Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Match Prediction

Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings will lock horns in the sixth match of the 2022 Lankan Premier League played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 10. The match will begin at 1930 hours IST. Both sides have played two games so far, revealing key details about their LPL campaign.

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Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Chance of Winning

Kandy Falcons, then Kandy Warriors, have never made it to the play-offs since the LPL was first launched. They played their fair share of group games and finished at the bottom of the points table in the last two seasons. But the same cannot be said about their campaign this year. They have transformed into a new bunch with fresh faces in the squad. Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, topped their group with six wins and two losses. They further fought to defeat the Gladiators in the finals to win the tournament. In the finals, JK accumulated 137 runs in their innings. But the bowling unit pressed pretty hard and restricted GG to 113 until the entire team bundled out in the game. Infact, JK pulled at least a wicket in every over after the 15th over. Binura Fernando picked 3 wickets and leaked 22 runs in the 3 overs he bowled. The Falcons have only won a game against Jaffna in their last four meetings. It should be an exciting close encounter but Jaffna Kings look like the probable winners of the game.

Our Prediction

Kandy Warriors have been handing out free points to their opponents for two seasons. They won two out of their eight fixtures last season and finished at the bottom of the points table. On the contrary, Jaffna Kings did fantastic in the previous season. The sides have clashed on four occasions where JK came out on top in three of those matches, including their two meetings last year. In their last clash, the Falcons scored 94 runs in 12.2 overs before the match was interrupted, later shortened to a 10 over brawl. The Kings were able to comfortably score 95 runs with 7 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. The odds favour JK to win the game and you should roll with the same odds considering their history and their performance so far in the competition.

Jaffna Kings to win @ 1.805 (Melbet)

Kandy Falcons to win @ 2.005 (Melbet).

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Kandy Falcons had a campaign to forget last season. They won only 2 games while losing in the remaining 6 fixtures they played in the season. They team had 4 points and a net run rate of -0.668 when the tournament ended.

They rebranded themselves from Warriors to Falcons and a few changes in the squad seems to be working for the team in the current season. They faced Colombo Stars in their first game of the season and smashed 199 runs in 20 overs. Their bowlers played incredibly well and restricted the Stars at 90 to snatch a dominating victory of 109 runs. Their prowess was quite visible chasing in the game as they successfully won their next fixture against the Gladiators by 5 wickets with 30 balls to spare. They are doing well so far in the competition. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, all-rounders Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen and Carlos Brathwaite to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be depending on the likes of Zahoor Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

Jaffna Kings lived up to their name and established sheer dominance last season. They topped their group with six impeccable victories and losing on only two occasions. They lost the first qualifier against the Giants but won the second qualifier to face them again in the finals. It was a high scoring match where JK put up 201 runs in 20 overs. Half centuries from Cadmore and Fernando made a major impact to their total. The bowlers did equally well and restricted them to 178 to win the game by 23 runs.

Defending Champions have played excellent cricket and managed to win two matches on the bounce this season. They faced Galle Gladiators and won the game by 24 runs despite delivering a poor batting performance. Binura Fernando picked 3 important wickets whereas Vijayakanth Viyaskanth sent two batters back to the stands. Their clash against Dambulla Aura slid in their favour as they restricted them to 121, picking 9 wickets in the game. Mahesh Theekshana and V Viyaskanth bowled well and claimed three wickets apiece. The batters stepped up and won the game with a single loss in their innings. Openers, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Avishka Fernando, played well and smashed half-centuries to help Jaffna Kings canter to a comprehensive win.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Match Toss Prediction

A total of 30 domestic T20 games have been played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The team batting first and the fielding team split the wins right in the middle. The wicket prepared for the game will be excellent for batting with little assistance for the slow bowlers.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game will be cloudy with moderate breeze.

