Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Match Prediction

Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors will collide in their inaugural game of the brand new season of the Lanka Premier League 2022. This will be the second match of the competition and will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota on December 6. A total of five teams will engage in this tournament spanning throughout December 2022.

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Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Chance of Winning

Kandy Warriors have never made it to the play-offs since the LPL was first launched. They played their fair share of group games and finished at the bottom of the points table in the last two seasons. However, Colombo Stars finished atop the table in the 2020/21 season, however, were knocked out in the semis. CS finished third last season and has a great chance at winning their first game of this season. The oddsmakers favour Colombo Stars to win the game as they arrived at the odds of 1.64 for them to win, as opposed to winning odds of 2.256 for Kandy Warriors.

Our Prediction

It is a no brainer when it comes to predicting the winners of this upcoming fixture. Kandy Warriors have been handing out free points to their opponents for two seasons. They won two out of their eight fixtures last season and finished at the bottom of the points table. Colombo Stars has been outperforming the latter in terms of batting and bowling in the previous two seasons. They finished third last season with four wins and as many losses. They were only knocked out in the Eliminator game of the competition. CS dominated in all the games they played against KW and are expected to win this affair as well.

Colombo Stars to win @ 1.64 (Melbet)

Kandy Warriors to win @ 2.256 (Melbet)

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After a disappointing time in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the Lankan players will now compete in the brand new season of the LPL. Colombo Stars plays against Kandy Warriors on 06/12/2022 at 19:30 IST.

The sides have collided on numerous occasions previously where Colombo Stars emerged victorious in all those matches. Kandy Warriors will try to revive their poor reputation but it looks inevitable as Colombo Stars will be as prepared as them. The last time the sides clashed, Kandy Warriors had to taste defeat as Colombo Stars picked the entire KW squad at 124 to win the fixture by 58 runs. The odds are in favour of CS to win and it will require more than luck for KW to bag the victory in the forthcoming game.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Match Toss Prediction

A total of 26 domestic T20 games have been played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The team batting first won on 13 occasions whereas the team fielding first bagged the other 13 games. With an even split of the victories, the weather will come into play. Since it is winter in this subcontinent region, the dew will play its part in favouring the batters, making the outfield slightly faster than usual. Hence, the teams would prefer batting second in the game.

Weather Report

Expect the week ahead to have mixed overhead conditions with some days dry and some seeing a significant amount of rain. The match can witness patchy rain with a probability of 55% - 61% of precipitation according to Accuweather. The temperature is expected to be around 25°C.

Colombo Stars Player List

Angelo Mathews ( C ), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Predicted playing XI:

Angelo Mathews All-rounder Charith Asalanka Wicket-keeper batter Ravi Bopara Batting all-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Wicket-keeper batter Dominic Drakes Bowling all-rounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler S Prasanna All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowling all-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Benny Howell All-rounder

Colombo Stars Team Form

Colombo Stars played twice against Kandy Warriors and won both the fixtures. They managed to win three of their last five fixtures last season. The team is packed with hard-hitters in the team like Chandimal and Mathews who averaged over 45 last season. Whereas Prasanna should be able to reciprocate his exceptional bowling spell this year too.

Kandy Warriors Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Lasith Abeyratne, Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XI:

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva All-rounder Lasith Abeyratne Wicket-keeper batsman Fabian Allen Bowling all-rounder Minod Bhanuka Top order batsman Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowling all-rounder Najibullah Zadran Middle-order batsman Pathum Nissanka Top order batsman Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

Kandy Warriors Team Form:

Kandy Warriors do not have a good track record in the LPL. They lost more games than they have won so far. They have a decent line-up of batters but the bowlers failed to support them, giving away victories to their opponents. However, they have new names like Hasaranga, Karunaratne, Allen, etc in their squad this time and should be able to deliver better bowling performances.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Head to Head:

The first time the sides met, the match resulted in a tie. CS were declared as winners after a one-over eliminator. The teams have met on three more occasions where Kandy Warriors were humiliated in each of those fixtures. Colombo Stars are expected to dominate this affair.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Betting Odds:

Colombo Stars to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal

Colombo Stars struggled in the previous season deciding upon their openers for the competition and kept experimenting with several batters for the role. They failed miserably as they posted the scores of 3, 1, 19, 0 and 5 runs before 1st dismissal. They played two games against KW last season and posted the scores of 1 & 0 for the 1st wicket. With the arrival of prolific bowlers in KW this season, the task is going to be even tougher. Hence, you should go with the odds of 1.85 offered by Melbet for this lucrative betting tip.

CS vs KW Top Team Batsmen

Dinesh Chandimal to be CS’ top batter

Dinesh Chandimal is among the most promising young batsmen in Sri Lankan cricket. He has been exceptional in the longer formats of cricket but his track record in the 20 over format is as impressive. He has played 154 T20 innings and mustered 3919 runs at an average of 30.14. He was impeccable in the previous edition of the tournament as he averaged at 46.16 with 277 runs in 7 matches. He scored 44 and 44* in the two meetings vs KW last season.

Pathum Nissanka to be KW’s top batter

Nissanka has been SL’s best batting strength in the international cricket circuit. He averages 27.42 in 65 T20 innings with 1728 runs in his dolly. After an abysmal campaign last season, he had an opportunity to lead his team in a lot of international T20I fixtures, including the recently concluded T20I World Cup. He was the top scorer of the team in the competition and racked up 214 runs in 7 games at an average of 30.57. He possessed a strike rate of almost 110 and grabbed two half centuries in the tournament. He is coming off an ODI series vs AFG before coming into this competition and posted the scores of 85, 3* and 35 in the series, determining his sound batting form.

CS vs KW Top Team Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be CS’ top bowler

Colombo Stars have survived in the previous season on account of their batting mainly. Naveen-ul-Haq will be the top pick among the bowlers in the team. He has picked 146 T20 career wickets in 116 games, maintaining an economy of 7.91. He picked 10 wickets for CS last season. He represents Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 and has picked 10 wickets in 8 games so far, finding himself among the top wicket-takers in the tournament.

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva to be KW’s top bowler

This will be the first season for Wanindu Hasaranga in the LPL. He has been an essential part of Sri Lanka in their bowling attack. He has picked 173 scalps in his 117 T20 career innings at an economy rate of 6.71. He was the top wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 15 wickets to his name, 2 wickets more than the second name in the list. His bizarre bowling action has been threatening the batters a lot and made them slip into giving away their wickets.