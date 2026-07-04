Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Match 9 Prediction

The 9th match of Lanka Premier League T20 is scheduled to be played between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators on Monday, 12th December 2022 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will begin at 1500 hours IST.

Bet on LPL

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons finished at the bottom of the points table in the last two seasons. They had devastating campaigns and made changes in the squad this season. They won only two out of the eight games they played last season. They surprised everyone with their relentless victories in the competition so far. With three wins, they are unbeatable in the tournament so far as they sit atop the standings with 6 points and a net run rate of 2.579. On the other hand, Galle Gladiators had a good season last year and finished 2nd in the standings with 4 wins and 3 losses. They possessed 9 points and a net run rate of 0.143. They reached the finals and were put down by the Kings by a margin of 23 runs. They had a depressing start to their campaign this season. They lost their first two outings but came back in their third fixture to register their first win of the season. They are currently placed 3rd in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.636. Kandy Falcons won three out of the five meetings against Galle Gladiators and hence they will be the match favourites for the fixture.

Our Prediction

The Galle Gladiators were better than the Kandy Falcons last season. This season, Kandy Falcons are proving to be an overall stronger team as compared to the Galle Gladiators, at least on paper. Kandy Falcons had won all three matches played so far whereas Galle Gladiators just won a single fixture in their three outings. They have met five times before wherein Kandy Falcons managed to win three of those games while Galle Gladiators won twice. The sides met earlier this season where GG scored 121 runs in 20 overs. Carlos Brathwaite picked 4 wickets in the game. The KF batters were confident and conquered the easy target with 5 wickets and 5 overs to spare. Kamindu Mendis scored 44 runs off 34 balls to be the star batter for his side in the game to help them win the game. The odds also favour Fandy Falcons to win this affair as they offer the odds of 1.63 for the same.

Kandy Falcons to win @ 1.63 (Melbet)

Galle Gladiators to win @ 2.14 (Melbet).

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Galle Gladiators had a memorable season last year. They won four matches and lost three games. In the seven fixtures they played in. They accumulated 9 points and had a net run rate of 0.143. They paved their way to the finals and faced Jaffna Kings in the game. It was a high scoring match where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. They were restricted to 178 to lose the game by 23 runs.

The Gladiators could not replicate the same this season. They consecutively lost their first two outings. They faced Jaffna Kings in their first game where JK scored 137 runs in 20 overs. The Gladiators’ batting line-up were disappointing in their innings as they were bundled out for 113 and lost the game by 24 runs. Except for Kusal Mendis’ innings of 51 runs, there were no other impactful innings from their side. They collided against Kandy Falcons in their second outing but lost the game by 5 wickets. GG scored just 121 runs in 20 overs. Movin Subasingha was the only successful batsman from their side. He scored 40 runs on 38 balls and smashed four boundaries and two huge sixes. The bowling unit of Galle Gladiators failed to defend a low target on the board and leaked the target of 122 runs in just 15 overs. Nuwan Pradeep was their side’s highest wicket-taker but leaked a lot of runs. He picked up two wickets while he was charged with 34 runs in just three overs. They only won in their last outing against Colombo Stars. GG scored 174 runs in the game and restricted CS to 149 to win the game by 25 runs. Lahiru Udara scored 45* in the game while Pradeep, Riaz and Ahmed picked 2 wickets each.

The Kandy Falcons had a campaign to forget last season. They won only 2 games while losing in the remaining 6 fixtures they played in the season. They team had 4 points and a net run rate of -0.668 when the tournament ended.

They rebranded themselves from Warriors to Falcons and a few changes in the squad seems to be working for the team in the current season. They faced Colombo Stars in their first game of the season and smashed 199 runs in 20 overs. Their bowlers played incredibly well and restricted the Stars at 90 to snatch a dominating victory of 109 runs. This followed a comfortable victory against the Gladiators by 5 wickets. In their latest outing, Kandy Falcons had beaten Jaffna Kings in their previous match by the margin of three wickets. They leaked 147 runs in 20 overs. Fabian Allen proved the most successful bowler from their side with two wickets to his name in four overs against 23 runs. W Hasaranga picked two wickets in four overs while he was charged for 26 runs. Isuru Udana was the other bowler with two wickets to his name in four overs while he leaked 32 runs. The batting order of Kandy Falcons also failed to give the best performance but they chased the target of 148 runs in 20 overs. Ashen Bandara was the highest run-scorer from their side as he scored 44 runs on 39 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Match Toss Prediction

The toss is going to play an important part in the result of every match of LPL T20 as we had observed in the previous games. According to our toss prediction, the team who will win the toss will elect to bat first as chasing has been difficult according to the recent games played here at Pallekele.

