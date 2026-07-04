IPL 2026 Predictions, Match and Tips
IPL 2026 enters the new season with 10 teams, fresh auction moves, a few captaincy changes, and a schedule window from March 28 to May 31. Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin the year as defending champions, while the official league pages and major cricket outlets already carry squad pages, auction results, and season dates. The fixture rollout has moved in phases, so squad strength and role balance carry more weight than head-to-head match previews right now.
Today`s Indian Premier League Predictions
Keep a close eye out for today’s IPL 2026 match predictions so you can place a winning bet. Check out the analysis from our experts, who have 10 years’ experience in cricket.
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Upcoming IPL 2026 Matches and Schedule
The first solid dates are already known. IPL 2026 is set to start on March 28, and the final is scheduled for May 31. Bengaluru is due to host the opener, and RCB are also due to play 5 home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with 2 more home matches in Raipur.
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Fast Facts
A quick fact block helps set the season in place before the team notes begin. The table below brings together the core tournament details that are already clear.
|Item
|Detail
|Season
|19th IPL season
|Tournament window
|March 28 to May 31
|Teams
|10
|Defending champions
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Auction status
|Completed in December 2025
|Squad size
|25 players per team in current squads
|Overseas limit in the squad
|Up to 8 overseas players in the 25-man squad pages
|Official score and team hub
|IPLT20 official site
Auction 2026: Main Purchases
The 2026 auction changed a few teams in a major way. Kolkata Knight Riders landed the 2 biggest overseas buys, Chennai Super Kings paid heavily for 2 young Indian names, and Sunrisers Hyderabad moved for Liam Livingstone at a strong price. A few deals stand out not only because of the money but because they fill a specific gap in the squad.
|Player
|Team
|Role
|Price
|Cameron Green
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Batter / all-round option
|₹25.20 crore
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bowler
|₹18 crore
|Kartik Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|₹14.20 crore
|Prashant Veer
|Chennai Super Kings
|All-rounder
|₹14.20 crore
|Liam Livingstone
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|All-rounder
|₹13 crore
|Josh Inglis
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wicketkeeper-batter
|₹8.6 crore
|Auqib Nabi
|Delhi Capitals
|All-rounder
|₹8.4 crore
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Rajasthan Royals
|Bowler
|₹7.2 crore
|Jason Holder
|Gujarat Titans
|All-rounder
|₹7 crore
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|All-rounder
|₹7 crore
Actual Teams List, Lineups, and Predictions
The 10-team field is set, and the squad pages already show the captain and core group for most sides. Some teams look heavy on batting depth, some carry stronger bowling units, and a few depend on how quickly new buys settle into fixed roles. That matters more than old reputation at this stage of the season.
Chennai Super Kings
CSK keep Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain and head into the season with a new-look batting group. Sanju Samson joins the squad, while Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer arrived for huge fees at the auction.
- Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Key Acquisition: Sanju Samson, with Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, are also major auction additions
- Key Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, MS Dhoni
Prediction: CSK look far stronger with the bat than they did last season. The top order has more depth, and the squad carries more wicketkeeping cover than most rivals. The bigger question sits in the bowling attack outside Noor Ahmad and a few proven names. A playoff push looks realistic, but balance in the last 5 overs may decide if CSK goes higher than that.
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have Axar Patel as captain and a squad with a strong Indian spin core. Auqib Nabi, David Miller, and Kyle Jamieson add fresh options to a side that finished just outside the playoffs last year.
- Captain: Axar Patel
- Key Acquisition: Auqib Nabi
- Key Players: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, David Miller, T Natarajan
Prediction: Delhi has enough quality to trouble any side, especially on slower pitches. Axar and Kuldeep give the team a strong middle-overs grip, while Miller adds late-order hitting power. The pace group has names, though not all of them come with the same level of certainty. Delhi feels like a playoff-chase team with upside, but they still need a few batters to produce long, steady form.
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans keep Shubman Gill as captain and still look built around a calm top order and a disciplined attack. Jason Holder joins a side that already had Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Sai Sudharsan.
