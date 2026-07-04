Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Match Prediction

Match no. 8 of the Lanka Premier League will witness Dambulla Aura take on the two-time champions Jaffna Kings at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is set to take place on Sunday, December 11 at 7:30 PM IST. While Jaffna Kings have won two out of their three games this edition so far, Dambulla have lost both the games they have played. This will be the second time these two teams will face off in this season, with Jaffna having claimed the first game on December 7. Dambulla Aura will be desperate to get their campaign up and running on Sunday.

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Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Chance of Winning

Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaign, with Jaffna Kings winning their first two. They did go down in the most recent fixture against Kandy Falcons in a last-ball thriller. Given their form, Melbet has them as favourites at 1.67 odds.

Dambulla Aura, led by Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka, haven't had a great start. They lost the opening game by a heavy margin while the second game could've gone either way. As expected Melbet has kept Dambulla's odds of winning this match much higher at 2.20.

This means that the implied odds for Jaffna to win the game are 59.88% while Dambulla’s chances stand at 45.45%.

Our Prediction

Our prediction for this match isn't different to what the bookmakers think. Jaffna Kings not only dominate the head to head rivalry against Dambulla Aura but have also started this edition well. They have several in-form players, with Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage doing well with the ball. In the batting unit, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando and Wellalage have made an impact. Dambulla Aura have struggled with the ball so far. We predict the Jaffna Kings to win this fixture.

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

Dambulla Aura to win @ 2.20 (Melbet)

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jaffna Kings occupy the second spot on the points table, having won two of the three games. On the other hand, Dambulla Aura have lost both their fixtures and need to get off the mark quickly.

Jaffna defeated Galle Gladiators by 24 runs in the season opener before hammering Dambulla by nine wickets. In the third match, Thisara Perera's men lost a last-ball thriller versus Kandy Falcons. Their batting unit struggled to get going and only posted 147/7, with Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik and Dunith Wellalage scoring 20+ runs. They were put under the pump later with Falcons hammering 54 runs in 5.3 overs. But Wellalage bowled beautifully, bagging 2 for 17 in four overs, to put them in a winning position. However, James Fuller conceded two sixes off the first two balls while defending 16 off the final over.

In the previous clash between these two, Dambulla had a terrific start with a 63-run opening partnership in seven overs. But once Jordan Cox - who blasted 43 off 22 - was dismissed, their batting unit collapsed and only managed 121/9. Maheesh Theekshana and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth claimed three wickets each for Jaffna. Their bowlers were ineffective as Jaffna chased down the target in 15.4 overs on the back of fifties from Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Dambulla Aura then lost by a narrow margin of nine runs versus Colombo. Lahiru Kumara picked a four-for but most of their bowlers leaked runs. Chasing 166, their top three had starts but none of them could bat longer. Tom Abell struck 33 off 22 but was dismissed with 54 required off 39. Dasun Shanaka fought with a 20-ball 31* but had no support from the other end.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Match Toss Prediction

The toss results for this season do not really give anything to work with. Jaffna Kings have lost all three tosses so far while Dambulla Aura have won one and lost one. They had won the toss against Jaffna and chose to bat first. The tournament has only moved to Pallekele with Saturday's fixture being only one, where Kandy Falcons won the toss and fielded first.

Weather Report

There's a small chance this fixture could get affected by rain, although enough overs should happen for a result even if there's some rain. The weather report from Pallekele on AccuWeather.com suggests there is a 56% chance of precipitation on Sunday afternoon. The threat drops to 14% for the evening which should be a relief. The temperature in the city will hover around 21°C during the match time.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Jaffna Kings squad:

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Suminda Lakshan, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil, Nipun Dananjaya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Binura Fernando, James Neesham

Jaffna Kings Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Avishka Fernando Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Shoaib Malik Batsman Thisara Perera (captain) All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

The Thisara Perera-led Jaffna Kings have played three matches in the tournament. They won the first two matches against Dambulla and Galle pretty comfortably. Jaffna lost their third game against Kandy Falcons by three wickets on the final ball of the match.

Dambulla Aura Player List

Dambulla Aura squad:

Jordan Cox (wk), Shevon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Tom Abell, Tharindu Ratnayake, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Croospulle, Kalana Perera, Pramod Madushan, Haider Ali, Dilum Sudeera, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sachitha Jayathilake, Ravindu Fernando, Dushan Hemantha, Paul van Meekeren, Ramesh Mendis

Dambulla Aura Predicted XI:

Shevon Daniel Batsman Jordan Cox Batsman and Wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batsman Tom Abell All-rounder Dasun Shanaka (captain) All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Lahiru Madushanka All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Tharindu Ratnayake Bowler

Dambulla Aura Team Form

Dambulla Aura have played two matches in the ongoing tournament and have lost both. They were hammered in the first match by nine wickets while the second game was more competitive, where they went down by nine runs.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other in seven matches in the LPL with Jaffna Kings dominating the scoreline. Jaffna Kings have won six of those games while Dambulla Aura haven't been able to beat them even once.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Betting Odds

Jaffna Kings to hit more fours

Stat based bets can be risky and mostly dependent on the surfaces on offer. However, this is a bet that has a high chance of paying off. Looking at both teams, Jaffna have more classical batters who are good down the ground. In the first game, Jaffna hit 12 fours compared to 8 by Galle Gladiators and in the second match, they struck 12 fours as opposed to 9 by Dambulla. In the third game, which they ended up on the losing side, they hit 15 fours compared to 13 by Kandy Falcons.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Batsmen

Avishka Fernando to be Jaffna Kings’ top batter

Avishka Fernando hasn't really been free flowing in the tournament but strike rate doesn't matter for this bet. The opening has been secured at the crease in the last couple of games, scoring 51 and 31. With Samarawickrama moved down the order, Avishka is your best bet to be the top batter for Jaffna at 4.00 odds. He has scored over 1900 runs in the format at 25 average and 131 strike rate.

Jordan Cox to be Dambulla Aura’s top batter

The 22yr old batter is one of the most promising youngsters from England and has already shown a glimpse of his talent in the ongoing LPL season. Jordan Cox hammered 43 off just 22 balls in the previous clash between these two teams and then smashed a 15-ball 29 against Colombo Stars. Cox has a pretty good record in T20 cricket with over 1100 runs at an average of 31 and strike rate of 136. Cox has odds of 3.76 to be the top batter for Dambulla.

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Top Team Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Jaffna Kings’ top bowler

One of Sri Lanka's premier T20 bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana bamboozled Dambulla in their previous meeting, snaring 3 for 20 in four overs. The mystery spinner has scaled 93 wickets from 83 games in the shorter format, conceding at just 6.30 runs per over. Theekshana has bagged five wickets in the tournament. Theekshana has the odds of 4.10 to be the top bowler for Jaffna Kings.

Lahiru Kumara to be Dambulla Aura’s top bowler

The 25yr old right arm bowler has the pace to intimidate batters and has been doing well in recent times. Lahiru Kumara was impressive in the recent T20 World Cup. While he went wicketless in the first game of this LPL edition, Kumara snared 4 for 36 in the second game versus Colombo. He has 56 wickets in his overall T20 career at a strike rate of 16.5 and has odds of 3.80 to be Dambulla's top bowler.