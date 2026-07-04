Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Match Predictions

The Lanka Premier League 2022 is back for a fresh edition after multiple postponements due to the economic crisis that the Emerald Isle faced throughout 2022. The chilling effects of the crisis is still felt across the nation but what is more important is to look forward. And what better than a good cricket match to lift the spirits of the nation? The finalists from the last edition - Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators - will take on each other in the opening encounter of the Lanka Premier League 2022 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 6, 2022 (Tuesday) to kick start the campaign.

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Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Chance of Winning

Jaffna Kings are easily the strongest side in the competition and that was clearly proven in 2021 when the Thisara Perera-led side secured six wins from eight games to sit at the top of the table. They eventually carried that form to the final and took down the whole thing to be crowned champions. The team is mostly the same this time around and there is a great chance that Jaffna Kings would continue their hegemony in the league. That is understandable from Melbet prediction as well given Jaffna Kings are given odds of 1.6 whereas Galle Gladiators are given odds of 2.336.

Our Prediction

With the likes of Avishka Fernando and Thisara Perera in the squad, there is a great chance that Jaffna Kings can post a huge total on board. In 10 matches last season, Avishka Fernando scored 312 runs at an average of 34.67 and at an unbelievable strike rate of 152.9. On the other hand, despite possessing some of the best talents on offer, Galle Gladiators somehow lag behind in terms of overall presence. That’s something we are keeping in mind while deducing that Jaffna Kings will win the next encounter against Galle Gladiators.

Jaffna Kings to win - 1.6 (Melbet)

Galle Gladiators to win - 2.336 (Melbet)

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

While we have established the fact that Jaffna Kings are more suitable to win the encounter, let me tell you that Galle Gladiators have won three of their last five games of the season. However, there is a reason why the odds are different this time around. As a matter of fact, the changes in team in 2021 and the subsequent results played a massive role in it. Hence, the Gladiators would need an inspiring performance to change the story this time around.

JK vs GG Match Toss Prediction

Wickets in Sri Lanka, especially in evening games, tend to be affected a lot by the dew and there’d be a chance of heavy dew in December. In such times, especially in Sri Lanka, spinners wouldn’t have much of an impact, hence, it is always preferable to chase here. Average batting first score at the venue has been 160 while average winning score is 170. With both sides boasting of a good batting depth, there is a chance they may go for batting as well.

Weather Report

The weather in Hambantota is clear for Tuesday and there is no chance of precipitation during the time of the match. According to Accuweather, it will be a fairly cold evening as normally Sri Lanka is during December. We are sure to have a good game at our hands.

Jaffna Kings Player List

Ashan Randika, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, James Fuller, James Neesham, Shoaib Malik, Suminda Lakshan, Theesan Vithushan, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Thisara Perera(C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil

JK Predicted XI

Avishka Fernando Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Ashan Randika Batter Jayden Seales Bowler Suranga Lakmal Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

JK Team Form

In the last five games, Jaffna Kings have won four games, the only game they lost was in a league encounter.

Galle Gladiators player List

Kusal Mendis (wk) (C), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan (wk), Sachindu Colombage, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshan Gamage, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi

GG Predicted XI

Kusal Mendis (c) Wicketkeeper Batter Sammu Ashan Top order Batter Asad Shafiq Middle order Batter Azam Khan † Wicketkeeper Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Imad Wasim Allrounder Sachindu Colombage Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Pulina Tharanga Allrounder Tharindu Kaushal Bowler Nipun Malinga Bowler

GG Team Form

In the last five matches, Galle Gladiators have won three and lost two. They were the second best side in the league stage of the Lanka Premier League and made it to the final of the tournament, where they lost to Thisara Perera-led Jaffna Kings side.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Head-to-Head

Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators have played six games against each other and both sides have secured an equal number of wins in them.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Betting Odds

Jaffna to score over 43.5 runs in powerplay (Melbet)

In Avishka Fernando and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jaffna have two batters who can pace the innings really well. As a matter of fact, in the previous edition, Jaffna averaged 47.5 runs in the powerplay per game, made possible by the respective strike rate of 146.76 and 145.56 by Fernando and Gurbaz respectively. That would mean Jaffna are well placed to achieve the aforementioned task for this JK vs GG encounter.

JF vs GG Top Team batters

Malik to be Jaffna’s top scorer (Melbet)

One of the finest T20 batters of all-time, Shoaib Malik’s record speaks for himself. With 11902 runs against his name, Malik has a base of his own. He has an average of 36.39 in the shortest format with 73 fifties to his name which further tells me that Malik can do severe damage to the opposition. Malik averages 34.62 while batting first and 38.98 while batting second, which means whatever the situation that might be, he could be the real differentiator. Go for him and you can thank me later.

Kusal Mendis to be Galle’s best batter (Melbet)

Kusal Mendis is the third-highest run-scorer in Lanka Premier League’s short history by scoring 590 runs at an average of 36.88 and at a strike rate of 144.6. In the previous edition, the Galle wicket-keeper batter scored 171 runs at an average of 28.5 and a strike rate of 146.2. However, it must be noted that the last three years have been a scene of domination for Mendis as he has averaged over 30 and hence, I would back him to become the top run-scorer for Galle Gladiators.

JF vs GG Top Team Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Jaffna’s top bowler (Melbet)

Maheesh Theekshana has been on a roll for a while and that resulted in them being picked for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. With 89 wickets in T20s already, Theeksena has a knack of having an impact in the game. In the previous edition, the mystery spinner had an average of 17.45 with the ball and against Galle, he had a four-wicket haul. That would mean Theeksena has a clear advantage of doing things his way and hence, be sure to bet on him.

Nuwan Pradeep to be Galle’s top bowler (Melbet)

Nuwan Pradeep has been Sri Lanka’s fulcrum for a number of years now and with an average of 26.7 in the Lankan Premier League, Pradeep is considered as their primary weapon in the Galle side. In the previous edition, Pradeep was the highest wicket-taker for Galle Gladiators, helping them to the final. That would be very much in the mind of everyone but Pradeep would be keen to better his excellent strike rate of 17.5 further to ensure Galle stay ahead in the course.