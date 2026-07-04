Lanka Premier League Predictions and Tips 2024

Lanka Premier League is a professional franchise cricket league established in 2020 in Sri Lanka. Matches are played in Twenty20 cricket format by five teams named after cities in Sri Lanka. The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League will begin on July 1, with the final to be played on July 21, 2024. On our best predictions site we have posted a detailed schedule of upcoming LPL matches and added useful tips and predictions from leading experts so you can choose the most promising outcome and get the most out of your bets!

Today`s Lanka Premier League Predictions

Get reliable pre-match and live predictions on today's Lanka Premier League 2024 matches. The schedule of events for the current day can be found in the table below.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Lanka Premier League

In addition to ready-made LPL predictions on our website you can get a detailed schedule of all matches that are scheduled within the tournament. These events will be played in the coming days and weeks, so keep a close eye on the expert predictions so that you don't miss the chance to place a profitable bet. The schedule is constantly updated and we make sure it is always up to date.

Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings T20 Lanka Premier League GAL VS JAF Prediction Coming Soon Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals T20 Lanka Premier League DAM VS KAN Prediction Coming Soon Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants T20 Lanka Premier League COL VS GAL Prediction Coming Soon Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings T20 Lanka Premier League DAM VS JAF Prediction Coming Soon Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 Lanka Premier League COL VS KAN Prediction Coming Soon Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals T20 Lanka Premier League DAM VS KAN Prediction Coming Soon Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings T20 Lanka Premier League COL VS JAF Prediction Coming Soon Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants T20 Lanka Premier League DAM VS GAL Prediction Coming Soon Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals T20 Lanka Premier League COL VS KAN Prediction Coming Soon

Teams List and Captains

The Lanka Premier League 2024 features five teams, each named after Sri Lankan cities. The tournament promises exciting matches and intense rivalries. To understand the current lineup and pick your favorite, check out the details of the teams and their captains below:

B-Love Kandy

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga;

Key Acquisition: Angelo Mathews;

Key Players: Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammed Harris, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka and others;

Prediction: first place according to the experts predictions.

Colombo Strikers

Captain: Thisara Perera;

Key Acquisition: Chamika Karunaratne;

Key Players: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nipun Dhananjaya, Shadab Khan, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Gunasekara, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Taskin Ahmed, Angelo Perera and others;

Prediction: fourth place according to the experts predictions.

Jaffna Kings

Captain: Charith Asalanka;

Key Acquisition: Kusal Mendis;

Key Players: Avishka Fernando, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmed, , Vijayakanth Vyaskanth, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rilee Rossouw, Pramod Madhushan, Jason Bedrendorff and others;

Prediction: third place according to the experts predictions.

Galle Marvels

Captain: Niroshan Dikwella;

Key Acquisition: Bhanuka Rajapaksa;

Key Players: Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams and others;

Prediction: fifth place according to the experts predictions.

Dambulla Sixers

Captain: Mohammad Nabi;

Key Acquisition: Taskin Ahmed;

Key Players: Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Reeza Hendricks, Lasith Croospulle, Maheesh Theekshana and others;

Prediction: second place according to the experts predictions.

Lanka Premier League Brief 2024

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 promises to be an exhilarating cricket tournament, bringing together some of the finest talents in the sport. The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League starts on July 1, and will run until July 21. The tournament follows the Indian Premier League format where teams play each other for a playoff. For full details of the LPL, please refer to the table below:

Full Name of Championship Lanka Premier League Host Country Sri Lanka Administrator Sri Lanka Cricket Lanka Premier League Chairman Anil Mohan Lanka Premier League Schedule 2024 1 – 21 July 2024 Lanka Premier League 2024 Start Date July 1, 2024 Cricket format Twenty20 Tournament format(s) Double round-robin and playoffs Team B-Love Kandy, Colombo Strikers, Jaffna Kings, Gale Marvels, Dambulla Sixers Matches 24 Last Champion B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League 2024 Match Venues Pallekele, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium; Dambulla, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium; Colombo, R.Premadasa Stadium

Free Tips and Predictions for Lanka Premier League Matches

Every prediction bet available on the Sports Cafe website is free.We do not require any payments or subscriptions and all information is completely free and open to our readers. Moreover, we are happy to give you not only free predictions on the match you are interested in, but also useful tips so that you can place profitable bets on your own during the LPL:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

