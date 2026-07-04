Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Jaffna Kings will be all set to lock horns against Dambulla Aura in this crucial Lanka Premier League T20 encounter. This will be the third match of the competition and will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota on December 7 at 1500 Hours IST. Jaffna Kings are set to continue their winning momentum while Dambulla Aura will be playing their first fixture of the league.

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Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Dambulla Aura had a terrible campaign in the previous edition of the Lanka Premier League. They had three victories in the eight group games they played. They finished second last in the table but that was enough for them to make it to the play-offs. Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, topped their group with six wins and two losses. They further fought to defeat the Gladiators in the finals to lift the trophy. Jaffna Kings clutched their last game against Galle Gladiators. JK, with decent contributions from the batters, accumulated 137 runs in their innings. But the bowling unit pressed pretty hard and restricted them to 113 until the entire team bundled out in the game. Infact, JK pulled at least a wicket in every over after the 15th over. Binura Fernando picked 3 wickets and leaked 22 runs in the 3 overs he bowled. Their bowling looks aggressive and with talents in the batting unit, they are expected to dominate DG in the upcoming brawl. The Aura could never defeat the Kings in the five matches they collided in. This should help to pick the clear favourites for the encounter; Jaffna Kings!

Our Prediction

It is a no brainer when it comes to predicting the winners of this upcoming fixture. Dambulla Aura possessed the net run rate of -1.003, lowest of all, last season. While that of Jaffna Kings read as 2.210. They both clashed on five occasions where the first match ended up in a tie while the others witnessed the Kings grabbing the victory. In their last head-to-head, JK pushed DA out of the competition in the second qualifier by 23 runs and eventually went on to win the competition. The Aura will have to deliver more than they are reputed for to have a shot at a win in their next matchup. The odds are yet to be revealed but they are most likely to favour JK to win the game.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Dambulla Aura did not have the best season last year. They finished fourth in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of -1.003. They started well with three victories in their first five matches. However, it all sunk for them after they lost consecutively in the three games. They somehow managed to proceed further and won the Eliminator against the Stars but JK put them in their place and knocked them out of the contest after they won that game by 23 runs. They are yet to play their first game of the season and will face Jaffna Kings next.

Jaffna Kings, the defending champions, finished last season as their name suggests, Kings. They topped their group with six impeccable victories and losing on only two occasions. They lost the first qualifier against the Aura but won the second qualifier to face them again in the finals. It was a high scoring match where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. Half centuries from Cadmore and Fernando made a major impact to their total. The bowlers did equally well and restricted them to 178 to win the game by 23 runs.

Jaffna Kings began this year’s campaign on a good note. Their batting did not look that good to start with. They faced two quick dismissals but Shoaib Malik & Dunith Wellalage played the innings of 30 runs each to arrive at team’s total of 137. The bowling unit, however, impressed everyone in the game. Binura Fernando picked 3 important wickets whereas Vijayakanth Viyaskanth sent two batters back to the stands. They restricted the Gladiators at 113 to win their first game by 24 runs. Their bowling unit shined in the first game but their batting line-up needs to step up to continue their winning momentum in the competition.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

A total of 27 domestic T20 games have been played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The team batting first won on 14 occasions whereas the team fielding first bagged the other 13 games. With an even split of the victories, the weather will come into play. Since it is winter in this subcontinent region, there will be a loss of swing and spin. The chasing side should be able to capitalise in such conditions.

Weather Report

The weather forecasts a cloudy this afternoon. The temperature is expected to be around 27°C.

Dambulla Aura Squad

Tom Abell, Jordan Cox, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Noor Ahmed, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Paul van Meerken, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Lasith Croospulle, Shevon Daniel, Haider Ali, Duskan Hemantha, Sachitha Jayatilake, Lahiru Madushanaka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dilum Sudeera

Predicted playing XI:

Tom Abell Batting all-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper batter Lahiru Kumara Bowler Ramesh Mendis Allrounder Noor Ahmed Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Paul van Meerken Bowler Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Sikandar Raza Batting allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Batsman

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura had a campaign to forget last season. They had a terrible season, especially by the end. They have few changes in the squad. They look slightly undercooked with the ball in hand. A lot will depend on Madhushan, Ramesh Mendis, and Noor Ahmed.

Jaffna Kings Player List

James Neesham, Mahesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanaka, N Dhananjaya, Ashan Randika, S Samarwickrama, Theesan Vithusan, V Viyaskanth, W Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI:

Shoaib Malik All Rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper batsman Thisara Perera (C) All Rounder Avishka Fernando Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder James Neesham All Rounder Mahesh Theekshana Bowler Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Dunith Wellalage Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

How can a team that has won the title every single season be even more impressive? By continuing their winning record into the third season with a win in the first match of the tournament. The Kings were not at their best against Galle scoring just 137 runs but a great effort by their bowlers allowed them to walk away with a 24 run win in the season opener.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head

The teams have collided in five matches before. Leaving their first clash that ended in a tie, Jaffna Kings dominated in each of their games. Their latest exploit came in the previous season where they defeated Dambulla Aura on three occasions by 8 wickets, 7 wickets and 23 runs respectively. JK chased on two occasions where the bowling unit overwhelmed the batters to easy targets. Whereas the JK batters did not shy away from punishing the DA bowlers.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Dambulla Aura to score under 5.5 sixes

Dambulla Aura lacked majorly in their batting offence. Phil Salt was their highest run scorer and bagged the most sixes last season, 10, for DG. But his absence should put DG in a tough spot. They posted a total of 39 maximums last season, at an average of 3.9 sixes per game. Going against Jaffna Kings further deteriorates their chance at bagging those sixes. They registered 2, 0 and 8 sixes respectively in the three clashes last season. What we can gather from the first game of Jaffna Kings was their fierce bowling front who did not let Galle Gladiators hit more than a single six in the game.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Top Team Batsmen

Shoaib Malik to be JK’s top batter

Shoaib Malik is a renowned batter in the cricket world and everyone is aware of the destruction he is capable of. He has mustered a total of 11932 runs in his 448 T20 career innings at an average of 36.37. He struck 73 fantastic fifties in those innings. Last season, he amassed 164 runs for them in 9 innings at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 151.85. He even scored 30 runs in the first game of the season against Galle Gladiators.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa to be DG’s top batter

An attacking left-handed batsman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is our pick for the best batter from DG. He has an experience of 123 T20 innings where he mustered a total of 2648 runs at an average of 23.85. His innings is laced with a century and 11 fifties. He averaged at 19.88 in the 9 games he played 9 innings, registering 179 runs for his team at a strike rate of 134.58. Dambulla Aura are yet to play their first game and he looks like the best pick from the lot.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Top Team Bowlers

Mahesh Theekshana to be JK’s top bowler

Mahesh Theekshana is a sensational young bowling talent of Sri Lanka. He has played 81 T20 innings where he picked 90 wickets at an economy rate of 6.32. He was also among the top two wicket-takers in the last season with 16 scalps but finished second in the table on account of the economy rate. He picked 8 wickets in the three matches they sides collided in. He picked a single wicket in the inaugural game of this competition but should bounce back stronger in this match.

Noor Ahmed to be DG’s top bowler

Noor Ahmed is a 17 year old left-arm spinner from Afghanistan. In his limited career of 43 T20 innings, he managed to scalp 43 wickets. His economy rate reads as 7.38, which is quite impressive for a spinner in the format. He picked 8 wickets for Galle Gladiators and should impress his team in the forthcoming fixture as well.