Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Match Predictions

The Lanka Premier League got off to a great start on Tuesday with defending champions Jaffna Kings beating last year’s finalist Galle Gladiators in the opening encounter before Kandy Falcons had a completely dominating performance over Colombo Stars on their way to a 109-run win. On Wednesday, Galle Gladiators will have a chance to redeem themselves but after Tuesday’s win, Kandy will be confident about how to go about things.

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Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons chance of winning

The way Kandy Falcons started their journey in LPL 2022 on Tuesday, with Andre Fletcher scoring an unbeaten 102, there shouldn’t be any doubt about their performance on Wednesday. Afterall, a win like this can bolster confidence many times. Our affiliate partner Melbet is giving odds of 2.205 for Galle to win and a nominal 1.67 for Kandy, which means Kandy have a strong chance of winning the 4th encounter of the 2022 edition.

Our Prediction

In Cricket, recent form matters a hell lot more than any other sport. The way Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher batted on Tuesday makes everything clear. Fletcher, who is coming back from a great run of form, seemed completely at ease whereas skipper Wanindu Hasaranga bowled like a dream. We would like to believe that nothing major will happen in Hambantota on Wednesday apart from Kandy Falcons casually flexing their way to win.

Galle Gladiators to win - 2.205 (Melbet)

Kandy Falcons to win - 1.67 (Melbet)

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

When a performance like that happens, it is hard to look past the basics and incite a bubble. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Fabian Allen all made sure that Kandy are notch above their last year’s avatar. Then on a wicket like Hambantota, with the ball assisting spinners a lot, it would also be prudent to analyse things from that perspective and pick batters who can play the tweakers well.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Match Toss Prediction

The freshness of the surface meant pacers have come into the picture, that is also aided by the excessive moisture of the surface. Even though logic dictates that chasing should have been the easier proposition here, the December dew hasn’t made it that easy for the second batting team here. So go for batting first team to win the Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons encounter.

Weather Report

There is no chance of precipitation in Hambantota for Wednesday and we are in for a classic December evening where rain would be least of anyone’s concern. However, it will be a fairly cold and players need to adjust themselves for that.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Galle Gladiators Squad

Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shammu Ashan, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Kusal Perera, Asad Shafiq, Nimesh Vimukthi, Tharindu Kaushal, Lakshan Sandakan, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Anwar Ali

Galle Gladiators Predicted XI

Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis (C) Batter Azam Khan Wicketkeeper and Batter Movin Subasingha Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Imad Wasim All Rounder Shammu Ashan All Rounder Pulina Tharanga Batter Wahab Riaz Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form

In the last five games, Galle Gladiators have won three of them and have lost two. The two losses have come on Tuesday and in the last year’s LPL 2022 final. Otherwise, their performances in the recent times have been fantastic.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Kandy Falcons Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Kaveen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ahmed Daniyal, Matheesha Pathirana, Oshane Thomas, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Lasith Abeyratne, Janith Liyanage, Avishka Perera

Kandy Falcons Predicted XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Andre Fletcher Batter and Wicketkeeper C Brathwaite All Rounder Ashen Bandara Batter Kamindu Mendis Batter Chamika Karunaratne All Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All Rounder Fabian Allen All Rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Ashian Daniel Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form

Even though Kandy Falcons won their opening game fair and square, their last five game results don’t paint a clear picture. As a matter of fact, they have lost three of their last five games and they would want to change that narrative going forward.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Head-to-Head

Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons have played each other four times in Lanka Premier League and both sides have won two times each.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Betting Odds

Kandy to have a cracking powerplay (Melbet)

Kandy Falcons have scored 41 runs in their opening game of the season and one of the reason behind the same was Pathum Nissanka starting slow. But the kind of resources they have at their disposal and with the performance of Galle Gladiators against Jaffna Kings, it is easy to push forward to score even more runs here. As a matter of fact, Kandy have always been a team to score more runs in the first six overs, having scored at an average of 49.50 runs in the last couple of years. Then what stops them now? Go for it and bet big on Melbet.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Best Batters

Nissanka to be Kandy’s best batter (Melbet)

Even though Andre Fletcher was easily the best batter on the opening night of the LPL 2022, Pathum Nissanka stole the show with his audacity. The last three years have been significant for Nissanka in more ways than one, in which he has scored 14 half-centuries and scored at an average of 30.13. What better than going bonkers? Go for him on Melbet.

Kusal Mendis to be Galle’s best batter (Melbet)

Kusal Mendis was touch above everyone in the opening encounter between Jaffna and Galle. In his 51-run innings, he showed everything that there was and hence, deserves all the plaudits that comes with it. As a matter of fact, Mendis has been a force to be reckoned with in the Lankan Premier League, scoring at an average of 36.88 and a strike rate of 144.6 in order to achieve the figure. Then you have a pick to succeed here.

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons Best Bowlers

Imad Wasim to be Galle’s top bowler (Melbet)

Imad Wasim has been a solid performer wherever he goes. In leagues around the world, he has established a cult for himself after dominating the circuit for far too long in the Pakistan Super League. He has been Galle’s highest wicket-taker in the last couple of years and in the opening game, he showed that by picking two crucial wickets while leaking the least number of runs. That would play to the gallery, wouldn't it? Then why are we afraid to be putting our money on him. Melbet is waiting to multiply your investment.

Hasaranga to be Kandy’s top bowler (Melbet)

An average of 15.9 in T20 cricket means Wanindu Hasaranga is a hot property in world cricket wherever he goes. In 2022 alone, he has a total of 67 wickets already with a best bowling figure of 5/18 . That is serendipity at play. Going by the fact that he had an average of 15.4 in 2021 and 13.3 in 2020 meant there is no question left to be asked. Go for it fellas. There is everything to be had here.