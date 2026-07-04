IPL 2026 enters the new season with 10 teams, fresh auction moves, a few captaincy changes, and a schedule window from March 28 to May 31. Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin the year as defending champions, while the official league pages and major cricket outlets already carry squad pages, auction results, and season dates. The fixture rollout has moved in phases, so squad strength and role balance carry more weight than head-to-head match previews right now.

Keep a close eye out for today’s IPL 2026 match predictions so you can place a winning bet. Check out the analysis from our experts, who have 10 years’ experience in cricket.

The first solid dates are already known. IPL 2026 is set to start on March 28, and the final is scheduled for May 31. Bengaluru is due to host the opener, and RCB are also due to play 5 home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with 2 more home matches in Raipur.

A quick fact block helps set the season in place before the team notes begin. The table below brings together the core tournament details that are already clear.

The 2026 auction changed a few teams in a major way. Kolkata Knight Riders landed the 2 biggest overseas buys, Chennai Super Kings paid heavily for 2 young Indian names, and Sunrisers Hyderabad moved for Liam Livingstone at a strong price. A few deals stand out not only because of the money but because they fill a specific gap in the squad.

Actual Teams List, Lineups, and Predictions

The 10-team field is set, and the squad pages already show the captain and core group for most sides. Some teams look heavy on batting depth, some carry stronger bowling units, and a few depend on how quickly new buys settle into fixed roles. That matters more than old reputation at this stage of the season.

Chennai Super Kings CSK keep Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain and head into the season with a new-look batting group. Sanju Samson joins the squad, while Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer arrived for huge fees at the auction. Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Key Acquisition: Sanju Samson, with Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, are also major auction additions

Key Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, MS Dhoni Prediction: CSK look far stronger with the bat than they did last season. The top order has more depth, and the squad carries more wicketkeeping cover than most rivals. The bigger question sits in the bowling attack outside Noor Ahmad and a few proven names. A playoff push looks realistic, but balance in the last 5 overs may decide if CSK goes higher than that.

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals have Axar Patel as captain and a squad with a strong Indian spin core. Auqib Nabi, David Miller, and Kyle Jamieson add fresh options to a side that finished just outside the playoffs last year. Captain: Axar Patel

Key Acquisition: Auqib Nabi

Key Players: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, David Miller, T Natarajan Prediction: Delhi has enough quality to trouble any side, especially on slower pitches. Axar and Kuldeep give the team a strong middle-overs grip, while Miller adds late-order hitting power. The pace group has names, though not all of them come with the same level of certainty. Delhi feels like a playoff-chase team with upside, but they still need a few batters to produce long, steady form.

Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans keep Shubman Gill as captain and still look built around a calm top order and a disciplined attack. Jason Holder joins a side that already had Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Sai Sudharsan. Captain: Shubman Gill

Key Acquisition: Jason Holder

Key Players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada Prediction: Gujarat looks well built for league-stage consistency. The bowling group has quality in both pace and spin, and Gill-Sudharsan still stand among the best opening pairs in the tournament. Holder adds another role player who can help in both innings. A top-4 finish looks like a fair call, and a top-2 finish would not surprise many.

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR enters the season with one of the strongest auction stories. Ajinkya Rahane leads the team, while Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana headline the new-look core. Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Key Acquisition: Cameron Green

Key Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy Prediction: KKR has one of the highest ceilings in IPL 2026. Green can change the shape of the batting order, and Pathirana gives the side a major late-overs weapon. Narine and Varun still bring a strong spin base, which gives KKR control in the middle overs. The only question is how quickly the new pieces settle around Rahane, but on paper, KKR look like serious title contenders.

Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants have Rishabh Pant as captain and one of the deepest batting pools in the league. Josh Inglis joins a side that already has Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Mohammed Shami. Captain: Rishabh Pant

Key Acquisition: Josh Inglis

Key Players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram Prediction: LSG look dangerous if the fast bowlers stay fit. Pant and Pooran give the middle order serious power, and the squad can field more than one wicketkeeping-batter without losing flexibility. Shami gives them class with the new ball, while Inglis adds another aggressive top-order route. A playoff finish looks very much in play, and LSG may push beyond that if the seam attack clicks early.

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians keep a strong core from the last few seasons and added Quinton de Kock at the auction. Hardik Pandya is central to the team structure, with Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult still in place. Captain: Hardik Pandya

Key Acquisition: Quinton de Kock

Key Players: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult Prediction: Mumbai has enough firepower to beat any side on its day. Bumrah and Boult keep the bowling group dangerous, and the batting core has proven match-winners in every phase. The bigger issue is role clarity through the middle order and finishing unit. Mumbai looks like a strong playoff contender, though not quite as settled as KKR or Gujarat on current squad balance.

Punjab Kings Punjab Kings keep Shreyas Iyer at the center of the side after a strong 2025 run. The squad still has Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Josh Inglis listed in its main group. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Key Acquisition: Ben Dwarshuis, with Cooper Connolly, another new overseas option

Key Players: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh Prediction: Punjab looks competitive again, though the ceiling feels a little harder to read than last year. The bowling has wicket-taking names, and Iyer gives the batting order control at No. 3 or No. 4. A lot may depend on how much support arrives around him from the Indian batting group. Punjab looks capable of a top-4 race, though a finish in the 5 to 7 range also feels possible.

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals move into a new captaincy chapter with Riyan Parag. The side also added Ravi Bishnoi and keeps a strong core of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran. Captain: Riyan Parag

Key Acquisition: Ravi Bishnoi

Key Players: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer Prediction: Rajasthan may be one of the hardest teams to call. There is talent in every department, but the captaincy shift puts more weight on younger shoulders. If Jaiswal and Parag fire together, RR can beat strong teams in bursts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB start IPL 2026 as defending champions and keep much of the title-winning core. Rajat Patidar leads a squad that still has Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and a new buy in Venkatesh Iyer. Captain: Rajat Patidar

Key Acquisition: Venkatesh Iyer

Key Players: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Prediction: RCB have every reason to enter the season with confidence. The squad has continuity, and the bowling attack still looks strong enough to defend totals on different surfaces. Patidar now carries the weight of title defense, though the side around him is good enough to handle that pressure. Another playoff finish looks likely, and a second straight final is a fair early call.