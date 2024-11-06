Haryana vs Punjab Match Prediction HAR 57 % Chance of Winning PUN 43 % Place a bet Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Punjab will face off in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M IST. They will meet at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak, for their clash.

Haryana vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Haryana had a surefire victory against Madhya Pradesh in their sights but for a lack of time which thwarted their chances of winning. Madhya Pradesh scored 308 runs in the first innings and Haryana took it a step further to accumulate 440 runs in their chase which built a massive gap right away. Lakshay Dalal’s 105 coupled with Dheeru Singh, Himanshu Rana and Harshal Patel who scored 94, 90 and 81 runs, respectively, put the team in a brilliant position. Madhya Pradesh responded by scoring an additional 308 runs and Haryana did not have a very large deficit to make up. They set out to chase it down but after piling on 115/3, the sides had to settle for a draw since they ran out of time.

Punjab were on the edge against Uttar Pradesh as they made a terrible start to the game with 210 runs on the scoreboard. Naturally, Uttar Pradesh snatched the lead immediately by scoring 556 runs and Punjab had a lot of ground to make up. They performed significantly better at the second time of asking, largely thanks to Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Pukhraj Mann who scored 115* and 91 runs, respectively. The team were already at 267/3 when the time was up and a satisfying conclusion was out of the question.

Haryana chance of winning - 57%

Punjab chance of winning - 43%

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Haryana vs Punjab Betting Tips

Haryana to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Haryana’s openers are yet to make an impression since their opening partnerships so far have been somewhat lackluster. In the three games they have taken part in so far, they have set up totals of 7, 15, 10, 18 and 51 before the first dismissal. However, even though their performances are in need of improvement, the bookmakers are confident that the openers will rise to the occasion as they take on Punjab, especially since Ankit Kumar and Lakshay Dalal have garnered averages of 25.60 and 32.60, respectively.

Match Prediction Best Odds Haryana Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Punjab Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Haryana vs Punjab Toss Prediction

CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium appears to be a fielding pitch through and through since the surface has not been very batting-friendly. In the last game held here between Haryana and Bihar, the former chose to field first and it paid off perfectly as Bihar struggled to put on a competitive total. It is quite clear that the teams will vie to field first in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Rohtak will be rather sunny on the day of the match with a negligible 10% possibility of a washout and the temperature reaching 31 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Ashok Menaria, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kumar (C) Batter Lakshay Dalal Batter Mayank Shandilya Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Dheeru Singh Bowler Kapil Hooda Wicket-keeper Jayant Yadav Bowler Sumit Kumar All-rounder Harshal Patel Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana did not have to exert themselves much to overcome Bihar but they were also on course for wins against Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh if not for a shortage of time.

Punjab Player List

Mayank Markande (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Abhay Chaudhary, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Salil Arora, Baltej Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Gurnoor Brar, Jassinder Singh, Krish Bhagat, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Arshdeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul Batter Abhay Chaudhary All-rounder Anmolpreet Singh Batter Pukhraj Mann Batter Krish Bhagat Bowler Salil Arora Wicket-keeper Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande (C) Bowler Sukhwinder Singh Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

After losing their first match, Punjab did improve a tad but they still have got their work cut out for them against Haryana.

Haryana vs Punjab Head-to-Head

Punjab enter this fixture with three consecutive victories over Haryana in their head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Punjab - 3

Haryana - 0

Draw - 2

Haryana vs Punjab Betting Odds

Haryana to have a better opening partnership than Punjab

Punjab’s openers have had their fair share of ups and downs in the tournament with inconsistent opening partnerships. Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Abhay Choudhary led two games together and in the last three matches, Punjab has had first wicket stands of 4, 28, 6, 109, 0 and 19 runs. Lakshay Dalal and Ankit Kumar, on the contrary, have been opening partners since the first match of the season and their scores are not particularly impressive, having added 7, 15, 10, 18 and 51 runs to the first wicket. Despite that, the bookmakers favor the latter for their stability and believe they have it in them to outperform Punjab’s opening wicket.

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Haryana vs Punjab Best Batters

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Himanshu Rana scored his first half-century of the season in the last game against Madhya Pradesh where he garnered 90 runs in the first innings and missed out on a second ton. His second innings was not particularly great as he departed for 13 but he retains the top spot among Haryana’s batters with a total of 242 runs in five innings and an average of 60.50. He is anticipated to top the charts again.

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Jaskaranvir Singh Paul took the lead as Punjab’s top batter with 250 runs to his credit in four innings, averaging at 83.33. He scored his second ton of the season in the last match against Uttar Pradesh after a measly score of four runs in the first innings, having amassed an unbeaten 115 in the second innings. The opener is expected to continue giving the bowlers a hard time in the next match.

Haryana vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Jayant Yadav to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Jayant Yadav got his second fifer of the season in the last outing versus Madhya Pradesh in the first innings where he delivered 35 overs. He did not stop there since he picked another wicket in the second innings and extended his lead at the top with 17 wickets in five innings and an average of 22.05, making him the top pick against Punjab.

Mayank Markande to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Mayank Markande is tied as the top wicket-taker for Punjab with 11 wickets in five innings and a stellar average of 20.54. In the last game against Uttar Pradesh, he could only deliver a single spell and he captured one wicket in 22.1 overs, where he also delivered two maidens and achieved an economy rate of 3.56. The skipper remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.