quinton De Kock Wicketkeeper Kyle Mayers All-rounder Deepak Hooda All-rounder Krunal Pandya All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Batter K Gowtham All-rounder Mark Wood Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have played three matches in the IPL 2023, from which they have won two and lost one. In the last five games, the KL Rahul-led side have won four and lost a single encounter. That tells you the franchise wouldn’t just let RCB walk over them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Head-To-Head

RCB have a dominant record against LSG by winning both the matches between the two sides in IPL. In both matches, RCB batted first and posted totals of 207 and 181, winning them by 14 and 18 runs respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds

LSG to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89

If it were 2022, I would have perhaps gone the other way. In the IPL 2022, Lucknow were the second-slowest team in the powerplay, but Kyle Mayers has provided some much-needed impetus up top. Quinton de Kock, expected to play the game, was LSG's second-highest run-scorer last season and will enter the season with a T20I ton last week.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Batters

Kohli to be RCB’s best batter (Melbet)

Virat Kohli had a poor outing in IPL 2022, scoring 341 runs with an average of 22.7. But he has turned things around after the IPL, where he scored over 800 runs with an average of over 60 and an SR of 141. He has scored eight fifties and a hundred in this period in 20 innings, which is very impressive. He was dismissed early on his last game by Sunil Narine and has a good chance to bounce back in this upcoming game against LSG at Bangalore. The former India and RCB skipper has enjoyed batting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he has scored 2428 runs which is the most for a player at a venue in the IPL.

Rahul to be LSG’s best batter (Melbet)

KL Rahul will be facing his favorite opponent and former team in RCB at Bangalore. He did not perform much until 2018, scoring just 118 runs at an average of 39.3. Since 2019, he has scored nearly 500 runs in eight innings at an average of almost 100. Four of these eight innings have been 50+ scores. That gives us hope that Rahul will be the best batter against his former team on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Best Bowlers

Hasaranga to be RCB’s Best bowler (Melbet)

Hasaranga’s wonders for RCB as he took 26 wickets in the season, which was the second most for a bowler in IPL 2022. His tally of 26 wickets in IPL 2022 is the joint-second most for a spinner in a single edition of the IPL. Hence, his comeback will surely boost the Bangalore-based franchise as they hope to revive the Chahal era.

Bishnoi to be LSG’s best bowler (Melbet)

Ravi Bishnoi has been in good form in the ongoing IPL 2023, where he has not gone wicketless in any of the three matches played till now. While he picked up three and two wickets, respectively, in the first two games, Bishnoi maintained an impressive economy of four in the third game while registering a solitary wicket. Moreover, Ravi Bishnoi has been amongst the spinners with the most wickets in the IPL since 2022.