- Captain: Shubman Gill
- Key Acquisition: Jason Holder
- Key Players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada
Prediction: Gujarat looks well built for league-stage consistency. The bowling group has quality in both pace and spin, and Gill-Sudharsan still stand among the best opening pairs in the tournament. Holder adds another role player who can help in both innings. A top-4 finish looks like a fair call, and a top-2 finish would not surprise many.
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR enters the season with one of the strongest auction stories. Ajinkya Rahane leads the team, while Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana headline the new-look core.
- Captain: Ajinkya Rahane
- Key Acquisition: Cameron Green
- Key Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy
Prediction: KKR has one of the highest ceilings in IPL 2026. Green can change the shape of the batting order, and Pathirana gives the side a major late-overs weapon. Narine and Varun still bring a strong spin base, which gives KKR control in the middle overs. The only question is how quickly the new pieces settle around Rahane, but on paper, KKR look like serious title contenders.
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants have Rishabh Pant as captain and one of the deepest batting pools in the league. Josh Inglis joins a side that already has Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Mohammed Shami.
- Captain: Rishabh Pant
- Key Acquisition: Josh Inglis
- Key Players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram
Prediction: LSG look dangerous if the fast bowlers stay fit. Pant and Pooran give the middle order serious power, and the squad can field more than one wicketkeeping-batter without losing flexibility. Shami gives them class with the new ball, while Inglis adds another aggressive top-order route. A playoff finish looks very much in play, and LSG may push beyond that if the seam attack clicks early.
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians keep a strong core from the last few seasons and added Quinton de Kock at the auction. Hardik Pandya is central to the team structure, with Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Trent Boult still in place.
- Captain: Hardik Pandya
- Key Acquisition: Quinton de Kock
- Key Players: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult
Prediction: Mumbai has enough firepower to beat any side on its day. Bumrah and Boult keep the bowling group dangerous, and the batting core has proven match-winners in every phase. The bigger issue is role clarity through the middle order and finishing unit. Mumbai looks like a strong playoff contender, though not quite as settled as KKR or Gujarat on current squad balance.
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings keep Shreyas Iyer at the center of the side after a strong 2025 run. The squad still has Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Josh Inglis listed in its main group.
- Captain: Shreyas Iyer
- Key Acquisition: Ben Dwarshuis, with Cooper Connolly, another new overseas option
- Key Players: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh
Prediction: Punjab looks competitive again, though the ceiling feels a little harder to read than last year. The bowling has wicket-taking names, and Iyer gives the batting order control at No. 3 or No. 4. A lot may depend on how much support arrives around him from the Indian batting group. Punjab looks capable of a top-4 race, though a finish in the 5 to 7 range also feels possible.
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals move into a new captaincy chapter with Riyan Parag. The side also added Ravi Bishnoi and keeps a strong core of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran.
- Captain: Riyan Parag
- Key Acquisition: Ravi Bishnoi
- Key Players: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer
Prediction: Rajasthan may be one of the hardest teams to call. There is talent in every department, but the captaincy shift puts more weight on younger shoulders. If Jaiswal and Parag fire together, RR can beat strong teams in bursts.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB start IPL 2026 as defending champions and keep much of the title-winning core. Rajat Patidar leads a squad that still has Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and a new buy in Venkatesh Iyer.
- Captain: Rajat Patidar
- Key Acquisition: Venkatesh Iyer
- Key Players: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Prediction: RCB have every reason to enter the season with confidence. The squad has continuity, and the bowling attack still looks strong enough to defend totals on different surfaces. Patidar now carries the weight of title defense, though the side around him is good enough to handle that pressure. Another playoff finish looks likely, and a second straight final is a fair early call.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad still look built for aggressive cricket, and Pat Cummins keeps the captaincy. Liam Livingstone joins a batting unit that already includes Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
- Captain: Pat Cummins
- Key Acquisition: Liam Livingstone
- Key Players: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan
Prediction: SRH may have the most explosive batting card in the tournament. Few teams can match that top-order power, and Livingstone adds one more route to attack spin and pace. The side will still need Cummins and the seam group to hold up in high-scoring games. A top-4 finish looks very realistic, and SRH have enough hitting power to go all the way if the bowling stays steady.