When betting on LPL, it is important to take the time to analyze and statistics of all teams as well as individual players. Proper use of the available information can greatly increase your chances of winning. It is not necessary to take into account the entire history of the rivalry between the teams, but the results of matches over the last few games can be useful in determining the favorite. You should pay attention not only to the direct result, but also to the score difference and the players who hit the opponent most often. The more detailed and thoroughly the statistics are studied, the higher the chances of correctly predicting the outcome.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

Prepared by our professional analysts, this Lanka Premier League 2024 summary contains ready-made predictions for the upcoming matches. In addition, you will find all the important information about the tournament date, participating teams and their players and many other things that can come in handy when predicting bets.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

When betting on cricket, even many professional bettors overlook such an important factor as the weather in which the match will be played. The quality and condition of the playing field, as well as the weather conditions can have a big impact on the final result of the match. The better the pitch and the calmer the weather, the fewer potential surprises can be expected. A strong wind, for example, can give an advantage to the initial outsider. If you plan to bet on the favorite, take into account the prevailing weather conditions on a particular day and time of the match.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

The use of mathematical and statistical analysis can significantly improve the accuracy of your predictions and instill confidence, leading to increased profits. Mathematical and statistical analysis methods are based on the study of various data, including standings, previous results of players/teams, existing predictions and other information. Studying these and other factors allows you to identify patterns and calculate the percentage of different outcomes and understand how likely they are to occur.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

You can improve your own results if you understand how to predict cricket matches using odds. Bookmakers determine the probability of different odds in different ways, and these figures can vary significantly. Studying bookmaker odds can help you understand how likely a particular event is. The greater the difference in cricket betting odds, the more uncertain the outcome of the match should be, and vice versa. This factor is one of the main factors in betting recommendations.

Using Software for Prediction

Prediction apps are special software that performs deep analysis of statistics and match results to predict the correct score and other outcomes in future events. You can't trust such programs 100%, but they are a great option if you are just learning how to bet on cricket.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To bet on LPL with even better results, you should not stick to and follow only one expert source. We recommend every punter to study match prediction information from several expert sites at once. Sportscafe is one of such sites, where recommendations and advice from the best experts are freely available for any user. Thus, you will be able to use a comprehensive approach in cricket betting, which will definitely lead you to success.

Using Machine Learning

Machine learning is another equally popular method of predicting cricket betting. Such software is able to learn directly from examples, analytical data and experience to give successful predictions after analyzing its own mistakes. This technology can be particularly useful for those who have experience using such software in betting.

Use Variable Bets

You will be able to bet on such a large-scale sporting event using a variety of outcomes. Choose different outcomes and use them in single and express bets. In LPL matches, you can bet on a variety of outcomes:

The Lanka Premier League Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

In any match of this cricket competition, bettors will be offered a wide selection of variable bets. This will help increase the final odds and potential payout, while keeping the chances of winning high.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

At SportsCafe you will find free predictions not only for the Lanka Premier League but also for many other cricket competitions, both international and regional:

Bet on these and other professional cricket competitions and win money using our tips and ready-made predictions.

FAQ

Get answers to a few common questions about predictions and betting on LPL. Explore the responses below carefully as they may contain the information you are looking for.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a Lanka Premier League?

Yes, it is possible to make a prediction on the winner of a Lanka Premier League, but no one can guarantee you that the bet will definitely win. Consider the potential risks before placing a bet.

Who Will Win the Lanka Premier League 2024?

You can try to predict the LPL winner on your own. Use the current tips and predictions from our guide on this page to make more accurate predictions. A combination of several analytical methods will help you place a successful bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the Lanka Premier League Using a Prediction?

To determine the winner of the tournament and any individual match, you need to take into account the form of the teams, the history of their confrontations, weather conditions, and conduct a mathematical analysis. Only comprehensive work will allow you to make a successful online prediction.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 Lanka Premier League?

Many bookmakers consider B-Love Kandy to win the 2024 LPL.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 Lanka Premier League?

The last champions, B-Love Kandy, are among the favorites to win the Lanka Premier League in 2024.

Who Won the 2023 Lanka Premier League?

The current title holder team is B-Love Kandy, who won the 2023 Lanka Premier League by defeating Dambulla Aura in the final.