Weather Report

We would see clear skies over Pallekele on December 12 and expect the conditions to be good. The side batting first in this game would be eying a total above 170 runs to defend it successfully.

Kandy Falcons Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Lasith Abeyratne, Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XI:

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva All-rounder Andre Fletcher Batsman Fabian Allen Bowling all-rounder Ashen Bandara Batsman Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowling all-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Top order batsman Zahoor Khan Bowler Ashien Daniel Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form:

The franchise managed to register back-to-back victories in the competition. In their previous match, Kandy Falcons comfortably played against Jaffna Kings and snatched the victory after displaying a fantastic bowling front. Their batting was not up to the mark but finished the job as they sit atop the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of 2.579.

Galle Gladiators Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Thanuka Dabare, Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Asad Shafiq, Sammu Ashan, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera, Lakshan Sandakam, Pulina Tharanga, Nimesh Vimukhti, Lahiru Udara

Predicted Playing XI:

Kusal Mendis Batsman Thanuka Dabare Batsman Imad Wasim All-rounder Azam Khan Batsman Lahiru Udara Batsman L Sandakan Bowler N Fernando Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed Batsman Wahab Riaz Bowler Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Galle Gladiators Team Form:

The Gladiators lost their first two matches where their batting and bowling units were not impressive at all. However, they won their first game of the season against Colombo Stars by 25 runs. Kusal Mendis’ side has underperformed with the bat and the ball. They are at the centre of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.636.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Head to Head:

The teams have collided in five matches before. Kandy Falcons lead the tally after they established dominance in 3 of those fixtures while the Gladiators won twice. This season, the sides collided where KF crushed the GG batting order and won the game by 5 wickets with 30 balls to spare.

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators Betting Odds:

Kandy Falcons to score over 12.5 fours

Kandy Falcons came blazing guns in this season of the LPL. They posted 21 fours in the first game against Colombo Stars in a high scoring match. Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher batted incredibly and scored 71 & 102* runs, hitting 8 & 11 boundaries in their innings respectively. The second game did not leave much room for the batters to shine as they chased a low total. However, they posted 14 fours despite that with contributions from Mendis (4), Fletcher and Nissanka who bagged 3 fours each in the game. They exceeded the target in their third outing as well as they posted 13 fours in the game. They have a 100% success rate with regard to this betting tip. Hence, it would be a wise decision to pick the odds of 1.8 offered by Melbet for Kandy Falcons to score over 12.5 fours in the game.

KF vs GG Top Team Batsmen

Pathum Nissanka to be KF’s’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka had an upset campaign last season but is leading a great campaign this season. He posted the scores of 71, 22 (vs GG) and 29 runs in three games. He is the top run-getter after Fletcher in the team and has a total of 122 runs under his belt at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 141.86.

Kusal Mendis to be GG’s top batter

Kusal Mendis was the highest scorer in the previous season of the competition. He scored 327 runs in 10 games at an average of 36.33, laced with two fifties. He batted explosively in the first game of the tournament with 51 runs to his name. He scored 14 and 39 runs in his next two outings and is the highest run-getter from his side. He has amassed 104 runs in 3 games at an average of 34.66.

KF vs GG Top Team Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be KF’s top bowler

Hasaranga is leading the Kandy Falcons this season and is doing a very good job. He managed to win three games with his contributions in the bowling department. He has picked the most number of wickets in the competition so far. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games so far. He leaked 74 runs in those innings at an economy rate of 6.72.

Wahab Riaz to be GG’s top bowler

Riaz has been a crucial part of Pakistan’s bowling line-up for a long time. He featured in 320 T20 career games and picked 386 wickets in those innings. He maintains an economy rate of 7.45 in the format. This season, he managed to scalp 4 wickets for his team, not leaking many runs. He bowled at an economy of 6.00 in the tournament so far, conceding 66 runs in the 12 overs he bowled in 3 games.