Pre-Tournament Predictions by Our Experts
Early predictions should lean on balance, captaincy, top-order strength, and wicket-taking depth. A team with 1 great batter or 1 great fast bowler rarely wins the IPL on talent alone. Depth across 14 league matches matters more.
The table below groups the strongest early picks before the first ball of the season.
|Position
|Group
|Team
|Qualification
|1
|Title contender
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Playoffs
|2
|Title contender
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Playoffs
|3
|Title contender
|Gujarat Titans
|Playoffs
|4
|Strong playoff pick
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Playoffs
|5
|Playoff chase
|Lucknow Super Giants
|League stage
|6
|Playoff chase
|Mumbai Indians
|League stage
|7
|Mid-table danger side
|Chennai Super Kings
|League stage
|8
|Mid-table danger side
|Delhi Capitals
|League stage
|9
|Unsettled but capable
|Punjab Kings
|League stage
|10
|Rebuild watch
|Rajasthan Royals
|League stage
KKR gets the top slot because the auction changed their ceiling more than any other side. RCB and Gujarat look the most settled among the other heavyweights, while SRH carries enough batting power to push into the top 4. LSG and MI sit just below that line because both teams have major quality, though the balance looks a little less settled. CSK, DC, PBKS, and RR can still break into the playoff race, but each of those teams carries at least 1 clear question before the season starts.
Free Tips for You
IPL matches often turn on a few key factors before the first ball. Conditions at the venue, recent player form, team balance, and the toss decision all influence the outcome. Careful review of these elements helps readers build stronger predictions and avoid rushed picks.
Weather and Pitch Conditions
Weather and pitch conditions shape many IPL results. A dry surface usually brings more assistance for spin bowlers, while a fresh pitch often helps fast bowlers during the first overs. Some venues in India also produce high-scoring matches where totals above 180 appear frequently. Dew later in the evening can reduce grip for bowlers and make chasing easier for the batting side. Checking the local weather forecast and pitch history at the stadium helps predict how the match might develop. Stadium reports and match previews from broadcasters usually include this information before the game begins.
Player Form
Player form plays a large role in short-format cricket. Batters with several strong innings in recent matches often carry confidence into the next game. Bowlers who pick wickets regularly or control the run rate during the powerplay and death overs also influence match predictions. Recent domestic matches, international games, and the previous IPL season provide clues about form. A team with several players in strong rhythm usually performs better than one that depends on only 1 or 2 stars. Reviewing scorecards from recent matches helps identify those trends.
Injuries and Squad Changes
Injuries and late squad changes can affect team balance. A missing fast bowler may weaken the death overs, while the absence of a key batter may shorten the batting lineup. IPL teams sometimes announce replacements or injury updates shortly before the match. News sections on official team pages or cricket media sites often report these changes. When a major player misses the match, the replacement may not perform the same role or impact. Checking squad availability before predictions helps avoid incorrect assumptions.
Toss Impact
The toss decision often changes match strategy. Many captains choose to bowl first in evening games because dew can make bowling difficult later in the innings. When the pitch slows down as the match progresses, batting first may provide an advantage. Teams with strong chasing records often prefer to field first, while teams with powerful top orders sometimes aim to set a large target. Toss results appear only minutes before the first ball, so predictions sometimes change quickly after the coin flip.
Head-to-Head Record and Team Lineups
Previous meetings between the two teams provide useful context. Some teams perform strongly against particular opponents due to favorable matchups between batters and bowlers. Historical head-to-head records show patterns across past seasons. Expected team lineups also matter because combinations change depending on the opponent and pitch type. A lineup with extra spin bowlers may appear on slow surfaces, while a pace-heavy attack may appear on faster pitches. Comparing the likely starting XI for both sides helps identify strengths and possible weak areas before the match begins.
