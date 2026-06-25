On This Day in Cricket - June 25

The day of history in the game of cricket, June 25 has seen some of the best events that unfolded in the game as in 1983, the Indian team defeated the West Indies team by 43 runs to win the Prudential World Cup for the first time. In 2017, the Indian team defeated the West Indies team by 105 runs as Ajinkya Rahane scored 103 runs in the match. Coming to the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Australian team won the match against England by 64 runs and gained the crucial points in the tournament.

On This Day - June 25, 1983 - India lifts the Prudential World Cup

The Finals of the 1983 Prudential World Cup were played on 25th June between India and the West Indies at the Lord’s, London. With the West Indies team winning the toss, they decided to field first and put the Indian team under pressure. From the batting department, Kris Srikkanth scored 38 runs from 57 balls, while Mohinder Amarnath made 26 runs from 80 balls as they got the Indian team to 183 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 54.4 overs of the game.

(India won the 1983 Prudential World Cup)

Chasing the target, the West Indies failed to start well, and it was only the innings of Viv Richards, who got 33 runs from 28 balls with a strike rate of 117.85. Besides him, the rest of the batting order crumbled under the pressure as West Indies got all out for 140 runs in the 52 overs, and it gave the Indian team a win by 43 runs as they lifted their maiden World Cup.

On This Day - June 25, 2019 - Australia defeats England by 64 Runs

On 25th June, 2019, the England team met the Australian team at the Lord's, London for a match in the ODI World Cup. With the England team electing to field first, the decision soon turned out to be a poor one as the Australian started off well. Aaron Finch made a massive century in the match while David Warner got 53 runs from 61 balls. In the middle order, Alex Carey got 38 runs from 27 balls which allowed the Australian team to reach 285 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

(Australia defeated England by 64 runs)

While chasing the target, the England team got off to a poor start. But it was the partnership between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler that got the England team close to the target. Ben Stokes made 89 runs from 115 balls while Adil Rashid got 25 runs from 20 balls. Despite this, England made only 221 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in 44.4 overs as Australia won the match by 64 runs.

On This Day - June 25, 2017 - India defeats West Indies by 105 Runs

Beating the West Indies by 105 runs at Queen’s Park Oval, India registered a dominant victory in the 2nd ODI of the 2017 series. In a rain reduced 43 over contest, India posted a strong 310/5 after being asked to bat first. Ajinkya Rahane led the charge with a brilliant 103 off 104 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan made 63 and Virat Kohli added a fluent 87 from 66 deliveries.

(India defeated West Indies by 105 runs)

Their efforts helped India cross the 300 mark despite regular wickets in the closing overs. Chasing 311, West Indies suffered early setbacks as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Kieran Powell and Jason Mohammed cheaply. Shai Hope fought back with 81 from 88 balls, but lacked enough support from the other batters. Kuldeep Yadav turned the game firmly in India’s favour with 3 wickets, including Hope and Jason Holder. West Indies finished on 205/6 in 43 overs, giving India a comfortable win and a 1-0 lead in the 5 match ODI series.

On This Day - June 25, 2022 - India Women defeats Sri Lanka Women by 5 Wickets

In the 2nd T20I at Dambulla on June 25, 2022, India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare and secured the three match series 2-0. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 125/7 in 20 overs. Vishmi Gunaratne top scored with 45 off 50 balls, while captain Chamari Athapaththu made 43 from 41 deliveries. India's bowlers controlled the innings well, with Deepti Sharma taking 2 wickets and Harmanpreet Kaur delivering an economical spell of 1/12.

(India women defeated Sri Lanka women by 5 wickets)

Chasing 126, India got off to a strong start through Smriti Mandhana, who scored 39 off 34 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur then guided the chase with an unbeaten 31 from 32 balls. Shafali Verma and Sabbhineni Meghana also contributed quick 17-run knocks. India reached 127/5 in 19.1 overs to complete a comfortable victory. Harmanpreet was named Player of the Match for her all round performance.