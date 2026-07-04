Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match 7 Prediction

Colombo Stars shall look for their second victory in the Lanka Premier League 2022 as they take on the Galle Gladiators in the 7th game at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 11. The match will begin at 1500 hours IST. Both sides have played two games so far with astonishing results.

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Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Chance of Winning

Colombo Stars finished 3rd last season as they registered 4 wins and as many losses in their 8 fixtures. They had 8 points and a net run rate of -0.571. They were knocked out in the Eliminators when they faced Dambulla Giants in a contest. They have won one game and lost the other in their two outings so far. They are currently placed at the 3rd place with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.500. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators had a good season last year and finished 2nd in the standings with 4 wins and 3 losses. They possessed 9 points and a net run rate of 0.143. They reached the finals and were put down by the Kings by a margin of 23 runs. They could not replicate their performance this season so far. They lost both the games they have played and are placed at the rock bottom in standings. They are yet to earn their set of points and have a net run rate of 1.579. The statistics favour the Stars to win the game as they lead the tally against the Gladiators by 3-2, including their last two meetings in the previous season.

Our Prediction

Galle Gladiators were better than Colombo Stars last season. But interestingly, the Gladiators faced 3 losses in the group games where two of those losses came against the Stars. Moreover, the Gladiators faced two crushing defeats since this season started, which makes it very unlikely for them to snatch the victory. On the other hand, Colombo Stars retaliated in their second fixture against the Aura and registered their first victory in the season. In their last clash, CS scored 162 runs in their innings and restricted the Gladiators at 121 to register a 42 runs victory. The odds favour CS to win the game and you should roll with the same odds considering their history and their performance so far in the competition.

Colombo Stars to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)

Galle Gladiators to win @ 2.104 (Melbet).

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Galle Gladiators have seen better days. Last season, they were phenomenal in their campaign as they won four games and lost on three occasions. They accumulated 9 points and had a net run rate of 0.143. They paved their way to the finals and faced Jaffna Kings in the game. It was a high scoring match where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. They were restricted to 178 to lose the game by 23 runs.

The very confident Galle Gladiators entered the tournament and faced Jaffna Kings in their first outing. JK scored 137 runs in 20 overs. The Gladiators’ batting line-up were disappointing in their innings as they were bundled out for 113 and lost the game by 24 runs. Except for Kusal Mendis’ innings of 51 runs, there were no other impactful innings from their side. They collided against Kandy Falcons in their second outing but lost the game by 5 wickets. GG posted 121 runs, losing 8 wickets in the process. The bowlers could not do much that eventually led to GG’s defeat. With two losses, GG are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Colombo Stars resided at the centre of the points table last season. They won four games and lost as many outings. They were knocked out in the Eliminator by the hands of the Giants by 58 runs. They possessed a net run rate of -0.571 in their campaign.

This season did not start well for the Stars. They went against Kandy Falcons in their first outing and had to taste defeat in a humiliating encounter. CS conceded 199 runs in the game, witnessing Nissanka’s 71 and Fletcher’s fantastic innings of 102*. The bowlers could not do much and scalped a single wicket. The total overwhelmed CS as they bundled out for a two digit total, 90, to lose the game by 109 runs. They went against Dambulla Aura in their next match and scored 165 runs in their innings. DA were restricted to 156 in the game as CS won the game by 9 runs.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

Bowling first extraordinary in this format where very few sides can defend their totals. In the past, we have seen most sides winning games at this venue while chasing the score. The two captains shall opt to bowl first in this game if they win the toss.

Weather Report

We would see clear skies over Pallekele on December 11 and expect the conditions to be good. The side batting first in this game would be eying a total above 170 runs to defend it successfully.

Colombo Stars Player List

Angelo Mathews ( C ), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Predicted playing XI:

Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Ravi Bopara Batting all-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper batsman Dominic Drakes Bowling all-rounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Karim Janat Bowling all-rounder Niroshan Dickwella Batsman Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Navod Pranavithana Batsman

Colombo Stars Team Form:

Colombo Stars played two games and managed to win one of them. They lost their first game by a huge margin with disappointing performances from both batting and bowling departments. They retaliated in their last game against Dambulla Aura where the batters played well, with excellent innings from Dickwella ( 71 ). The bowlers were pretty economical and did not leak many runs and won the game by 9 runs.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Thanuka Dabare, Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Asad Shafiq, Sammu Ashan, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakam, Pulina Tharanga, Nimesh Vimukhti

Predicted Playing XI:

Kusal Mendis Batsman Thanuka Dabare Batsman Imad Wasim All-rounder Azam Khan Batsman Pulina Tharanga All-rounder Movin Subasingha All-rounder N Fernando Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Wahab Riaz Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form:

The Gladiators would feel the heat with two consecutive losses. Kusal Mendis needs to lead from the front as his side has lost both games by big margins and come here with a 5-wicket loss against the Kandy Falcons. The side has underperformed with the bat and the ball. They are at the bottom of the points table with no points and a net run rate of -1.579.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Head to Head:

The teams have collided in five matches before. Colombo Stars lead the tally after they established dominance in 3 of those fixtures while the Gladiators won twice. CS won both the clashes against GG last season.

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators Betting Odds:

Galle Gladiators to score under 13.5 fours

Galle Gladiators had an interesting season last year. They amassed 113 fours in 10 games at an average of 11.3 boundaries per game. This further deteriorated this season after their two crushing defeats. They registered 8 fours in the 1st match and 11 fours in the second outing. Kusal Mendis bagged a total of 8 boundaries in two games but lacked assistance from the other batters in the team. That being said, GG are expected to score under 13.5 fours in the game and you should earn a profitable return by picking the odds of 1.75 for the same.

CS vs GG Top Team Batsmen

Niroshan Dickwella to be CS’ top batter

Niroshan Dickwella was pathetic with his bat last season as he averaged at 15.10 with 150 runs in 10 fixtures. But he has certainly worked upon his craft and improved upon his batting. He scored 5 runs in the 1st match but smashed 62 runs off 41 balls in the match to be CS’ star for the match. He shall come blazing guns in this fixture as well.

Kusal Mendis to be GG’s top batter

Kusal Mendis was the highest scorer in the previous season of the competition. He scored 327 runs in 10 games at an average of 36.33, laced with two fifties. He batted explosively in the first game of the tournament with 51 runs to his name. He bundled out for 14 runs in his next outing but still qualifies for the best batting prospect from his team.

CS vs GG Top Team Bowlers

Suranga Lakmal to be CS’ top bowler

Suranga Lakmal has been trying his best in the bowling department despite two crushing defeats. He picked 4 wickets, 2 wickets each in both his outings. He leaked 29 runs in both the games where he bowled 4 overs at an economy rate of 7.25. He managed to bowl more than an over of dot balls in both the fixtures.

Nuwan Pradeep to be GG’s top bowler

Nuwan Pradeep has picked 81 wickets in his 74 T20 career games at an economy rate of 8.08. He picked 2 wickets in the first game and conceded 23 runs in the 4 overs he bowled at an economy rate of 5.75. He was slightly expensive in his second outing but pulled out good results as he scalped 3 wickets in the game. He is surely an asset for GG in their bowling order.