Mathematical and Statistical Analysis
Data and statistical models play a large role in modern IPL predictions. Match forecasts now rely on numbers such as scoring rates, bowling economy, head-to-head records, and venue statistics. Analysts combine these numbers with expert judgment to build probability-based predictions before every game.
Statistical Tools and Data Software
Cricket analysis often begins with statistical software and data platforms. Tools used by analysts process large datasets that include player performance, match conditions, and historical IPL results. Databases from cricket analytics platforms help track strike rates, averages, bowling economy, and partnership trends across seasons. These systems also calculate probabilities for different match outcomes based on historical patterns. Teams, broadcasters, and analysts use similar data tools to support their match preparation and preview discussions.
Expert Analysis and Professional Insights
Statistical models alone cannot explain every detail of a cricket match. Professional analysts and former players often interpret the numbers through tactical understanding. Television commentators, coaches, and cricket analysts review player roles, bowling matchups, and captaincy decisions before matches begin. Their observations help identify factors that raw data may not fully capture, such as pressure situations or leadership influence during tight games. Expert opinion, therefore, works together with statistical models to form balanced predictions.
Machine Learning and Data Modeling
Modern cricket analytics increasingly uses machine learning techniques. These systems examine large collections of match data and search for patterns connected to team performance. Machine learning models evaluate variables such as venue scoring trends, batting partnerships, bowling matchups, and recent player form. The model then calculates probabilities for possible match outcomes. While these predictions cannot guarantee results, they often highlight trends that traditional analysis might miss.
Probability Models and Prediction Odds
Prediction models often convert statistical results into probability percentages for each team. Analysts use historical IPL results, team strength ratings, and player statistics to estimate the chance of victory. Sports analysts and bookmakers also rely on similar probability systems when setting match odds. These numbers help compare the expected strength of two teams before the match begins. Even though cricket is unpredictable, probability models provide a structured way to evaluate likely match outcomes.
Variable Bets
IPL matches often include several betting options beyond the final match result. These variable bets focus on smaller match events such as player performance, innings totals, or early wickets. Many bettors examine match statistics, pitch conditions, and team strategy before selecting these markets. Common variable betting options include:
- Match winner: prediction for which team wins the match.
- Top team batter: the player expected to score the most runs for a specific team.
- Top team bowler: the bowler expected to take the most wickets in the match.
- Total runs in the match: prediction on the combined run total across both innings.
- First wicket partnership runs: an estimate of how many runs the opening pair will score before the first wicket.
- Most sixes in the match: prediction on which team will hit the highest number of sixes.
- Player performance bets: wagers related to a player reaching certain run or wicket milestones.
Careful review of match conditions, team lineups, and player form often helps narrow down the most realistic betting options.
FAQ
What are IPL predictions based on?
IPL predictions usually rely on several factors such as team form, player statistics, pitch conditions, head-to-head results, and squad availability. Analysts often combine statistical data with tactical evaluation to estimate likely match outcomes.
Do past head-to-head records matter in IPL predictions?
Head-to-head records can provide useful context. Certain teams perform strongly against particular opponents because of player matchups or familiar conditions at specific venues.
How important is the toss in IPL matches?
The toss can influence match strategy. Teams often choose to bowl first in evening matches when dew may appear later in the game, which can make chasing easier.
Can statistics accurately predict IPL match results?
Statistics help identify trends and probabilities, though cricket still contains uncertainty. A strong statistical model increases prediction accuracy but cannot guarantee the final result.
Which factors affect IPL betting odds?
Betting odds usually depend on team strength, recent form, player availability, venue conditions, and historical performance data.
Where can fans follow IPL match statistics?
Fans can track IPL statistics on the official IPL website, sports broadcasters, and cricket statistics platforms.
Why do teams perform differently at various venues?
Different stadium pitches behave differently. Some venues favor fast bowlers, while others support spin or high-scoring batting conditions. Teams often adjust their playing XI based on the venue.