Kandy Warriors Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Lasith Abeyratne, Ahmed Daniyal, Fabian Allen, Ashen Bandara, Kavin Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashian Daniel, Andre Fletcher, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Perera, Ashan Priyanjan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Oshane Thomas, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XI:

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva All-rounder Andre Fletcher Batsman Fabian Allen Bowling all-rounder Ashen Bandara Batsman Carlos Brathwaite All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Chamindu Wijesinghe All-rounder Isuru Udana All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Top order batsman Zahoor Khan Bowler Ashien Daniel Bowler

Kandy Falcons Team Form:

The franchise managed to register back-to-back victories in the competition. In their previous match, Kandy Falcons comfortably brushed aside Galle Gladiators, courtesy splendid performances from Carlos Brathwaite, Zahoor Khan and Kamindu Mendis. They are atop the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 3.925.

Jaffna Kings Player List

James Neesham, Mahesh Theekshana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Theivendiram Dinoshan, James Fuller, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Dilshan Madushanaka, N Dhananjaya, Ashan Randika, S Samarwickrama, Theesan Vithusan, V Viyaskanth, W Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI:

Shoaib Malik All-rounder James Fuller Batsman Thisara Perera Bowling all-rounder Avishka Fernando Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Ashan Randika Batsman Mahesh Theekshana Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Dunith Wellalage Bowler V Viyaskanth Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Jaffna Kings Team Form

Jaffna King registered a clinical performance with bat and ball to register second win of the competition. With this result, Jaffna Kinga are currently lying in second position with four points to their name and a net run rate of 1.412. Their bowling line-up is doing exceptionally well, probably the best in the competition right now.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Head to Head

The teams have collided in four matches before. Leaving a single clash, Jaffna Kings dominated in the remaining three games. Their latest exploit came in the previous season where they defeated Kandy Falcons by 7 wickets.

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings Betting Odds

Kandy Falcons to score over 12.5 fours

Kandy Falcons came blazing guns in this season of the LPL. They have a superb line-up of batters in the team including the explosive Caribbean names in the squad. They posted 21 fours in the first game against Colombo Stars in a high scoring match. Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher batted incredibly and scored 71 & 102* runs, hitting 8 & 11 boundaries in their innings respectively. The second game did not leave much room for the batters to shine as they chased a low total. However, they posted 14 fours despite that with contributions from Mendis (4), Fletcher and Nissanka who bagged 3 fours each in the game. Hence, it would be a wise decision to pick the odds of 1.832 for Kandy Falcons to score over 12.5 fours in the game.

KF vs JK Top Team Batsmen

Avishka Fernando to be JK’s top batter

Avishka Fernando opens for Jaffna Kings in the LPL. He faced an unfortunate quick dismissal in his first outing but smashed 51 off 49 balls in his next game against the Aura. He averages 25.4 in his T20 career and will go as the best batting prospect from the team.

Andre Fletcher to be KF’s top batter

Andre Fletcher’s batting skills were on display in his inaugural game of the competition. His innings was a statement of what he is capable of as he punished the Colombo Stars’ bowlers and remained unbeaten with 102 runs off 67 balls. That led to the team’s victory in the match. He played an innings of 20 runs in his last outing but should be able to capitalise in his next game against JK.

KF vs JK Top Team Bowlers

Mahesh Theekshana to be JK’s top bowler

Mahesh Theekshana is a sensational young bowling talent of Sri Lanka. He has played 82 T20 innings where he picked 93 wickets at an economy rate of 6.30. He was also among the top two wicket-takers in the last season with 16 scalps but finished second in the table on account of the economy rate. This season, he picked a single but the most crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis in the first game and went on to scalp another 3 wickets in his next outing.

Carlos Brathwaite to be KF’s top bowler

The Kandy Falcons’ pick of the bowlers in the previous match was medium-pacer Carlos Brathwaite, who took four overs to finish with figures of 4 for 14. With a total of 5 wickets to his name, he is the top wicket-taker in the competition so far and maintains an economy of 7.20.