Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Match no. 10 of the Lanka Premier League will have Colombo Stars locking horns with Jaffna Kings at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The contest is scheduled for Monday, December 12th at 7:30 PM IST. Colombo Stars have played three matches in the tournament so far, winning one and losing two. Jaffna Kings have won three out of four matches this season. On Monday, they will be playing their third match on consecutive days and might have to battle fatigue.

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Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Jaffna Kings have won three out of four matches in the LPL 2022-23 on the back of some impressive performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage and Binura Fernando. They rightly are favourites for this game on Melbet at 1.70 odds.

Colombo Stars haven't had a great start to their campaign, having lost two of the three games. Barring Niroshan Dickwella, their players haven't stepped up in either of the departments. As expected, Melbet has them as underdogs with 2.03 odds of winning this match.

Our Prediction

Jaffna Kings start as bookmakers as well as our favourites to win this match. It's a side that has several in-form players and is a well oiled machine. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik and Dunith Wellalage make this a formidable batting unit. In the bowling department, Jaffna can rely on Maheesh Theekshana, Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka and Binura Fernando. Colombo Stars, on the other hand, are highly dependent on Niroshan Dickwella with the bat and have a bowling attack that has leaked runs. We predict the Jaffna Kings to win this fixture.

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.70 (Melbet)

Colombo Stars to win @ 2.03 (Melbet)

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jaffna Kings have lived up to their stature of two-time LPL champions, starting this season with three victories out of four games. After losing to Kandy Falcons on the final ball, Thisara Perera's men obliterated Dambulla Aura by 51 runs on Sunday night.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a blistering 73 off 35 while Avishka Fernando made a 30-ball 54. Quickfire 30s from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Shoaib Malik powered their total to 240/4 in 20 overs. Binura Fernando then starred with the ball, picking 4 for 22 in four overs as they restricted Dambulla to 189/8.

Colombo Stars have paid the price for filling up their squad with too many bits and pieces players, who are good in neither department. They have played three games and lost two of those. Colombo's only one win came against Dambulla Aura by nine runs.

In the previous game, Jeffrey Vandersay picked 2 for 31 but the pacers went on plenty as Colombo conceded 174/6. In response, they were reduced to 4 for 47 inside nine overs and could not recover. Niroshan Dickwella made 58 off 44 while Ravi Bopara struck 46 in 35 balls but fell 25 runs short of the target.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

Only three matches have been played at Pallekele in the ongoing tournament so there's not much to take away. The pitches have been decent for batting and the team batting first has won two out these three games. Predicting what the teams will do after winning the toss is difficult as four teams have batted first while four teams chose to field first. Jaffna Kings have been unlucky with the toss, losing on all four occasions.

Weather Report

This LPL fixture should go ahead without any interruption as the weather in Pallekele looks like clearing away compared to the last few days. According to AccuWeather.com, the Pallekele sky is likely to be covered by clouds on Monday evening but there's no threat of rain with less than 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature could fluctuate between 21-25°C during the match time.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Jaffna Kings squad:

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Suminda Lakshan, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil, Nipun Dananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Binura Fernando, James Neesham

Jaffna Kings Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Shoaib Malik Batsman Thisara Perera (captain) All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Suminda Lakshan All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna Kings won their first two matches against Dambulla and Galle by 24 runs and nine wickets, respectively but lost to Kandy Falcons in the third game on the final ball. On Sunday evening, Jaffna Kings hammered Dambulla Aura by 51 runs.

Colombo Stars Player List

Colombo Stars squad:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Benny Howell, Chathuranga Kumara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Keemo Paul, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Romario Shepherd, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Muditha Lakshan, Chamod Battage

Colombo Stars Predicted XI:

Niroshan Dickwella Batsman and Wicketkeeper Angelo Mathews (captain) All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Navod Paranavithana All-rounder Charith Asalanka All-rounder Ravi Bopara All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batsman Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler

Colombo Stars Team Form

Colombo Stars suffered a 109-run hammering in their first game at the hands of Kandy Falcons. They then defeated Dambulla Aura by nine runs before again suffering a defeat by 25 runs against Galle Gladiators on Sunday.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other on only four occasions in the LPL so there's nothing much to conclude from it. Both Jaffna Kings and Colombo Stars have won two matches each.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings to hit more fours

When Jaffna Kings are playing, betting on fours is a pretty safe bet. In all the four matches so far, Jaffna have scored more fours than the opponent. In the first game, Jaffna struck 12 fours compared to Galle Gladiators' 8. They then led Dambulla Aura by 12-9 on fours count. In the third match, they hit 15 fours compared to Kandy Falcons' 13 even when ending up on the losing side. On Sunday, they smashed 26 fours - eight more than Dambulla.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Top Team Batsmen

Avishka Fernando to be Jaffna Kings’ top batter

Avishka Fernando has scored 51, 31 and 54 in the last three innings. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the aggressor, Avishka plays anchor and is pretty secured at the crease. He has over 1900 runs to his credit in T20 cricket at an average of 26 and strike rate of 131. You can take a punt on Avishka to be the top batter for Jaffna at 3.60 odds.

Niroshan Dickwella to be Colombo Stars’s top batter

Niroshan Dickwella had to walk off retired hurt in the previous game due to dehydration but not before he struck 58 off 44. In the match prior to that, he smashed 62 off 41 versus Dambulla. The left hand batter has scored over 2000 runs in the shorter format with 11 fifties. You can back him at 3.60 to be Colombo's top batter.

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings Top Team Bowlers

Binura Fernando to be Jaffna Kings’ top bowler

The left arm pacer is one of the best bowlers in Sri Lanka's domestic circuit. Binura Fernando has claimed 88 wickets from just 67 T20 matches at an excellent economy of 7.05 and strike rate of 15.8. Binura was magnificent in the previous game, picking 4 for 22 and has odds of 4.00 to be Jaffna's best bowler.

Jeffrey Vandersay to be Colombo Stars’s top bowler

Looking at the quality of their bowling attack, the leg-break bowler Jeffrey Vandersay is the best bet to be the top bowler. In the previous game, he bagged 2 for 31 off four overs and has odds of 5.00 to be Colombo's best bowler in this game. Vandersay has 72 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.30 with best figures of 6 for 25.